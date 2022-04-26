Term 2 exams for CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 begin
Education1 hour ago
Term 2 exams for CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 begin
Education1 hour ago
The WHO underlined that the drug-resistant infection as a “public health concern”
Health3 hours ago
The billionaire has promised many changes to the world’s digital town square
UAE3 hours ago
These will be available from April 28
Transport5 hours ago
Multiple locations across the country set to light up the sky
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
Harris will isolate and return to the White House only when she tests negative
Americas2 hours ago
Visionary businessman-cum-world-renowned Quran reciter will lead the special Laylat Al Qadr prayers
Ramadan 20221 hour ago
More brands and speciality restaurants are in the process of setting up shops at the place
UAE1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Till date, the company has raised over US $80 million across three funding rounds and continues to treble revenue YoY
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
The month-long Ramadan in the UAE is approaching the halfway mark as those practicing Islam count their blessings and partake in the spirit of giving this Holy Month.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 showcases Asus making innovative products for different categories. Hot on the success of their ROG Flow X13.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
To avail of the service, drivers must have credit cards issued by one of the associated banks
Transport1 day ago
The contribution was for prisoners who have completed their sentence
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The buses will run from 6am till midnight
Public Transport in UAE1 day ago
Ameen Ali, who cannot afford even a small lapse in concentration, marks the holy month whenever he has a day off
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Industry executives attribute the increase in costs to an influx of foreign workers in the Emirate
Property2 days ago
Educational institutes are scheduled to resume work on Monday, May 9
Ramadan 202211 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 14, 775
coronavirus9 hours ago
Airline expects high number of travellers departing from Dubai from April 30
Aviation11 hours ago
Larisa Strotskaia had represented USSR in the 1972 Olympics
UAE12 hours ago
accompanies inspectors in Muhaisnah
Ramadan 20225 hours ago
The campaign aims to ensure that the city's appearance is maintained
UAE8 hours ago
A separatist group has claimed responsibility for the attack
Asia8 hours ago
In early April, Stockholm said it was expelling three Russian diplomats who conducted “illegal operations”
Asia6 hours ago
Parag smashed 30 off the last two overs to steer Royals to a competitive total before Kuldeep Sen took 4-20 to complete a 29-run victory
Cricket20 minutes ago
Joint venture to construct and operate production facility with a total investment of over $2 billion
Business23 minutes ago
Expo 2020 Dubai registers over 444,000 visits by public school students in 6 months
Expo 202044 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Food items are being distributed to refugees, displaced persons and crisis-stricken communities around the world
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
Residents can call the number 901 for queries and 999 for emergencies
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
The force also provided 1,000 copies of the Holy Quran to prisoners
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirms that the UAE continues its efforts to enhance Arab cooperation
UAE1 day ago
Airline expects high number of travellers departing from Dubai from April 30
Aviation11 hours ago
The milestone comes as daily infections continue to decline
coronavirus6 hours ago
These will be available from April 28
Transport5 hours ago
The campaign aims to ensure that the city's appearance is maintained
UAE8 hours ago
The court ruled that the transfers would not have happened if the personal details of the client were not leaked
Legal7 hours ago
45 patients to be enrolled in study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pioneering new technology
Health2 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads1 week ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads1 week ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads3 days ago
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads4 days ago
It is 20 years since the iconic Bend It Like Beckham was released. It reflected change and continuity in an increasingly multicultural Britain, going on to inspire generations of Asian women footballers, and challenge stereotypes, while continuing to move audiences across the globe
Long Reads4 days ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Go for a taste of authentic dishes served in traditional Koli households at Vasai Local.
Local Events6 hours ago
A sense of nostalgia sweeps over me sometimes, for all the neatly arranged rooms that have brought me happiness in the past.
Life and Living6 hours ago
The celebrity designer of Bollywood homes is part of a new venture
Entertainment5 hours ago
Is it about a new film, or the trailer for the highly anticipated 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?
