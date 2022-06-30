The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee stated that the crescent moon had not been sighted
Asia7 hours ago
Asia7 hours ago
The musician was found guilty on all nine charges he faced
World19 hours ago
New resolution is effective from the date of its issuance
UAE10 hours ago
Chief suspect Salah Abdeslam found guilty of murder, among other charges
Europe5 hours ago
Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, the festival is marked by offering special prayers
MENA8 hours ago
All three girls were murdered by their disgruntled partners
Emirati Wise4 hours ago
This comes as the sun starts to set in eastern parts of the world
World10 hours ago
He also said that he was leaving the Maharashtra Legislative Council
Asia7 hours ago
Not-for-profit organisation posts an urgent message for immediate help
UAE12 hours ago
Healthcare specialists share tips on recovery after virus infection
coronavirus11 hours ago
Specialists may have their contracts renewed if there is a lack of professionals in the field
UAE11 hours ago
Grade 12 students in the country achieve a pass rate of 94.4%
UAE5 hours ago
Spotting the crescent moon determines the days of Haj and Eid Al Adha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah
Gulf2 days ago
Offer is available to both residents and non-residents
Banking in UAE17 hours ago
Over 169.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus13 hours ago
Woman's intestines, spleen moved into left lung after violent cough
UAE17 hours ago
After battling addiction for 9 years, the young man is now helping friends and loved ones recover
UAE11 hours ago
Officers will 'fulfill their duties' in securing routes to holy sites, says spokesman
Gulf15 hours ago
Authorities urge drivers to take alternative route
UAE11 hours ago
The recognition aims to encourage a culture of creativity and innovation
UAE3 hours ago
The Tunisian will play unseeded Frenchwoman Diane Parry in the last 32
Sports3 hours ago
Lily de Carvalho and the fallen star's son Noah were in Djokovic's player box on Centre Court for his second-round win on Wednesday
Sports4 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
70% are sold through auto loans
UAE1 day ago
Sirens will blare at 10am and the "loud sound" is expected to last for 3 minutes
UAE1 day ago
Ancestry testing can go back from five to 100 generations and even more
Health2 days ago
Enrolment will take place in phases, starting July 1
UAE2 days ago
Treatment uses ohmic thermolysis process rather than traditional technique of needles
Health13 hours ago
Teams reach parts of worst-hit Paktika province to deliver food, vital medical assistance
UAE16 hours ago
Court sentences him in absentia and fines Dh10,000
Crime20 hours ago
Firefighter bring blaze under control in less than an hour
Emergencies1 day ago
Residents have been told to not publish or circulate the images
Crime1 day ago
People prefer to stay in the country rather than travel abroad as Covid cases rise
UAE1 day ago
Britain’s honours system with ancient origins has many categories, the most coveted and known being Knighthood, OBE, CBE and MBE. But there are also rows, refusals and demands that the ‘E’ that stands for Empire in the titles be replaced with Excellence
Long Reads1 week ago
When we look at adolescents in 'gritty thrillers' that topline streaming and TV shows, they give deviant grown ups a run for their money — in the name of 'adulting': violent, scheming, lying, blackmailing, sexualised, manipulative — and even murderous. How far removed is this from reality?
Long Reads1 week ago
An exponential rise in prices is leading to an unprecedented lower economic growth across the world amid the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rate by 75 basis points
Long Reads1 week ago
India’s ties with the Arabian Gulf and peninsula date back to several millennia
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most eagerly anticipated is another classic final between top seed Novak Djokovic and second seed Rafael Nadal as 40-year-old Federer, recovering from his third knee surgery, misses Wimbledon for the first time since his debut in 1999
Long Reads4 days ago
There are startling reveals about our online searches for medical information: we are Googling symptoms, self-diagnosing, and, most times, misdiagnosing. In the process, our stress levels and paranoia have hit the roof
Long Reads5 days ago
The central banks have been caught napping on the inflation front as US and Western economies contract
Long Reads6 days ago
The loyalty to the pulpy fruit runs deep and fierce, but its variants that abound in India are yet to become a pet squeeze in the US and the Western world
Long Reads1 week ago
It's the life story of an Indian space engineer who was baselessly charged with espionage before being bestowed the nation's top civilian honour.
Movies18 hours ago
From new menus to Japanese delights and more, you'll be spoilt for choice with these top dining options.
Local Events19 hours ago
He will present his long-awaited Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny show.
Local Events1 day ago
The actors will be at a local university on June 28 to promote their latest film.
Local Events2 days ago
Only confirmed exposures to be immunised as CDC steps up inoculation campaign
World18 hours ago
Treatment is less painful, can be performed in 15 minutes and helps recover faster
Health1 day ago
Virtual hospital will see avatars of patients consult with those of doctors
Health9 hours ago
Specialists may have their contracts renewed if there is a lack of professionals in the field
UAE11 hours ago
Treatment uses ohmic thermolysis process rather than traditional technique of needles
Health13 hours ago
Taskforce is working on developing the strategy based on guidelines that rely on best practices and international charters
Health2 days ago
Polina says she wants to explore more about her ancestors “who would be from Spain or Tunisia”
Health2 days ago
Ancestry testing can go back from five to 100 generations and even more
Health2 days ago
Uncrewed craft circles planet 1,300 times for high-res photos of Martian south pole, canyons, volcanoes
Aviation17 hours ago
Over 1.4 million guests likely to depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport
Travel17 hours ago
Experts say it gives them more freedom to pick out their own designs and materials
Property8 hours ago
Open Finance Lab will educate and engage banks, regulators, and the industry to showcase and shape the positive impact of Open Finance on the economy.
Business10 hours ago
This collaboration builds on the complementary core technologies and expertise of both companies in offshore wind to support the decarbonisation of power systems and deliver clean energy.
Business10 hours ago
Policymakers 'tapping the brakes' by raising interest rates to cool demand
Business15 hours ago
Offer is available to both residents and non-residents
Banking in UAE17 hours ago
Currency was trading at 78.86 against US dollar in opening trade
Currency Exchange19 hours ago
These machines can wait tables, dance, and even turn into robocops
Tech1 day ago
The last pacer-captain that India had was the great Kapil Dev, who was removed from captaincy in 1987
Cricket9 hours ago
The Tunisian will play unseeded Frenchwoman Diane Parry in the last 32
Sports3 hours ago
The 19-year-old, who rocketed to fame with her spellbinding US Open triumph last year, did not play badly but had no answer to Garcia's superior firepower
Tennis6 hours ago
Lily de Carvalho and the fallen star's son Noah were in Djokovic's player box on Centre Court for his second-round win on Wednesday
Sports4 hours ago
The top seed was back close to lofty standards against the 79th-ranked Kokkinakis
Tennis8 hours ago
The veteran goalkeeper is confident of leading the Indian team to a podium finish at the Women's World Cup next month
Sports1 day ago
Australia reached 98 for three at stumps after Sri Lankan spinner Ramesh Mendis struck twice, including David Warner's key wicket for 25
Cricket11 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will be playing two pre-season games in Abu Dhabi in October
Sports12 hours ago
The BCCI secretary said there are no immediate plans to add more franchises to the 10-team competition
Cricket13 hours ago
Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts
Videos4 weeks ago
Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
Emergencies4 weeks ago
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Videos4 weeks ago
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Videos1 month ago
As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together
Videos1 month ago
The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims
Videos1 month ago
The giant stingray, weighing 300kg, was caught in the Mekong River by a local fisherman
Offbeat1 week ago
Orchestral arrangements of 'Wellerman Sea Shanty,' 'No Roots' among those to be released on CD, vinyl
Offbeat5 days ago
The room, created by concept artists, has no walls, ceiling or doors
Offbeat6 days ago
Clement Piard travelled across 10 countries to reach his final destination
Offbeat6 days ago
As the mercury soars to highs of mid 40s, we round up some jobs that involve braving the extremes
Offbeat1 week ago
