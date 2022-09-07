They have been sentenced to three months in prison
Visitors can extend stay for 90 days in addition to initial 90 days without leaving the country
Convective clouds may form over the eastern parts of the country
Serious cases can even result in vehicle confiscation
Police detail measures to be taken to keep children secure on the road
US dollar, Treasury yields rose after economic data bolstered expectations the Fed will continue on an aggressive rate-hike path
Their qualification depends on the results of Pakistan's matches
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
One of the leading PSPs in MENA, Amazon Payment Services appointed Peter George as the Managing Director to head the company in the region. A year later, George reflects on the PSP’s achievements over the past 12 months
$1.1 trillion will be invested as part of the Vision 2030 project
Williams's third-round loss to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic happened at Arthur Ashe Stadium
Authorities will follow up on the streaming platform's commitment to broadcasting controls
Shanaka and Rajapaksa held their nerve to take the team home
Investigations are still ongoing to find out cause of accident
They have to apply for permission through the Eatmarna application
Pakistan had lost all their World Cup to bitter rivals India in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019 (50 over)
The company currently manages eight toll gates, in addition to any new ones in the future
The annual launch event will take place on September 7
His body will be repatriated on Thursday morning
The singer makes announcement on social media
DIDI students attribute their achievements to the young nation’s 'visionary leadership' that's 'encouraging women empowerment'
The social media sensation is attempting to increase media coverage of the devastation
‘We are disappointed we have been unable to reach an agreement despite offering reasonable pay increases’
This year, the authority is looking to publish school reports designed specifically for parents
Airline to deploy newly retrofitted A380s starting from December
Registered nurses from around the world can apply for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award
It will be located on the Creekside of Al Jaddaf area
Twenty two teachers and 11 principals were celebrated from various schools
The victim's hands and feet were tied during the robbery
Starting September 13, the road toll operator will sell 1.5 billion shares or a 20 per cent stake in the company
Growing diversity is in part thanks to push by Conservative Party to put forward more varied set of candidates for parliament
The Indian actor's latest is the upcoming film 'GoodBye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta
When it comes to the food you love, McDonald’s UAE has the answer to all your questions
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
The two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations
How the city graduated from Starbucks to artisan coffee in a matter of years
A UK university recently decided to axe its English Literature course because of concerns over employability of those who graduate in the subject
AriZona Group is successfully leading the immigration market and offers a wide range of explicit services for all of the immigration programmes created by each country
Nature-inspired designs meet sophisticated silhouettes in all-new women's workwear collection. Smart business attire made from high-quality, natural, luxe fabrics like linen. Use promo code MENATURE to enjoy 15% off on ar.SHEIN.com
As we approach the last few weeks of the summer break
Fawad also shared that an official teaser of
His debut film Nerrukku Ner released in 1997.
The popular Wanderlust brunch is going underground for three dates, with Basement Jaxx making an appearance on the first.
Check out our top picks of where you can chill with your girlfriends today.
Musings on everyday life
Through the lens, lightly
Mark the end of the celebration with a grand meal to celebrate this occasion
Importance of healthy architecture is essential for health and safety, and there is no better material than ceramics that can ensure that homes are a safe haven
The city's diverse culinary landscape is making strides in becoming environmentally responsible — making a difference to staff, customers, and the wider world around them
Her illness was diagnosed during a routine visit to the hospital
It is giving people a chance to come alive on billboards without having to shed their true skin
Weekends are time to whip up a frenzy. How about starting with these delicacies….
The Australians have understandably bristled at centuries of British disregard, and the British, in turn, have enjoyed joking about the Australians
The seven vibrant sectors, which include Health & Wellbeing, Mobility & Logistics, Culture & Tourism, Agri-Food Technology, GreenTech, Human Capital & Innovation, and Advanced Manufacturing, have already positioned Sharjah as an attractive FDI destination
It will serve growing demand for environmentally-friendly cars
Visitor spending accounts for 45% of the pre-pandemic period to reach Dh67.5 billion
Agreement to drive innovation and set new benchmarks in building sustainability
The delegation aims to sign several mutually-beneficial agreements to advance various fields following the historic UAE-Israel Abraham Accord
Union demanding a 5.5 per cent wage increase
Sri Lanka have won three matches on the trot following their embarrassing defeat to Afghanistan in the tournament opener
Despite the Indian skipper's 41-ball 72, the Sri Lankan bowlers came up with a superlative display to restrict India to 173 for eight
Having spent £250 million ($280 million) on new signings since the end of last season, manager Thomas Tuchel is under pressure to deliver silverware in return for that huge investment
Registration for the new course and Levels One and Two are now open with lessons starting in September
Four-time US champion Nadal, bidding for a 23rd Grand Slam title, lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Tiafoe in the pre-quarterfinal
The day-night contest ended an 18-year drought of international cricket in Cairns
When Naseem is running in and the crowd is cheering and there is a play and miss or even a boundary, whatever, the roar of the crowd, is just phenomenal, he says
The idea that someone from outside a narrow band of elite clubs might win the Champions League is fanciful
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
It is said to have originated from a spontaneous bust-up amongst villagers in 1945
Sweden's premier, British MP are among those who tagged the wrong person in their posts
He charges 10,000 yen per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion
Restaurant in Ireland's Newtownabbey shares the photo of the newborn
It went viral two years ago
Brands seem to be confining themselves to a single word or phrases