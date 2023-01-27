The iconic building was also emblazoned with the tricolour in August last year, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence
The Crown Prince has arrived back in the emirate during a spell of particularly unstable weather that has led to traffic tailbacks and even remote learning for some schools
The movie grossed over Rs550 million on the first day of its release
The rupee-dollar gap has widened between the interbank and open markets rates due to the shortage of the US dollars in the South Asian country and political volatility
Some companies cancel all orders during unstable weather as safety of riders is priority for them
Traffic tailbacks were reported across the country over the past couple of days and many schools either switched to remote learning or dispersed students earlier than usual
Over 800 participating brands across 3,500 outlets offered massive reductions throughout the period, with the final sale scheduled to take place this weekend
Motorists should carefully read the terms and conditions of the policies to understand what is covered under flood and natural calamity
If you're ready to move forward with a new, modern design sense, then UAE-based Home Box is a one-stop-shop destination for you.
DIEP flap reconstruction surgery by a consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon reconstructs the breast area of a patient
The Royal Shakespeare Company production and presented by Dubai Opera and GWB Entertainment
After the success of e-commerce leader
While cleaners at some campuses worked all night to ensure classrooms were dry, extra staff were brought in at others to ensure students' safety
The rainy weather reminds some expats of their hometowns, and gives people a chance to stop and take in the fresh air amidst their busy schedules
The decision was made based on a study on road safety, according to the director of the traffic and patrols department
Motorists asked to stay away from water ponds and avoid crossing valleys as this would endanger their lives
Earlier, the attraction said that Egyptian singer Mahmoud El Esseily's concert is postponed from today to Sunday
The Emirati astronaut, who underwent training at SpaceX in the US along with the other crew members, is now getting ready for the launch scheduled next month
Some institutions switched to remote learning due to the unstable weather conditions
The project aims to reduce the dependence on foreign operating systems in smartphones and promote the use of locally developed technology
The country has played starring roles in several blockbuster movies and TV shows, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Fast and Furious 7, and Top Gear
After moving to the Saudi club Al Nassr early this month, the former Manchester United star has already played in two matches in Riyadh
Currently, the visa is available to property investors, professionals, scientists, outstanding students and entrepreneurs
The Emirates Golf Club will remain closed to the general public for today
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
MyAster app aims to provide hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies services with direct access to an integrated portfolio of medical services
The parliamentarian has also applauded the alliance for promoting trade and tourism between the two nations
The early registration period is available through the EmaraTax platform from January 2023 to May 2023 for certain categories of companies operating in the Emirates
The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process and the awardees will be announced in January 2024
'Extreme Weekends' to take place at the racing area behind the Al Wathba Souq at the Festival grounds and will showcase some stunning freestyle stunts
Authorities had earlier extended the last date of the reduction scheme to February 1, 2023
The fee reduction will encourage sustainable industries by promoting the deployment of advanced technology that lowers emissions
Both teams share one point each after Dubai Capitals had lost four wickets for 17 runs
While real estate agents are still key in the home buying process, buyers are increasingly looking to do more research online before involving the experts.If you're not active, engaging and networking online, then you're missing out.
Chef Tala Bashmi will dazzle guests with dishes that evoke nostalgia and embrace innovation
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
There are plenty of interesting, distracting and possibly even thrilling style developments lined-up for the year
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
Say hello to new-and-improved AI assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla
It’s an unusually wide-open year for the Academy Awards. Here are the predictions of what will make the cut on Tuesday
While working from home does have numerous benefits like better work/life balance and time to pursue passion projects, studies have showed its downside too
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
Every New Year comes with the promise of new beginnings and hope of better days. So it was when 2022 dawned, but a war in Europe altered the global mood, adding to existing challenges. Leading individuals passed on, but the year also saw some joys and silver linings
The emirate now boasts some 13,000 establishments — more per capita than New York City — and some are nabbing global laurels
It’s been a while since Tony Blair led Labour to that landslide election win in 1997. The party lost power in 2010 and has since remained on the opposition benches. Now after 12 years of bumpy Tory rule marked by rows and referendums, the mood music around Labour is growing upbeat
Linda Cars, one of the fastest growing car dealerships in the market, has expanded its footprint with the opening of a new showroom in the Al Quoz area, bringing first class service and high-quality car brands to customers in the metropole of Dubai.
Gulf to remain official lubricant and fuel partner to McLaren Automotive
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers
In collaboration with government partners DESC and the UAE Cyber Security Council, the three-day event sheds light on entire security supply line
He was originally scheduled to perform January 25 but the concert was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions
Kim is returning to the franchise to voice the character Delores
It's a movie too violent to be funny and too funny (in the odd, weird sense) to be fun
Bollywood superstar goes guns blazing in this overtly patriotic movie just in time for India’s Republic Day celebrations
He takes us behind the scenes of his Fall/Winter 23-24 collection titled
Why are we not allowed to feel the uncomfortable emotions, discuss them openly and honestly with integrity of acceptance to attain better physical and mental health?
At the top of the heap of opinions, is an old favourite: Only children are spoiled, entitled, selfish, are all about themselves and don’t know how to compromise
We spoke to experts to understand what the colour depicts and how we can wear it all through the year
Movie in a theatre now has to be an ‘event’ worth leaving houses for. And that’s the cue taken by giant studios of Hollywood — let it be big!
New acronyms have come on stream, so it’s time to revisit them for a quick update
It offers time-tested, traditional, non-invasive, global ways of achieving and sustaining emotional and physical well-being
Two entities will bring the first premium British education school to the residential district; The school will welcome students in September 2024; registrations will open closer to the end of 2023
Al Seer Marine is swiftly becoming a key player in the global maritime shipping sector as it continues to grow its tanker fleet
Located in Dubai Harbour, Damac Bay maintains a design scheme inspired by the wonders of maritime life throughout, with an interior that includes seashells, pearls and zebrafish patterns and a sleek exterior that pays homage to serene ocean waves
Monument Bank is focused on the overlooked ‘mass affluent’ segment in the UK
DLD issued a total of 9,047 real estate permits and 6,479 real estate licences in 2022, a growth of 46.6 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively, from 2021
The bank’s fourth-quarter net profit dropped to Dh2.5 billion from Dh 2.9 million in Q3’22, reflecting prudent provisioning and conservative asset valuations
The bank’s total assets increased by 15 per cent to Dh75 billion while customer financing rose by 14 per cent to Dh48.4 billion
The economic zone rolls out customised set-up packages, launched new products and services, and inked strategic partnerships last year to support various segments in its ecosystem
Pieters did not appear to be unduly affected by the wind, cold, or drizzles during the day as he played some solid golf
Although only half of the 132-player field completed their rounds, Corkill was happy with the way things panned out, albeit under darkening skies
Stable jockey Tadhg O'Shea has opted to partner seasonal debutant Law Of Peace for Secret Ambition’s owner Naser Askar
Our choice of five key holes that will play a crucial role in the proceedings at this week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic
There was enough first-round play to lessen the pressure over the next three days
The event will celebrate its 34th year in the company of some of European golf's biggest names
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
He had never made a cup of tea before he set foot in the UAE to work; he now has his own fan following
No one was injured in the incident, authorities said in a statement posted on their Weibo social media account
Experience provides a glimpse of how socialising might look in our increasingly technologically mediated future
As we think about this new year and what we want our professional lives to look like, we should all take some time to reflect on who we are and what gives us meaning beyond what we do. We should think about how to nurture who we are beyond what we do
The four-year-old recently became a member of Mensa, Britain's society for high-IQ individuals
The cabin crew responded swiftly and assisted the birth during the 12-hour journey
Spike, named after the popular Tom and Jerry cartoon character, stands at 9 inches (22.86 cm) tall
The piece, made in the 1920s by the British jeweller Garrard, sold for $202,300
Be careful what you purge. Today’s decluttering victim is tomorrow’s lost object, and lost objects are forever