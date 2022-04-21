The feat was achieved in less than three weeks since its launch
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
Sheikh Maktoum issues the decision, which is part of the government's commitment to ensure children's physical and mental well-being
Legal4 hours ago
The increase in population is attributed to an influx of foreigners
Business5 hours ago
Though the policy will be implemented in June, many residents are already bringing reusable bags to stores
Environment5 hours ago
The decision was announced by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources
UAE43 minutes ago
Public sector holidays were announced earlier today
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
The crescent of Shawwal will be seen on May 1 in other places
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
Till date, the company has raised over US $80 million across three funding rounds and continues to treble revenue YoY
PARTNER CONTENT 8 hours ago
The month-long Ramadan in the UAE is approaching the halfway mark as those practicing Islam count their blessings and partake in the spirit of giving this Holy Month.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 showcases Asus making innovative products for different categories. Hot on the success of their ROG Flow X13.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
People offering Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers can avail this service
Transport8 hours ago
A top official urges the public to make donations to charitable organisations and societies
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
Most of the 94 arrested criminals have entered the country on visit visas
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Khaleej Times had earlier reported on how Khaleeq Ahmad maintains his fast despite working long, strenuous shifts under the sun
Ramadan 202212 hours ago
Parents to attend all functions, provided they comply with preventive measures
coronavirus11 hours ago
Prominent symbols in Braille helps visibly challenged customers to identify the currency
UAE10 hours ago
“Ramadan is a month of blessings, kindness and doing good deeds," says Syrian expat Dr Alaa Adnan Murad
Ramadan 20227 hours ago
Mosques to host special post-midnight prayers called Tahajjud or Qiyam Al Layal from tonight
Ramadan 202210 hours ago
His coach not only trained him for free but often gave him food along with his Pakistani and Indian friends
UAE7 hours ago
The low-cost carrier will be operating the route from May 12
Aviation9 hours ago
Extra products are repurposed into baskets and distributed to the needy in the country
Ramadan 20223 minutes ago
This classic dish is made with charcoal grilled chicken in a tomato-based gravy
Ramadan 20221 hour ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
The annual event sees the launch of several social initiatives across government and non-government organizations
UAE1 day ago
The change was among many new visa rules approved by the UAE Cabinet
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 day ago
81 per cent of people in country ready to leave their company to work for a brand that places greater focus on social initiatives
Environment1 day ago
This comes after the UAE lifted a travel ban on unvaccinated Emiratis
Travel1 day ago
The Ministry of Finance will issue Treasury bonds to raise Dh1.5 billion in May
Business8 hours ago
The event, which runs until April 24, will also showcase works of 970 Emirati authors
Books6 hours ago
The equipment can help identify cancers and determine the severity of strokes
Health6 hours ago
All drivers are urged to avoid violations of indiscriminate and double parking of vehicles
Ramadan 20227 hours ago
Special vehicle plate fetches record Dh23.3m in Abu Dhabi auction
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Culture of giving is a legacy of the country’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
Opinion1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads1 week ago
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
Long Reads1 week ago
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Long Reads1 week ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads2 weeks ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads4 days ago
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads5 days ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads6 days ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads1 week ago
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
The Bollywood actor is back on screen with an inspirational sports drama.
Movies3 months ago
Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner revealed to the world the death of their newborn boy
Newsmakers1 day ago
She recently released her second album, 'Simple'.
Music3 days ago
As per the actor's Instagram post, 'Dunki' will release in 2023.
Movies2 days ago
Looking forward to adding a touch of greenery to your interiors? First, assess your space
Home1 hour ago
Musings on everyday life
Writer's Corner1 hour ago
Looking for things to do this long weekend?
Food Listings1 hour ago
Has the pandemic made us more aloof?
Writer's Corner1 hour ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 hour ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 hour ago
British motoring companies were calling splitsville well before Brexit
Auto1 hour ago
In her book
Books1 hour ago
In an interview, Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim talks about his deep relationship with Khor Fakkan and the influences that have shaped his art
Arts and Culture1 hour ago
Aparna Piramal Raje on
Mental Health1 hour ago
Ready to deploy $700b to support member nations: Georgieva
Economy4 hours ago
Tesla boss says he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company
Tech2 hours ago
Creating a sustainable impact leads to long-term results and the growth of communities and business, experts said
Business3 hours ago
South Korea is a major partner of the UAE in the field of entrepreneurship and the MoU will enhance the role of SMEs in the two countries in increasing trade and investment exchanges.
Business4 hours ago
Minister highlights commitment to implementing strategy to support the growth of the UAE’s industrial sector
Business5 hours ago
TDA will provide Etihad Engineering supply chain solutions locally in Abu Dhabi, to ensure the availability of high demanded aircraft parts.
Business5 hours ago
The company achieved real estate sales of Dh33.762 billion ($9.192 billion) in 2021.
Business5 hours ago
The UAE will face Australia in the playoff on June 7. The winner will advance to the inter-continental playoff against Peru for a berth in the World Cup
Football2 hours ago
Williams and Hamilton have pledged an estimated 10 million pounds ($13.06 million) each to the bid
Tennis6 hours ago
Djokovic, who grew up in war-torn Serbia, said the athletes had nothing to do with the ongoing conflict
Tennis5 hours ago
The fierce rivalry between Man United and Liverpool was set aside during Tuesday's game as the entire Anfield stadium joined in a minute's applause
Football7 hours ago
Wimbledon announced on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian competitors would be banned from this year's tournament
Tennis5 hours ago
Ten Hag becomes the fifth permanent manager at Old Trafford since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 sent the 20-time English champions into decline
Football6 hours ago
It is with sadness that they (players) will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime, said Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club
Tennis1 day ago
Delhi put on an inspired performance to bowl out Punjab for 115 and then overhauled the target in 10.3 overs
Cricket1 day ago
The top-ranked Serb struggled to find his rhythm in what was just his fifth match of the year
Tennis23 hours ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos3 weeks ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos3 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos3 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events4 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events1 month ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup1 month ago
The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, say officials
Offbeat6 days ago
Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lung
Offbeat1 day ago
Families attending the Easter Hop were in for a surprise
Offbeat4 days ago
Zoo celebrates 50 years of its panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government
Offbeat5 days ago
“Running really changed my life,” she says
Offbeat6 days ago
