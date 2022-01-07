The latest effort begins as schools are set to fully reopen from Monday
It’s expected that the UAE’s job market will witness substantial changes as a result of rapid technological developments
The programme will be broadcast every Friday, starting today, at 2pm
More than 4,500 schools either shifted to remote learning or closed for at least a day this week
Symptoms can overlap, so experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have
"I never thought I'd have Dh100,000 to my name when I turned 25," Pakistani expat Asim said.
Among other changes, the legislative overhaul introduces international standards on the rights of divorced partners
Without restrictions, health officials say cases could jump up to 30,000 a day by the end of the month
Peru has the world's highest coronavirus death rate
The Mariana Trench is the deepest place on Earth and has rarely been visited by humans
A total of 3,007 cases of Omicron have also been reported in the country
More than 3,000 'armed criminals' have been detained
Educators' protest demands tougher pandemic safety measures, return to remote learning amid rising cases
Public Prosecution campaign aimed at raising the public's awareness about the laws and legislations in the country
Projects include construction of health centres, schools, boreholes, water wells and mosques
Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
The 41-year-old nanny based in Abu Dhabi said it was the 'best-ever New Year gift'
Priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing them with the finest services
As part of the agreement, SEHA and the National Health Insurance Company will merge into Pure Health
Globally, spot gold rose 0.09% to $1,815.52 at 9.22am UAE time.
Official working hours at headquarters will be Monday-Thursday 7:30am to 3:30pm and 7:30am to 12 pm on Fridays
The dollar index was trading unchanged at 96.25.
Choose from a range of top-selling smartwatches and electronics that are guaranteed to enhance and improve your experience
Dubai
Madan Mohan, Director - Technology Risk Advisory, MBG Corporate Services on the growing need for organisations to incorporate privacy laws and regulations within their structures
Over 1,200 drivers benefit from Abu Dhabi police's traffic points reduction program
Motorists should go through the policies before purchasing the insurance cover
All you need to know about getting a booster dose in the UAE
Green Pass system is now mandatory to enter federal and some local government departments across the UAE
Employees in the private sector can have part-time, temporary and flexible work contracts
Educators' protest demands tougher pandemic safety measures, return to remote learning amid rising cases
The NCM also predicts chances of fog formations
She took to social media to inform fans of her diagnosis
The World No. 1 is confined to an immigration detention hotel awaiting a court ruling on his vaccination status
Zara Rutherford set out to circumnavigate the globe in August 2021 and plans to pass through 52 countries
The blaze was the deadliest fire at a residential apartment building in the country since 2017
Authorities are doing all they can to keep Emiratis and expats safe
Here's how to claim overtime for additional hours of work each day
Each Emirate is empowered to frame its own regulations for consumption, possession and dealing with and trading in alcoholic beverages
Company's appeal on the sanction was rejected by the Central Bank
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
For most of us, New Year resolutions used to be passing fancies. But after a pandemic-charged year, we are now seeking changes to give our lives more purpose and meaning
Self-love is the power to acknowledge that you come first; it’s only then that you can truly be compassionate about others around you
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
With urbanisation nearing a crescendo, and a pandemic breathing down our neck, more and more people are looking at exploring rural opportunities that promise better resilience — entrepreneurial and emotional — in the future
Recipients of honorary awards who later become British nationals can apply to convert their awards to substantive ones
Britain’s honours system has evolved over more than 650 years, recognising and rewarding exceptional service and achievements, but there are growing demands for reform, not least to replace Empire with Excellence in the titles
Gandhi sent a crocheted, cotton lace with the words ‘Jai Hind’ at the centre, created from yarn he had personally spun to Queen Elizabeth ll
All of us dream of having a healthy body and mind but not all of us live the dream. It is because of several factors like health issues, tight work schedules, etc. that often restrict us from achieving our fitness goals.
Dubai
A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.
Austin Barnard, Co-Founder of Orca Capital.
She reveals the process of shooting the video with many UAE-based talents.
Celebrated Blues legends will perform at the new outdoor venue at Sports City.
It can mean peace and quiet, but can also be an unwelcome occurrence.
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Making sense of the world we inhabit
The brunch day(s) may have already shifted with the new weekend, but lots is still being planned in the F&B sector
He died at a Manila hospital one day before he was to undergo an angioplasty
The book will be released on January 12
They were loose promises wrapped in the festive-season-optimism
Are you ready for a dose of caffeinated beauty? We speak to skincare experts and explore what makes coffee a miracle ingredient
...it’s because he’s a decent man. Author, journalist and screenplay writer on the bigger picture of heightened ‘sensibilities’ which emerged from the clutter of conversations around the (currently trending in the UAE) hit series
The Chief Fashion Officer at Papa Don’t Preach reimagines what you think you know about fashion
Art World Creation Dubai, the all-new art gallery, has made its debut in the city recently
DIEZ aims to boost economic growth, contribute to shaping the future economic map of Dubai, and create more diverse investment opportunities
Each team at the Rising Stars Competition had to explain how their business solutions could help solve one or more of the 17 challenges embodied in the UN’s SDGs
It also allows investors to have 100% foreign ownership and the eligibility to bid for government contracts
Move comes as state of emergency declared in Central Asian nation over mass protests
Newly-launched start-up in Dubai hopes to widen their choice using advanced technology built around artificial intelligence
The total collections from Egypt in 2021 include a $48 million payment made by the Egyptian government in December
Emirate is far ahead of second-ranked Heathrow Airport with over a million more seating capacity
Through Kizad Communities, AD Ports Group will offer integrated services to companies from different sectors to accommodate their workers and introduce exclusive options with unique sale propositions across the UAE and GCC region
Following are some facts about the hotel, which has been used to house asylum-seekers
He’ll likely need to shake off some rust at this week’s Tournament of Champions
Frenchman Loeb, a nine times world rally champion, was second fastest over the 611km loop near Riyadh to claw back nearly three minutes from his Qatari rival
Elgar defied a hostile Indian attack and body blows from balls that struck him on a difficult pitch to deliver a match-winning performance as he led a successful 240-run chase
Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for Friday’s game
As part of the new agreement, Manchester City and Masdar will collaborate on a range of partnership activations, including the launch of a new global campaign, aimed at raising awareness on the importance of climate action and mitigating climate change
He is believed to be in an establishment housing around 32 detainees who cannot leave the hotel and nobody is allowed in or out except staff
The vaccine-sceptic Djokovic was detained on arrival at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport having failed to "provide appropriate evidence" of double vaccination or a medical exemption
Tennis star will spend the night in an immigration detention facility
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.
Plant-based chef Maya Badran gives us all the insights
The fair is an annual week-long festival
Girl was allegedly being blackmailed for refusing to have relationship with two youths.
Scientists say they made the decision to honour the actor's long-time advocacy for environmental issues
Lee Jae-myung has said he thinks hair regrowth treatments should be covered by the national health insurance program
