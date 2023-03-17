Travelling to Oman? Tourists from these 100 countries can enter visa-free
The move, aimed to boost the country's tourism industry, is designed to encourage more travellers to visit
Authority urged residents to upload proof of identity and address to revalidate their demographic details, especially if the card was issued 10 years back
The Bollywood star shared her routine before the awards, where she wowed audiences in a stunning custom Louis Vuitton gown
The two sides discus new opportunities to work together
There are other Filipinos named Rice, Lord Voldemort, Mary Chris Mas, Macaroni, Parmesan Cheese, Abcde, and Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl
Through varied initiatives, schools try to cultivate the values of discipline, empathy and sacrifice among children, especially during this holy month
Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
The two leaders discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries, and the importance of working together to achieve stability in the region
In today's world, technology is advancing at a rapid pace, and wearable devices have become an essential part of our daily lives.
Mediclinic Welcare Hospital has been accredited as a centre of excellence for minimally invasive gynecology (COEMIG) for 2023.
Mediclinic City Hospital has implemented the da Vinci Xi HD 4 arm robotic system, one of the most sophisticated surgical technologies available for adult and paediatric patients.
With its revolutionary concept that is set to disrupt the existing industry model, the company has become one of the leading pure e-commerce furniture companies in the UAE as well as a furniture package provider
The Chennai Super Kings captain is preparing for his team's opening IPL game against Gujarat Titans
According to experts, it could be the way to bridge the gap in employability and skills for students in the UAE
The new design will be gradually applied across the airline's fleet, with 24 aircraft expected to sport the refreshed livery by the end of 2023
The musician and his children take to social media to sing Top of the World for Oscar award winner and lyricist Chandrabose
The large language model can be used to create chatbots, virtual assistants, and for language translation, content generation, and sentiment analysis
Authority urged residents to report begging activities to help police combat such illegal practices
This fraudster was found putting up fake for-rent ads on random vacant houses, claiming he owned the properties
Some of the industry's best-known stars are believed to have suffered from the phenomenon
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the incident
The Sharia compliant 20g minted bullion would be a perfect gift during Eid Al Fitr
From prayers and fasting to the 'Night of Glory', here are the important facts to know about this time
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed can be seen in deep conversation with the other guests, enjoying the atmosphere
The goal is to enhance individuals' well-being by allowing them to work closer to their homes, within an 'enlightening' environment
Move marks dramatic coordinated initiative by private lenders to bolster the system
Members of the team say that the hours, pay, accommodation are good, and the job has helped them secure their lives as well as those of their children
It is expected to be rolled out by the third quarter of 2023, according to a top government official
Even as start-ups and investors began recovering their money from Silicon Valley Bank, the episode exposed the tech industry’s vulnerabilities
The recyclable material has better overall ecological balance than glass and single-use aluminium cans
It will be part of the massive expansion planned for the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy
Humidity levels will range from 30 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Residents of the UAE looking to expand their knowledge of the stock market can now sign up for a free online course offered by Leadcapital Corp Ltd.
Al Ghurair Properties, the real estate development arm of Al Ghurair Investment is committed to developing and managing a diversified real estate portfolio that strategically responds to the UAE residents' needs.
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
On TikTok, a midsize movement is forming, but models like Jill Kortleve are rarely cast in glossy brand campaigns or on the catwalks. Why not?
Some false ideas about diet seem to linger in the mainstream like a terrible song stuck in your head
Home appliance brand Midea gathered 100 of the UAE's top home appliance retailers at Versace Hotel, Al Jaddaf, for an interactive sales driving event.
Following the success of their 2022 edition, APLF, one of the largest leather tradeshows re-enters the shores of Dubai, the UAE for the second time.
Khaleej Times interviews Saeed bin Suroor, 9 Times World Cup Winner and Godolphine's longest-serving trainer.
Bollywood actress talks how she connected as a mother to her latest release,
The film deals with the superhero's journey to make sense of both his identities
From music to art and food, there is plenty to do in the country over the next few days
Bollywood actress turns on the histrionics in this heart-tugging real-reel life story
The actor, who's been winning accolades for his portrayal of Indian scientist Dr Homi J. Bhabha in the series, on finding his groove as an actor
The month of fasting as well as feasting is all set to begin soon, and as always, the UAE is prepared to give you it’s best
Watching her father die of cancer, bound to a wheelchair after a paralytic stroke led her to summit the highest mountain in Africa
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
Some feature regularly in lists of people’s least favourite words in English: “vomit” is a perennial peeve, but some dislikes are more irrational
Through the lens, lightly
Dividend to be paid by way of bonus shares worth Dh120m
Initiative to facilitate doing business among SMEs
'When I use a robot as a surgeon, I am able to see better than my human eye or I am able to move my hands better,' says doctor
According to experts, it could be the way to bridge the gap in employability and skills for students in the UAE
Copilot will put ChatGPT-like abilities to work in offices
ECB hiked rates by half a percentage point, underlining determination to fight high inflation of 8.5%
Bank’s net profit reached the highest ever in the bank’s history with a 26% surge in 2022
|1 AED
|22.38 INR
|1 AED
|76.72 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,046.4 AED
|24K
|232.50 AED
Vaughan has been perplexed by India's failure in ICC events
Six-year-old Algiers is a strong contender for the flagship race on March 25
The former England captain will be supporting young cricketers at the newly-launched Mentors Academy in Dubai
The series will be played from March 24 to 27 at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium
The first of dead heats happened back in 2004 when four outstanding thoroughbreds were involved in a hair-raising blanket finish in the Dubai Turf (former Dubai Duty Free Stakes)
Mateo Noseda, one of many Filipino nationals working at Dubai’s iconic racecourse, is a skilled grader operator and maintains grades and elevations on the track which are up to international standards
Excitement surged about the World Cup champion's possible move to the Kingdom as his father and agent landed in Riyadh on Tuesday
The 54-year-old had been on the elite panel since its inception in 2002, and officiated in a record 144 Test matches, 222 one-day internationals and 69 Twenty20s
The championship drew 288 students from 24 schools in Sharjah
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
Sofi Mauri posted a picture wearing a white dress and a veil on the day she married herself
Weighing just 330 grams and 420 grams, respectively, the twins were given 'zero percent chance of survival' by doctors
A social media post about the shocking incident went viral overnight, raking in over 90,000 reactions and 71,000 shares in less than 24 hours
At least 900 cats take part in the show that drew more than 15,000 admirers
Researchers sort through cache of undelivered mail that brings the past to life
The distinctive animal has been a part of local folklore for centuries
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the incident
The most siblings born on the same day is five, and there's only one-in-17.7-billion chance it can happen
The babies were delivered by caesarean section at 29 weeks and still require respiratory support