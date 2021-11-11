Investigators from the Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell arrested a software engineer after his tweet went viral
Asia9 hours ago
Greater commercial and investment relationships between the two countries' private sectors were discussed
Expo 20206 hours ago
Suresh Joshi's 'Radhe Shaam' was recorded in 1968, with vocals from Indian musician Aashish Khan, Harrison playing the guitar and Starr on the drums
Music7 hours ago
The spaceship called Endurance will dock with the ISS on Thursday
Americas7 hours ago
The couples expressed their sincere appreciation to the leaders and delight at seeing them attend their happiest moments in life
UAE8 hours ago
Jeremiah Thoronka from Sierra Leone wins the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2021
Schooling in UAE6 hours ago
The theatrical performance was inspired by the Dubai Ruler's book 'My Story'
Expo 20208 hours ago
The country has invested over $17 billion in clean energy projects in six continents around the world
Environment9 hours ago
The leaders discuss ways to enhance ties between the countries
UAE10 hours ago
Investigators from the Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell arrested a software engineer after his tweet went viral
Asia9 hours ago
Huge line-up of events, including a drone show, planned for National Day
Expo 202010 hours ago
South Carolina man left his daughter to die in car during police chase
Americas11 hours ago
Autonomous vehicles are expected to be commercialised in the next couple of years in most countries
Transport10 hours ago
Individuals now have until January 2 to enrol in or renew their health insurance schemes
UAE11 hours ago
The festival kicks off on November 18
UAE9 hours ago
Renewed and sharp increase in new businesses as tourism revives
Economy1 day ago
Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with rain and mercy.
Government2 days ago
The white Maltese is on the loose since Thursday evening
UAE2 days ago
Firefighters from four civil defence stations were dispatched to the site.
UAE1 day ago
Sharjah Police implement various measures to reduce percentage of traffic accidents.
Transport1 day ago
Etihad and Microsoft have also committed to jointly identifying opportunities for collaboration to achieve both organisations’ sustainability goals.
Business12 hours ago
Meanwhile, the dollar index rose by 0.08 per cent to 94.03.
Markets19 hours ago
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $1,827.05 per ounce by 9.10 am UAE time
Markets19 hours ago
The company paid an interim dividend for the first six months of 2021 of Dh1.285 billion in October 2021
Business1 day ago
The couples expressed their sincere appreciation to the leaders and delight at seeing them attend their happiest moments in life
UAE8 hours ago
The theatrical performance was inspired by the Dubai Ruler's book 'My Story'
Expo 20208 hours ago
The country has invested over $17 billion in clean energy projects in six continents around the world
Environment9 hours ago
Jeremiah Thoronka from Sierra Leone wins the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2021
Schooling in UAE6 hours ago
Greater commercial and investment relationships between the two countries' private sectors were discussed
Expo 20206 hours ago
Suresh Joshi's 'Radhe Shaam' was recorded in 1968, with vocals from Indian musician Aashish Khan, Harrison playing the guitar and Starr on the drums
Music7 hours ago
The spaceship called Endurance will dock with the ISS on Thursday
Americas7 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The KT Desert Drive has emerged as one of the most anticipated events in the country - ever since it was launched in 2019.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Lengthy invoicing processes causing cash flow problems are a concern for businesses. Creative Zone, the UAE's largest business advisory firm that has helped over 45,000 entrepreneurs, is more familiar with this problem than others.
PARTNER CONTENT 13 hours ago
Since the beginning of 2021, bitcoin has remained the undisputed top crypto-asset on the market cap chart with its total price range in October being "
PARTNER CONTENT 13 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
What qualities help pave the path to becoming a millionaire?
PARTNER CONTENT 20 hours ago
Only the top two teams from each group will qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar
Football4 hours ago
Another stage win on the final leg could be enough to present Al Attiyah with the last ever drivers' crown in the FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies
Sports4 hours ago
The UAE lead the medal table with 46 podium finishes, comprising 16 golds, 14 silvers, and 16 bronze medals
Sports4 hours ago
Earlier this year, the ICC had confirmed that it will bid for cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Cricket4 hours ago
The Aviv Dubai Championship will be held over the Fire course at Jumeriah Golf Estates from Thursday to Sunday
Golf4 hours ago
US vice president and French President agree that their countries are ready to work together again
Americas5 hours ago
In the league matches, Australia's batting was often in a dither, linked directly to how David Warner performed
Cricket5 hours ago
Skipper Babar Azam seems like a cool customer who will not succumb to the pressure of the occasion
Cricket5 hours ago
The Sri Lankan singer tells us about her popular cover of the Sinhala track.
Music3 days ago
As many as five million people have joined the 'Plant a tree for every pet photo' cause so far
Offbeat1 day ago
Paterio will use the money to get a crucial operation done for his younger child.
UAE1 day ago
New law covers civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody and proof of paternity, and inheritance
UAE2 days ago
The festival kicks off on November 18
UAE9 hours ago
People taking part in the survey can also win hotel stay, tourism vouchers, shopping mall vouchers, admission tickets to theme parks and a 3-month gym membership
Education14 hours ago
The host country for the crucial gathering will be announced over the next two days
Environment11 hours ago
Travel industry executives say prices for December have doubled due to high demand and fewer flights
Travel18 hours ago
Huge line-up of events, including a drone show, planned for National Day
Expo 202010 hours ago
South Carolina man left his daughter to die in car during police chase
Americas11 hours ago
Autonomous vehicles are expected to be commercialised in the next couple of years in most countries
Transport10 hours ago
Individuals now have until January 2 to enrol in or renew their health insurance schemes
UAE11 hours ago
"I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright," she said in a video posted on Instagram.
