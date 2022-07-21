UAE

LONG READS
The importance of empathy as a healing touch

Long Reads

The importance of empathy as a healing touch

A doctor’s bedside manners — or the lack of them — is a huge determining factor in how a patient responds to clinical treatment. And, these days, with healthcare being largely viewed as a ‘commercial operation’, medical practitioners’ ability to be emotionally invested has become a game-changer

Long Reads

Get to know the real millionaires

Long Reads

Get to know the real millionaires

Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement

Long Reads

Digitising Traditional Processes

PARTNER CONTENT

Digitising Traditional Processes

Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution

PARTNER CONTENT

Born To Be Brilliant

PARTNER CONTENT

Born To Be Brilliant

Meet the 17-year-old Ramani Meiyyammai Meiyapphan, one of the youngest affiliates with the ACCA GLOBAL accounting body

PARTNER CONTENT

5 ERC20 Tokens as a Long-Term Crypto Investment for 2022

PARTNER CONTENT

5 ERC20 Tokens as a Long-Term Crypto Investment for 2022

ERC20 (also known as ERC-20) is the standard for 'fungible' tokens on the Ethereum platform, allowing dApp developers to create their own native token compatible with the network. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of these tokens - many of which represent excellent investment opportunities.

PARTNER CONTENT

Videos
How Swedish cinnamon buns are made

Videos

How Swedish cinnamon buns are made

Bageri Form is a Scandinavian-inspired bakery that has an open-style kitchen. Every guest that enters the bakery is greeted with the incredible aroma of freshly baked breads, pastries, and desserts. The cinnamon bun is one of the most popular items on their menu and this is how it’s made.

Videos

Meet the youngest person to fly solo

Videos

Meet the youngest person to fly solo

Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal

Videos

