Fares to Manila, London, Singapore, and other cities have also been reduced as a part of the summer promotion
"Convince me it's AI generated", one said on Twitter
The Netflix star has transitioned to her new life and is seen hobnobbing with the creme de la creme of the Gulf country
The city has rolled out the red carpet and cut down on the red tape to help creators, writers and artists speed up the journey to realising their dreams
The celestial object, which has been referred to as 'city killer', reached a distance less than half of that between us and the Moon
This took place at the Za’abeel Palace in Dubai
Some parents receive notifications from private schools about the increase in fees
The former Member of Parliament was under extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support
During the holy month, the exhibition will be open to visitors daily from 5pm to 1am and from 3pm to 12am during Eid Al Fitr
Khaleej Times interviews Saeed bin Suroor, 9 Times World Cup Winner and Godolphine's longest-serving trainer.
Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multi-cultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced new offerings and special activities to take place during the holy month of Ramadan.
There are five other requirements to be fulfilled before an individual can apply for the permit
After it showed up on the radar that the two aircraft were in proximity, the Nepalese flight descended to 7,000 ft to avoid a major tragedy
The interior designer took to Instagram to share the image and announced the launch of a coffee table book
Akanksha had a huge following on social media, and her reel videos were quite popular on Instagram
What can you do if you have been told to leave your apartment?
Airlines across the world work on two schedules, and the summer leg begins on the last Sunday of March and ends on the last Saturday of October
The atmosphere at Nad Al-Sheba sports complex is electrifying as athletes compete against each other while family and friends cheer from the stand
Those who have booked with travel agents are advised to get in touch with them for rebookings, the airline said
The actress was severely criticised for sharing photos from her pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, the traveller said the parody was not aimed at mocking anyone but to highlight the 'unreasonable stringent screening at the Philippine immigration'
One of the world’s biggest horse racing tournaments, the prestigious Dubai World Cup offered total prize money of $30.5 million this year. Sheikh Hamdan crowned the winner of the main $12 million race, Japan’s Ushba Tesoro, which was ridden by Yuga Kawada and trained by Noboru Takagi
Legal expert advises employers to include a provision in job contract that requires employees to return confidential information at the end of their service
UAE residents marked the holy month of Ramadan on Thursday, March 23, fasting from dawn to dusk
The move is part of the Initiatives of the UAE President and orders to complete all housing grant applications submitted to the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme
People in Sao Paulo, Istanbul, London, Toronto, Paris, Melbourne, Johannesburg, Moscow and Mumbai spend more on the monthly transport pass than Dubai residents when compared to their average net wages
Some students looked down on her, questioning her family's financial status — but Bianca kept going until she reached her goal
Here are some out-of-the-ordinary places to visit with the whole family this month
The athlete is accompanied by Dubai Police cars, ensuring he can complete his route around the Burj Khalifa safely
According to experts, it could be the way to bridge the gap in employability and skills for students in the UAE
The recyclable material has better overall ecological balance than glass and single-use aluminium cans
The large language model can be used to create chatbots, virtual assistants, and for language translation, content generation, and sentiment analysis
Authority urged residents to report begging activities to help police combat such illegal practices
The official stresses the importance of teaching safe online practices to children
Through varied initiatives, schools try to cultivate the values of discipline, empathy and sacrifice among children, especially during this holy month
Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
It will be part of the massive expansion planned for the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy
The third match of the series will be played in Sharjah on Monday
Nikhat received $100,000 winner's cheque after clinching the gold medal at the World Boxing Championship
Yoav Galant asked the government to stop the legislative process for a month in view of huge protests across the country
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
In her latest, 'Bheed', she takes on the role of an elite woman stuck on the road amidst the pandemic lockdown
It hopes to entice a new generation of fans with the game which first came out in 1974
Police said Majors was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman
The actors have been a couple for over a decade
Ministry provides free medical tests for workers as part of efforts to curb and control the disease
He developed Ludwig Angina, a rare bacterial infection causing abnormal neck swelling and breathlessness
Patients with this rare genetic disease experience abdominal enlargement causing pain, vomiting, nutritional difficulties, and negative effects on liver, blood
This dish is a little time consuming, but makes for a delicious and satisfying meal
With Ramadan underway, we are back with its weekly list of starter, main course, and dessert recipes for you to try
They can be customised to meet the needs of the patient through software and can be manufactured at an much faster rate
'It is easy to eat for Iftar and heats up quite well for Suhoor,' says Indian expat, for whom this dish is a staple during the holy month
He wasn't feeling anything but it turned out around 80 per cent of his arteries were already blocked; he had to undergo an open-heart surgery six months later
Gordon E. Moore could be credited for bringing laptop computers to hundreds of millions of people
The financial economy built atop low interest rates could not cope with the Fed’s change of direction
The economy based on low interest rates could not cope with sudden spike
Making the Dubai-based company one of the top five overseas investors in this period
The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that the CEO paid to acquire the social media platform
Meydan's iconic event scored on many levels but most importantly it brought the world together to celebrate the glory of the racehorse
The third match of the series will be played in Sharjah on Monday
Nikhat received $100,000 winner's cheque after clinching the gold medal at the World Boxing Championship
There was plenty of sympathy for war-ravaged Ukraine around Wembley Stadium with 1,000 tickets donated to refugees
The five-team tournament has been hailed as a 'game-changer' in women's cricket
Morocco stunned five-time world champions Brazil 2-1
Zareen became the first Indian to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships after legendary boxer Mary Kom
South Africa chased down 259 with seven balls to spare in the T20 match against West Indies
The winner not only surprised a quality field, but also Sheikha Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum, who has taken over the operations of Shadwell
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm
Researchers sort through cache of undelivered mail that brings the past to life
The distinctive animal has been a part of local folklore for centuries
There are other Filipinos named Rice, Lord Voldemort, Mary Chris Mas, Macaroni, Parmesan Cheese, Abcde, and Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl
"Convince me it's AI generated", one said on Twitter
I'm a Brazil fan, I like Neymar and I don't like Messi, wrote Kerala student Risa Fathima
He saved up Rs1, Rs2, Rs5 and Rs10 coins for the last 5-6 years in order to buy his dream bike
Some tips on how to withstand the annoyance of high-pressure salespeople
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the incident
Sofi Mauri posted a picture wearing a white dress and a veil on the day she married herself