Asia11 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Police video advisory urges motorists to completely stop when the sign is displayed to drop off or pick up students.
Transport2 days ago
The father accused them of negligence that led to his child getting burned by hot wax left in the classroom.
Crime1 day ago
The Asian fell from a height when a scaffold he was standing on collapsed
Legal2 days ago
The world champion and Olympic gold medallist will headline a public 1.45 km Family Run on November 13
Expo 20203 days ago
Renewed and sharp increase in new businesses as tourism revives
Economy1 day ago
Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with rain and mercy.
Government2 days ago
The white Maltese is on the loose since Thursday evening
UAE2 days ago
Firefighters from four civil defence stations were dispatched to the site.
UAE1 day ago
Sharjah Police implement various measures to reduce percentage of traffic accidents.
Transport1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The human race has a complicated relationship with progress. So often, we're presented with technology or advances and are happy to believe this is the pinnacle of progress - until we're shown otherwise.
There’s nothing quite like the movies when it comes to asking The One to be your better half
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Marriages may be made in heaven, but wedding proposals are finding feet in Dubai, with its easy access to venues, planners and conveniences
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Healthcare professionals have been working extended hours and dealing with situations when not much was known about the virus.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The pandemic posed a challenge like no other but after initial mistakes the health system got its act together.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Long Reads4 days ago
Being an anonymous ‘voice’ for another writer or Getting someone else to become your writing alter ego has its share of challenges and perks
Long Reads5 days ago
Going vegan or vegetarian has become mainstream in Britain, as new coverts join the momentum to switch to a plant-based diet
Long Reads1 week ago
The martial art form has witnessed a rapid evolution in the UAE, riding on the back of fitness and health benefits, flattening age and gender gaps.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The UAE’s largest crypto asset exchange becomes the first in the country to introduce local funding option with zero-fee payments and withdrawals for UAE bank account holders
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
When it comes to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, most people worry about scams, while others fret over lack of simple information.
PARTNER CONTENT 12 hours ago
Undoubtedly, giving back to the community by helping those in need comes with a strong, unparalleled feeling of fulfillment.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Digital technology has enabled government agencies and authorities to capture, store and process high volumes of data.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Fly-on-the-wall show follows the actor to the UAE in debut episodes
Local Events13 hours ago
Show currently running at Expo 2020 until end of November
Local Events2 days ago
The veteran of musical theatre in the city spoke to us about his latest project.
Local Events2 days ago
It's unfair that actresses come with an 'expiry' date.
Movies1 day ago
Home theatre vs movie theatre: which one do you prefer?
1 week ago
Abdulrazak Gurnah spoke about his Nobel Prize win, the inspiration for his writing and how he got his start at the Sharjah International Book Fair
Books6 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 week ago
When dreams take flight: Emirati female pilots Mahra bin Hammad and Dana Al Mazmi on the journey that led them to carry out air missions for Dubai Police
UAE6 days ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
2 weeks ago
Carving his own success story, as documented in his new book Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico
Books6 days ago
Relish the cuisine’s richness and colours
Food1 week ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words1 week ago
Meet Dominic Nowell-Barnes, the man behind The Giving Movement
Fashion6 days ago
MICCO’s expanded fleet to offer integrated logistics support to uae’s construction and metals manufacturing sectors.
Business2 days ago
The company will open an occupational medical centre in Fujairah this month with big plans for the Dubai market..
Business2 days ago
Etihad and Microsoft have also committed to jointly identifying opportunities for collaboration to achieve both organisations’ sustainability goals.
Business12 hours ago
Meanwhile, the dollar index rose by 0.08 per cent to 94.03.
Markets19 hours ago
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $1,827.05 per ounce by 9.10 am UAE time
Markets19 hours ago
The company paid an interim dividend for the first six months of 2021 of Dh1.285 billion in October 2021
Business1 day ago
Changes in management will be instrumental in building world class technology to power the multitude of services now being offered through the Careem app.
Business2 days ago
The UAE and Gulf economies will recover next year as the Covid-19 pandemic induced challenges subside and non-oil sectors return to their pre-pandemic levels
Economy4 days ago
The implementation of the deliverables will be achieved through both legislative and non-legislative means.
Business5 days ago
In the league matches, Australia's batting was often in a dither, linked directly to how David Warner performed
Cricket5 hours ago
Skipper Babar Azam seems like a cool customer who will not succumb to the pressure of the occasion
Cricket5 hours ago
The Kiwis have the right mix of batting and bowling and their fielding has probably been the most dazzling in the tournament so far
Cricket18 hours ago
The new captain-coach pair took off with some hard moves
Cricket22 hours ago
The first T20I will be held on November 17
Cricket1 day ago
Sir Clive Lloyd is in Dubai on a T20 World Cup commentary assignment for Talk 100.3 FM
Cricket1 day ago
DP World, a Dubai-based logistics company, has sponsored the season-ending event on the European Tour
Golf1 day ago
Jos Buttler moved past Pakistan's Babar Azam as the leading batsman in the tournament with 269 runs
Cricket9 hours ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
UAE Places1 month ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos1 month ago
All about Dubai's foreign trade and why it is the fifth best city in the world in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Videos1 month ago
Who can get free flu vaccines and where? Know more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Videos1 month ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 week ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 week ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 week ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 week ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 week ago
|1 AED
|20.14 INR
|1 AED
|45.88 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,705.09 AED
|24K
|221.25 AED