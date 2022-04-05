Ramadan 2022: Makkah's Grand Mosque opens more than 100 doors to ease entry, exit of worshippers
According to the authorities, the new doors will help manage the rush, and avoid cases of suffocation and overcrowding
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
According to the authorities, the new doors will help manage the rush, and avoid cases of suffocation and overcrowding
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
The Indian Ocean destination relaxed entry restrictions for travellers last month
Aviation5 hours ago
People have been asked to call only for emergency cases that require urgent medical intervention
Emergencies2 hours ago
Hussain Sajwani, Founder of Hussain Sajwani-Damac Foundation, said the the project will be conducted over a period of four months
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
This will be applicable for residency documents issued after April 11
Visa and Immigration in UAE18 hours ago
NATO allies to discuss sending more arms to Ukraine, Stoltenberg says
World11 hours ago
The move effectively reduces the number of steps required to issue or renew one’s residency documents
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 hours ago
Travellers from the Emirates are opting for popular East European destinations that offer visa on arrival
Travel3 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Motorists will be fined Dh500 and awarded six black points for not giving way to pedestrians
UAE1 day ago
The municipalities of Sharjah, Ajman and Fujairah have launched an intensified crackdown on illegal street food vendors
UAE1 day ago
Anyone caught begging will be fined Dh5,000 and imprisoned for up to three months
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Though fasting is not obligatory for children, the idea fascinates kids when they see adults in the family observe the ritual
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Enjoy your evenings with our top picks of Iftars to remember
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Daily flights will meet the growing demand for some routes
Aviation19 hours ago
The Islamic call for prayer will be given out by 'a number of different imams, all month long'
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
The initiatives target a wide range of community segments
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Drive at a constant speed and use the cruise control when possible
Energy1 day ago
The dollar index rose 0.03% to 99.02
Markets8 hours ago
China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from around the country to aid the city
coronavirus4 hours ago
Judges express concern over the constitutional crisis the country is facing
World10 hours ago
The victim worked as a maid in Jumeirah
Crime9 hours ago
DIFC announces proposed amendments to the DIFC prescribed company regulations for consultation
Business29 minutes ago
The teenager has a long record of achievements in academics and research
Education34 minutes ago
In response to further inflation, policy decisions and continued geo-political conflict around the globe, there was a surge in demand for the DGCX’s G6 Currency Future Contracts during March
Business59 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says
Ramadan 20221 week ago
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture's programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its values
Arts and Culture1 week ago
The project will be activated by the end of the year
Legal1 week ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime2 weeks ago
Only one rider allowed to ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike
Transport1 week ago
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
UAE1 week ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE1 week ago
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Expo 20201 week ago
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE1 week ago
Traffic violations and accidents increased during pandemic due to demand for online food delivery services
Transport1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?
Long Reads1 week ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads1 week ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads2 days ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads3 days ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads4 days ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The 'You Are Wonderfully Made' campaign shares a sentiment of hope, optimism and togetherness
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
The vocalist is the first female Pakistani to win a Grammy.
Music1 day ago
Hamdan Al Abri recently performed during an Earth Hour initiative in Abu Dhabi
Entertainment3 days ago
Enjoy your evenings with our top picks of Iftars to remember
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Enjoy the third day of Ramadan with our guide to Iftars and activities around the country
Entertainment1 day ago
Eateries in food courts can 'operate business as usual'
Ramadan 20221 day ago
“When we don’t have to worry about what our children will do without us, that’s when real change happens."
UAE3 days ago
Learning about autism is key to creating a more equal social world, experts say
Spotlight3 days ago
Over-prescription of antibiotics is a major factor contributing to the increase in antimicrobial resistance
Health3 hours ago
This one combines the goodness of vegetables with the creaminess of the dip
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
Looking for easy ways to switch to plant-based diet or just curious to experience it? These restaurants have something for everyone
Food21 hours ago
This dish is crunchy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside and drizzled with the traditional date syrup
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Through the lens, lightly
Writer's Corner3 days ago
Every hue and shade helps each of us differently, affecting the mind, body and mood
Lifestyle3 days ago
Our lives are now divided into two phases: the pre-Covid and post-Covid era
Writer's Corner3 days ago
Output and new business continued to increase sharply, although firms restricted purchasing activity as input costs picked up at the fastest rate since November 2018
Business1 hour ago
Deal successfully closed by Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, Emirates NBD Capital limited, and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC
Aviation1 hour ago
DIFC announces proposed amendments to the DIFC prescribed company regulations for consultation
Business29 minutes ago
In response to further inflation, policy decisions and continued geo-political conflict around the globe, there was a surge in demand for the DGCX’s G6 Currency Future Contracts during March
Business59 minutes ago
The term expires at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting
Tech1 hour ago
The animal health platform will initially comprise a cutting-edge animal vaccine manufacturing facility and a complex with two state-of-the-art animal hospitals
Business1 hour ago
The powerful industries group also cautioned in its report that if India does not create enough jobs and its workers are not adequately prepared for those jobs, its demographic dividend may turn into a liability
Economy2 hours ago
Private investors can contribute over Dh300 trillion of the Dh350 trillion that is required — underscoring the urgent need for financial institutions to fulfill green and transition finance pledges
Business2 hours ago
GMG did not disclose the value of the deal, but said the acquisition marks its first entry into food retailing
Business2 hours ago
Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs to register their second successive win
Cricket17 hours ago
The Faf du Plessis-led team must find their best form against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals tonight
Cricket17 hours ago
The former fast bowler attended High-Performance sessions at the Desert Cubs Sports Academy in the UAE
Cricket1 day ago
Jayawardene, who now coaches Mumbai in the Indian Premier League, said Sri Lanka's leadership had lost the public's confidence
Cricket22 hours ago
Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios was fined $60,000 for a series of angry outbursts at the Indian Wells and Miami Open events
Tennis21 hours ago
Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer bowled unchanged as Bangladesh crashed to 53 all out, giving South Africa a 220-run victory
Cricket1 day ago
Van Gaal still plans to lead the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar in November
Sports23 hours ago
The tournament, featuring three categories, was a huge boost for indoor cricket in the UAE
Cricket17 hours ago
Livingstone became the most expensive overseas player in this season's IPL auction when Punjab bought the batting all-rounder for $1.52 million
Cricket1 day ago
Michelle is a 9-year-old DJ based in Dubai who started DJing professionally when she was only 5. With over 140,000 Instagram followers she is also a social media sensation. Find out more about her in this KT Storybook.
UAE People1 month ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos2 months ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos2 months ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos2 months ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
The air carrier, however, rubbished the traveller's claims and insisted its IT system is 'robust'.
Offbeat5 days ago
Authorities will decide whether to pursue a criminal case
Offbeat21 hours ago
He was caught at a vaccination centre when he showed up for a Covid-19 shot for the second day in a row
Offbeat1 day ago
Haiburu went missing on March 16 but his family did not file any police complaint.
Offbeat2 days ago
Several companies pull off stunts to poke a little fun at their customers
Offbeat3 days ago
|1 AED
|20.50 INR
|1 AED
|49.32 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,083.1 AED
|24K
|233.75 AED