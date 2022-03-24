UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Partner Content
Style, Substance and Savings with Babyshop

PARTNER CONTENT

Style, Substance and Savings with Babyshop

Babyshop, the Middle East's premier store for stylish kids and savvy parents, offers an array of 'best-in-market' prices across all categories with a wide range of essential items.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago

Most Popular

  1. Ramadan 2022: First day of the holy month announced for most Muslim countries

    Ramadan 20223 days ago

  2. Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Dubai, Ajman announce work timings for the holy month

    Ramadan 20222 days ago

  3. Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Zakat Al Fitr amount announced

    Ramadan 20221 day ago

  4. Dubai: 'Unruly' passenger on Emirates flight to UK arrested

    Aviation2 days ago

  5. Dubai: Nanny jailed for recording indecent videos of employer's baby, sharing with boyfriend

    Crime2 days ago

  6. Revealed: Top 5 fastest-growing jobs in the UAE

    Jobs1 day ago

  7. Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Major retailer announces up to 50% discounts on 10,000 items

    Ramadan 20221 day ago

  8. UAE airports issue peak travel alert: 6 tips to ensure a smooth journey

    Travel1 day ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
The psychological  scar of conflict

Long Reads

The psychological  scar of conflict

Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?

Long Reads1 week ago

Generation-Wisdom!

Long Reads

Generation-Wisdom!

The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy

Long Reads1 week ago

The secret ingredient is always love

Long Reads

The secret ingredient is always love

Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach

Long Reads4 days ago

AI art is here to stay

Long Reads

AI art is here to stay

Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is  expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?

Long Reads6 days ago

Partner Content
Honor X8 Review: Best Ram Turbo Phone

PARTNER CONTENT

Honor X8 Review: Best Ram Turbo Phone

The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

The All-Around Ace POCO X4 Pro 5G is Now Available in the UAE

PARTNER CONTENT

The All-Around Ace POCO X4 Pro 5G is Now Available in the UAE

POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.

PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
DP World handles $3.5t worth of global trade per year

Business

DP World handles $3.5t worth of global trade per year

Sultan bin Sulayem drew attention to the evolving role of his company that was enabling it to expand its services, saying that it had moved progressively from purely port operations to logistics and ensuring strong supply chains, with improving efficiency a key objective

Business1 hour ago

Sports
Videos
Watch: Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge now open

Videos

Watch: Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge now open

Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.

Videos2 months ago

Offbeat

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.74 INR
1 AED 48.53 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7,127.14 AED
24K235.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex