The couple took to Instagram on Sunday evening to announce the arrival of Uyir and Ulagam
Designed to interact with visitors and answer their questions, it is capable of making facial expressions and 'even has a sense of humour'
Dr Taisser Atrak has developed several programmes to keep kids safe at both their homes and schools
Other innovations include a digital twin of a Metro station, smart solutions to transfer vehicle ownership
World's largest technology exhibition to launch tomorrow, with 5,000 companies from 90 countries showcasing latest innovations
With its robust infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities that can handle the world’s largest ships, the city is a hub for cruise tourism
There is some difference in the cost of a children's visa compared to a 30-day visa, says a travel agent
The upcoming period is set to be in the spotlight again in Dubai's real estate sector due to FIFA2022, which will kick off from the Qatari capital, Doha
HUAWEI nova 10 Pro
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
The recognition reaffirms the hospital's leadership in the minimally invasive field of treatment in UAE and the region
10-year Golden Visa among top draws for Indians, says property developer
New free fraud and cyber awareness app will provide real-time warnings about emerging scams
With the newest release from Emirati singer Balqees, Nora Fatehi and others, here is a look back at 5 more of football's biggest event's most unforgettable songs
The woman handed over the stolen chain to her boyfriend, who melted it and tried to sell it at a gold market in Dubai
Civic body’s key initiatives is the establishment of an integrated system of playgrounds and multi-purpose sports facilities
Authorities held an awareness campaign and handed out brochures containing key guidelines and emergency numbers to people at the beach
It invests in Metaverse technology to implement and develop its current and future projects
Over 191.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
She joins three other Arab female artists for the song 'Light The Sky'
Three of the thieves worked in the victim's furniture shop, were caught red-handed with some of the money
He retains his world title after winning a dramatic rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix
He is currently in England for an auction of racehorses by Tattersalls
All the reforms that have been introduced in the last couple of years boost the UAE's reputation as the best country to live and work in, experts say
It is based on statistics dealing with rainfall rates and their impact on infrastructure and drainage systems
Citizens, residents, and investors are urged to cooperate with the census teams and give them accurate data and information
During the occasion, the community fasts for 25 hours and offers special prayers
The victims wanted to exchange 2 million Saudi Riyals to dirhams when the theft took place
As per UAE traffic laws, motorists are required to slow down and be alert and priority must be given to students, parents and school staff
Though the weather seemed erratic over the past few weeks, such conditions are considered normal around this time of the year, an NCM official says
Rents have been on the rise in the city after the Covid-19 pandemic, with apartments' price increases fast approaching the same rate as villas
The currency strengthened from 64.5 on September 21 to 60.1 on Thursday
The win that takes Arsenal back into first place on 24 points, one ahead of second-placed Manchester City after nine games
Shreyas Iyer hit a century and Ishan Kishan made 93 to power India to a resounding win
The strikes come as Moscow suffered a series of setbacks nearly eight months after attacking the neighbour in a campaign many thought would be short-lived
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Customers can opt for BNPL, especially for larger purchases like home appliances
Mediclinic City Hospital's surgical team performs first ever major liver resection in Dubai using the da Vinci Xi robot
Big Ticket, the UAE's largest and longest-running raffle draw, will hold its upcoming live draw on October 3.
AI technology-based company is one of the key sponsors of world's biggest sporting event in Qatar
He will take the stage at Coca-Cola Arena next month.
The team shared a video of fans from across the globe wishing Bachchan
Here are top things in the UAE through which you can support the cause
Keeping meals within a 10-hour period could improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels and eating relatively early could also be beneficial
The emirate marks its 10th Calligraphy Biennial, with over 200 activities and 700 artworks
Missed the memo on World Vegetarian Day? Or curious to experiment with some new and exciting flavours in the kitchen?
The iconic UAE art museum explains how art can help support community health through various lessons on its premises
After all, the ultimate workout playlist can put you in the mood, serve as the best motivator, and boast your overall performance
Healthcare specialists say that the basic precautionary measures observed during the pandemic can help prevent flu cases this season
Event also features technical workshops, cultural tours and networking activities
The latest edition brought together medical experts and influential voices to raise awareness on heart health, ahead of World Heart Day
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
We don’t get to see men do it that often
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a decision by Opec+ to cut oil production was "unhelpful and unwise" for the global economy
Ishaq Dar says Pakistan will fulfil all multilateral, international and bond obligations
The paid version of the app will allow up to 10 devices simultaneously connected to the same account
Low-income countries, like Ghana and Pakistan, were already struggling during the pandemic. The dollar’s strength is adding to their woes
Humans have been underestimated. It turns out that we (well, many of us) are really amazing at what we do, and for the foreseeable future we are likely to prove indispensable across a range of industries, especially column-writing
Figures shared by the DAFZ in cooperation with Dubai Customs showed that the free zone’s non-oil trade exceeded Dh162 billion last year compared with Dh119 billion the year before
|1 AED
|22.27 INR
|1 AED
|59.53 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,224.32 AED
|24K
|205.25 AED
The UAE will face the West Indies in their first official warm-up game on Monday
The flying Dutchman said it was a 'crazy feeling' to lift the trophy for a second time — then set his sights on ruling the sport for years to come
The UAE lost to Pakistan by 71 runs on Sunday — their fourth defeat in the tournament with their lone victory coming against Malaysia
He had earlier been banned from the US Open and the entire North American hard court swing over his refusal to take the Covid vaccine
England powered to 208-6 after losing the toss, a commanding total which proved too much for Australia despite a gallant 44-ball 73 from David Warner
The DP World Padel Championship will be held from October 31 to November 5 on customised courts at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
Haaland has scored an astonishing 20 goals in his first 12 competitive games since his £51 million ($56 million) move from Borussia Dortmund
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
Partially damaged and covered with a hard glue-like layer, the legendary artist's work had been considered missing for over 100 years
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
Music lovers can also bid for David Bowie's Major Tom spacesuit from the 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, and more
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business