Movies2 days ago
This dessert infused with sweetness and tanginess of the berry balances the taste
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The incident happened while he was cleaning a noodle cutter
Health3 days ago
Diverse cuisines give us a sneak peek into the cosmopolitan fabric of the Middle East’s most famous city
Food4 days ago
45 patients to be enrolled in study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pioneering new technology
Health2 hours ago
The WHO underlined that the drug-resistant infection as a “public health concern”
Health3 hours ago
Many parents are unaware of the apps children have installed on their phones, authorities say
Parenting1 day ago
Toddlers face the highest risk of getting food stuck in their throats, say experts
Health1 day ago
Highlights at the fair include volumes by writers who established the short story genre in the country
Books4 days ago
Okunawa suffers from Situs Inversus Totalis, in which her organs are positioned abnormally
Health4 days ago
Also known as one of the most successful 'InstaPoets' of modern generation, the writer opens up about her mental health challenges and why she refuses to abide by conventional norms — both in life and her poetry
Arts and Culture4 days ago
The top five most-booked destinations for travel over the expected Eid Al Fitr holiday period in 2022 so far with dnata Travel in the UAE include: the Maldives, UAE, Turkey, Mauritius and Oman.
Business4 hours ago
The emirate recorded 25,972 transactions in first quarter of 2022, marking it the highest number of deals since 2010 registered in a single quarter and the highest volume since first quarter of 2014.
Property4 hours ago
Joint venture to construct and operate production facility with a total investment of over $2 billion
Business23 minutes ago
The countries have officially launched talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Business1 hour ago
They express concern that it would damage media freedom on the online platform
Tech3 hours ago
Customer deposits and Islamic customer deposits stood at Dh32.17 billion compared to Dh32.20 billion at 2021 year-end, up by 13.6 per cent from 31 March 2021.
Business3 hours ago
The 20 finalists will receive the opportunity for intensive training in collaboration with leading global companies in a number of empowerment areas that enhance the performance of startups and SMEs.
Business4 hours ago
The event will return to Dubai on May 9, 2022 with 1,500 exhibitors, representatives from 112 destinations, and an anticipated 20,000 attendees
Business5 hours ago
The logistics park offers users a strategic, inland and rail-served platform with close port proximity for industrial development.
Business5 hours ago
Parag smashed 30 off the last two overs to steer Royals to a competitive total before Kuldeep Sen took 4-20 to complete a 29-run victory
Cricket20 minutes ago
Djokovic missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country because he was not vaccinated against Covid
Tennis6 hours ago
Wimbledon could be reduced to the status of a high-profile exhibition event if ATP and WTA refuse to award ranking points
Tennis5 hours ago
After knocking out Juventus and Bayern Munich, Villarreal are looking to pull off another shock by defeating Liverpool
Football5 hours ago
The 35-year-old Nadal suffered a stress fracture in his rib during the Indian Wells Masters in March
Tennis4 hours ago
The former world number one, who will be 41 in August, has not played since July last year
Tennis4 hours ago
Real have won Europe's top trophy a record 13 times while City remain in search of their first Champions League title
Football22 hours ago
The Fujairah Swimming Club dominated the 25m and 50m relay events
Sports9 hours ago
Punjab Kings survived a late blitz from Ambati Rayudu to seal an 11-run victory
Cricket22 hours ago
After a delay of two and half years, golf returned to Mauritius with the season-finale of EU Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship. With play suspended due to heavy rain on Day 1, Roger Chapman managed to top the board after a few hours of play
Videos3 weeks ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos3 weeks ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos1 month ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos4 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events1 month ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events1 month ago
Families attending the Easter Hop were in for a surprise
Offbeat1 week ago
Walter Orthmann has a piece of advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life: Do what you love
Offbeat4 days ago
The man 'kept trying to talk' to the former heavyweight boxing champion, according to reports
Americas4 days ago
Extra products are repurposed into baskets and distributed to the needy in the country
Ramadan 20224 days ago
Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lung
Offbeat6 days ago
|1 AED
|20.79 INR
|1 AED
|49.71 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,991.35 AED
|24K
|230.75 AED