Post-Covid, inflation-hit world is moving away from old cosmopolitan centres to newer, younger cities with vibrant cultures
Post-Covid, inflation-hit world is moving away from old cosmopolitan centres to newer, younger cities with vibrant cultures
Freezing rains fall even as country recorded highs of 48°C
Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat will now take the lead
Residents have been advised to stay away from vulnerable areas
Case registered at Margalla Police Station in Islamabad charges the former PM with threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 49ºC
The decision was taken to further advance bilateral relations
Scientists call for a switch from oral vaccines to injectable ones to prevent the spread
PARTNER CONTENT
vivo’s new T series impresses with turbo charged performance for gamers & premium photography
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Full line-up of Back To School essentials, packed with new items and features. Most extensive line-up of character-led merchandise. All at unbeatable value
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Honor 70 Review – One of the best vlogging phones of 2022
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
AZCO Group
PARTNER CONTENT
Police explain how residents can seek legal services in the emirate
They discussed bilateral relations between their countries
The man spent months in the hospital recovering and receiving treatment
All eyes on central bank’s monetary policy meeting on Monday and the IMF executive board’s meeting on August 29
Plane made 'May Day' distress call to signal life-threatening crisis on board
Over 181.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Shamma Al Kalbani recently won two bronze medals at World Games 2022
Six-month grace period after job loss will help residents plan their next career move better
Police explain how residents can seek legal services in the emirate
Man was nabbed within eight hours of official report being filed
Shamma Al Kalbani recently won two bronze medals at World Games 2022
Those seeking services at these illegal centres can be imprisoned for a year
It is prudent to turn in your notice both in writing and e-mail form
Federal entities to stop using eDirham platform as a payment method in next three months
Users can pay for services using international payment options
Mission is scheduled for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre next year
Authorities prompted people to stay indoors due to dust earlier this week
More residents, tourists to head out for dune bashing during winter months
162 drivers were punished for the offence in the first six months of 2022 alone
Official lauds efforts of all teams that worked to contain recent floods in Sharjah
Psychologists urge parents to look out for warning signs among children born during or just before Covid-19 pandemic
Scott Morrison was secretly sworn into five ministries during the Covid-19 pandemic
Ukrainian diplomats had asked Berlin several times, since June, to step up arms supplies, but to no avail
The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises will run from August 22 to September 1
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Honor 70 Review – One of the best vlogging phones of 2022
PARTNER CONTENT
Franklin Templeton's investment professionals across asset classes focus on the second half of the year and share where income-seeking investors may find opportunities
How the city graduated from Starbucks to artisan coffee in a matter of years
A UK university recently decided to axe its English Literature course because of concerns over employability of those who graduate in the subject
Increasingly, there’s a realisation that hardline ambition — long regarded as the preserve of success — is burning us out and that we need more out of life than the ‘secure’ trappings that come with always being on a mission to ‘achieve’
How mutual funds can play the crucial role of an essential investment toolkit for young parents preparing to fulfill their children’s dreams
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
The two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations
Chefs and sandwich aficionado are happily experimenting with the next level of the light meal. We get to the bottom of the slice of bread, baguette, torta, et al
Ahead of Friendship Day on August 7, we take a look at the shifting nature of bonds between individuals and how they cannot be taken for granted
In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party
PARTNER CONTENT
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
PARTNER CONTENT
Freezone Business Activity breakdown: eCommerce-36%, General Trading-25%, Consultancy License-14%, Travel and Tourism- 10%, Logistics Company- 6%, Fintech and Crypto-9%
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
With summer holidays almost coming to an end, it's time to get organised for back to school with Lifestyle.
PARTNER CONTENT
The new franchise spin-off is a series centered on the bloody civil war within House Targaryen
The two films have bagged 19 and 15 nominations, respectively.
The Bollywood actor admitted he needed to change the way he chooses projects.
Monaghan stars as twins, Gina and Leni, in the seven-episode thriller drama.
Countries' natural partnership is a force for good, says Indian consul-general to Dubai
Narmeen Ali is now sharing her story in a bid to inspire other patients, encourage people to get screened early
Dubai medical centre successfully treats Egyptian child who has been suffering from disorder since age of two
Scientists call for a switch from oral vaccines to injectable ones to prevent the spread
It is a punishable crime, offenders will be fined Dh5,000 and could be imprisoned
Afternoon tea has long been a ceremonious experience, bringing us together over a charming, artistic setting
The patient was fighting oropharyngeal cancer
Here are some practice tips from eastern wisdom to help you out
A peek into the UAE’s cultural landscape
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Plane made 'May Day' distress call to signal life-threatening crisis on board
Crude prices remain above $100 per barrel
The country’s NEV market size is forecast to reach 15.98 million units in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 35.1 percent during the period, according to International Data Corporation
Comparable uncontrolled price method compares the price for property or services transferred in a controlled transaction to the price charged for property or services transferred in a comparable uncontrolled transaction in comparable circumstance
A Georgia jury has returned a $1.7 billion verdict against Ford Motor Co. involving a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a couple
Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat will now take the lead
All eyes on central bank’s monetary policy meeting on Monday and the IMF executive board’s meeting on August 29
First international flight is expected to take off in October this year; Airline secures licence to start flights for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq and Iran
|1 AED
|21.57 INR
|1 AED
|57.36 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,418.83 AED
|24K
|211.75 AED
Pep Guardiola's side were in danger of a first league defeat since February after falling 3-1 behind in the second half
Leeds climbed up to second in the standings, while Chelsea's first loss left them down in 12th
UAE lost to Kuwait by one wicket despite Chirag Suri's 88 and Basil Hameed's 3-22
Bayern have now scored 15 goals in their three league games since the departure of top striker Robert Lewandowski for Barcelona
Six months ago, Usyk was patrolling the streets of Kyiv with an automatic rifle. On Saturday night, he beat Anthony Joshua in a battle of heavyweight boxers
United fans are planning to protest against their club owners during the Premier League match against Liverpool
Chundangapoyil Rizwan, who has been named the UAE T20 captain, is ready to write a new chapter in his career
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
The Boeing 737 was flying from Sudan to Ethiopia
He refused to accept the compensation offered
Husband and wife were apprehended at their home after one buyer registered a case against them
She took to social media to explain her unusual decision
Arch rivals India and Pakistan prepare for a mouth-watering clash in an Asia Cup blockbuster on August 28
Japanese officer dozed off while walking home with bag that also had particulars about a criminal suspect