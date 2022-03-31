Buses carrying more than 50 passengers also banned
Transport13 minutes ago
Buses carrying more than 50 passengers also banned
Transport13 minutes ago
Only permitted government and licensed entities are allowed to have tents
Ramadan 20221 hour ago
Iftar tents have been set up at various locations in the Emirate, including mosques and homes following approval from authorities
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
Theme for the next edition is Designing Future Society for our Lives
Expo 20203 hours ago
The closing show kicked off with musical performances and a flag hoisting ceremony
Expo 20202 hours ago
Death toll rises to 20 from strike on regional HQ in Mykolaiv
World13 hours ago
Cyclists below 12 years should be accompanied by an adult cyclist who is 18 or older
Transport4 hours ago
Employees will work from 9am till 2.30pm Monday to Thursday.
Ramadan 20225 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 10 hours ago
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
PARTNER CONTENT 10 hours ago
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 11 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Expo's 23 million on-site visitors and 197 million virtual guests are a testimony to how the Emirates has exceeded all expectations
Expo 20203 hours ago
Volunteers, security guards and staff members express sadness as the curtains come down on the mega-event
Expo 20206 hours ago
All Sharia courts in the country will provide the committee with any evidence of the sighting of the crescent
Ramadan 20227 hours ago
From Mission: Impossible to Fast and Furious, the UAE Capital is a huge draw for film production crews
Entertainment47 minutes ago
A total of 51 Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards were handed out during the ceremony, which took place in Jubilee Park.
Expo 20208 hours ago
A vote on the no-confidence motion must be held by Monday.
World9 hours ago
Global artistes Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma to mark the end of the six-month-long extravaganza
Expo 20204 days ago
Here is a timeline of how March 31 will unfold at the mega event
Expo 20202 days ago
'If you came to hear that, I’m not ... I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend'
Entertainment12 hours ago
Volunteers, security guards and staff members express sadness as the curtains come down on the mega-event
Expo 20206 hours ago
A total of 51 Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards were handed out during the ceremony, which took place in Jubilee Park.
Expo 20208 hours ago
'I have seen things here that I will remember for the rest of my life'
Expo 20208 hours ago
From concerts to a glorious air show, there are plenty of things to do at the Expo on the last day. Here are the top things to check out
Expo 20203 days ago
Buses carrying more than 50 passengers also banned
Transport13 minutes ago
The distribution of 30 per cent cash dividends, totalling Dh34.650 million, is indicative of the financial strength and the sustainable profitable growth of the company.
Business39 minutes ago
All US property of targeted people and firms blocked
Europe45 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 9 hours ago
Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says
Ramadan 20221 week ago
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture's programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its values
Arts and Culture1 week ago
The project will be activated by the end of the year
Legal1 week ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime1 week ago
Only one rider allowed to ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike
Transport5 days ago
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
UAE6 days ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE6 days ago
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Expo 20206 days ago
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE6 days ago
Traffic violations and accidents increased during pandemic due to demand for online food delivery services
Transport1 week ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads1 week ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads1 week ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads4 days ago
The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?
Long Reads5 days ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads6 days ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads1 week ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Be amongst the first 50 customers from 1st - 3rd April in Huawei Experience stores in The Galleria Mall Al Maryah Island and City Center Al Zahia and get 600 AED cash voucher*.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The 'You Are Wonderfully Made' campaign shares a sentiment of hope, optimism and togetherness
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The Marvel film is currently playing in the UAE
Entertainment9 hours ago
Don’t miss the exciting line-up of concerts from renowned bands and musicians on the closing night of the world fair
Entertainment9 hours ago
Aparna Jeyaraman reveals how her literary journey was inspired by her second home.
Entertainment1 day ago
Is a gripping OTT content bouquet justification enough for most of us spending sleepless nights with eyes wide open?
OTT1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
City restaurants will be awarded 0 to 3 stars for the quality of food based on five criteria
Food2 days ago
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
PARTNER CONTENT 10 hours ago
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 11 hours ago
About 90 per cent of UAE residents above the age of 40 years have never undergone screening for the disease
Health1 day ago
There was no significant difference in the risk of developing a tumour between those who had never used a mobile phone, and mobile phone users.
Health1 day ago
Thumbay Hospital has also launched special ‘Holiday Dialysis’ packages through its medical tourism department, providing free pick and drop from hotels
Health2 days ago
This comes as part of achieving the UN’s sustainable development goals and the WHO’s strategy to subdue this disease
Health3 days ago
The oldest man to be conferred with the Padma Shri award, Swami Sivananda is a monk from Varanasi.
World4 days ago
Partnership outlines three key pillars which include-research and publications, technology development and knowledge dissemination within the key themes of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, credit, big data analytics, digital transformation, and sustainable finance.
Business4 hours ago
International Energy Agency member countries are due to meet on Friday to decide on a collective oil release.
Energy8 hours ago
The distribution of 30 per cent cash dividends, totalling Dh34.650 million, is indicative of the financial strength and the sustainable profitable growth of the company.
Business39 minutes ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 hour ago
Caminero brings a wealth of expertise in the renewable energy space, to deliver development and operational excellence, driving the global growth plans for Vortex Energy.
Business3 hours ago
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
PARTNER CONTENT 10 hours ago
First deputy managing director says the crisis will spur the adoption of digital finance.
Economy10 hours ago
Oil prices have surged since Russia attacked Ukraine in February and the US and allies responded with hefty sanctions on Russia.
Energy12 hours ago
The Swiss-Italian was the secretary general of European governing body Uefa before becoming Fifa president in 2016
Sports4 hours ago
Launching on Friday and running until September 21, Dubai Sports World hosts eight popular sports, including football, basketball, cricket, padel and more — all under one roof
Sports3 hours ago
The 32-year-old professional racer and successful businessman aims to inspire more people to the sport with his performances in WRC 2
Sports2 hours ago
A crowd of 91,553 packed the Camp Nou, Barca's fortress, and surpassed the 90,185 that watched the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena
Sports20 hours ago
A slew of athletes, Hollywood actors and musicians offered video tributes for a player who injected glamour into Test cricket and was a huge fan of rock music
Sports1 day ago
The Sri Lankan's inspired spell of leg-spin helped bowl out Kolkata for 128, a total Bangalore overhauled with four balls to spare after some late drama
Sports20 hours ago
Much as good captaincy means when to bring on a particular bowler, in some situations, it also entails not continuing with a bowler even if he has bowled well till then
Sports20 hours ago
The Whites seal third spot in Group A after winning by a solitary goal
Sports2 days ago
The captain, playing his 100th match for Royals, smashed three fours and five sixes in his 27-ball blitz
Sports1 day ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos2 months ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos2 months ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
At least 19 films starring Reeves were removed from Tencent, the Chinese video platform
Entertainment3 days ago
The air carrier, however, rubbished the traveller's claims and insisted its IT system is 'robust'.
Offbeat7 hours ago
This food item is preferred by people who diet, as it is easy to digest, contains no oil and is absolutely delicious
Offbeat19 hours ago
Kautilya Katariya was a guest at the World Government Summit
Offbeat2 days ago
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives up the plan to sell the $200-million plane
Offbeat3 days ago
|1 AED
|20.50 INR
|1 AED
|48.79 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,053.74 AED
|24K
|232.75 AED