UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Partner Content

Most Popular

  1. UAE: Emirates ID to replace residency visas in passports

    Visa and Immigration in UAE18 hours ago

  2. Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Dubai Police arrest 178 beggars

    Ramadan 20221 day ago

  3. UAE: Top tips to save on petrol costs as fuel prices increase

    Energy1 day ago

  4. Dubai: Driving licence permits for e-scooters; all the new rules explained

    Transport2 days ago

  5. Pakistan PM Imran Khan names US official who sent ‘threat’ message

    World1 day ago

  6. UAE: Dh5 taxi booking service launched

    Transport2 days ago

  7. Dubai: Guard steals Dh430,000 from restaurant using toy gun, jailed

    Crime1 day ago

  8. UAE: New radars installed to monitor pedestrian crossing violations

    UAE1 day ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
How Uncle Sam played Russian Roulette

Long Reads

How Uncle Sam played Russian Roulette

The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?

Long Reads1 week ago

New prescription: A walk in the park

Long Reads

New prescription: A walk in the park

As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities

Long Reads1 week ago

The secret ingredient is always love

Long Reads

The secret ingredient is always love

Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach

Long Reads2 weeks ago

Eat, pray, love:  Without a passport

Long Reads

Eat, pray, love:  Without a passport

Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest?  A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far

Long Reads3 days ago

Staying 'woke' in  divisive times

Long Reads

Staying 'woke' in  divisive times

A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?

Long Reads4 days ago

Partner Content
eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

PARTNER CONTENT

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.

PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago

Levi's Celebrates Ramadan

PARTNER CONTENT

Levi's Celebrates Ramadan

The 'You Are Wonderfully Made' campaign shares a sentiment of hope, optimism and togetherness

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Sports

IPL 2022

Loading
Videos
Watch: Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge now open

Videos

Watch: Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge now open

Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.

Videos2 months ago

Offbeat

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.50 INR
1 AED 49.32 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7,083.1 AED
24K233.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex