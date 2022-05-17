UAE expat to be on fifth human space flight on Friday
UAE7 hours ago
Scheme is available in different disciplines proportionately
Education1 hour ago
The role of finance, and in particular that of the CFO, has rapidly evolved in the era of unprecedented levels of change and uncertainty
Business4 hours ago
Route 50, N30 and 367 will also be extended
Public Transport in UAE8 hours ago
UAE President shares two black-and-white photos
Sheikh Khalifa3 hours ago
Priority will be given to those who meet the conditions and are registered in the electronic system
UAE6 hours ago
Al Mazrouei lauded the keen interest taken by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in developing the system in the UAE
Public Transport in UAE5 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Creating Fusion Recipes Perfect for Every Palette
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Top smartwatch released in 2022: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the must have for this year
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The gentle wafting waves of the scented perfumes by Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est. resonates with the UAE culture of using aromatic oils and perfumes to this day
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Heartwarming gestures by the world leader that went viral in recent years
Government1 day ago
Yemeni boys were 'conjoined in several organs', and 24 doctors were involved in the operation
Gulf1 day ago
Firms say that Dubai Government's first law on virtual assets are encouraging them to move in this direction
Business1 day ago
Heads of government, officials arrive in Abu Dhabi to offer condolences on passing of the late leader
UAE1 day ago
He believed in the power of education to increase understanding, create opportunities and move society forward
Education1 day ago
Services will be available only to those who currently have a request in process
Visa and Immigration in UAE11 hours ago
The accused admitted to carrying the drugs inside his stomach, for $1,000
Crime11 hours ago
Bodour Al Qasimi said that the forum shows the Emirate's focus on inculcating a reading culture
Books9 hours ago
Long-awaited move is a crucial step in PM Modi’s drive to 'monetise and modernise' state-run companies
Markets14 hours ago
If hired, the airline will provide accommodation in Dubai, a tax-free salary and more benefits
Jobs12 hours ago
It aims to ensure the accuracy of information mentioned on the label
UAE10 hours ago
Ultra-prime homes have been in high demand as a large number of high net worth individuals flocked to the Emirate
Property10 hours ago
Healthcare workers wore armbands featuring the reassuring words and the phrase inspired the launch of a national campaign
UAE8 hours ago
Supreme Court could overturn the decision
Americas55 minutes ago
It is part of the culture, religion, and welcoming traditions of the country
Editorial1 hour ago
Grand Prize of AED 10 million, second prize of AED 1 million and AED 300,000 in raffle prizes are up for grabs
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
Banking in UAE1 week ago
She was the founder of Arab Unity School
Education1 week ago
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
Crime1 week ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy1 week ago
Representatives of leading government and private entities on both sides to hold meetings
Economy1 week ago
The accused held a knife to the child's neck
Crime1 week ago
Officials said they used drones to detect congestions and direct patrols at hotspots
Transport1 week ago
Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls from April 29 to May 8
UAE1 week ago
More than 1,100 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each
UAE1 week ago
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads6 days ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads1 week ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads1 week ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads1 week ago
Among the many cultural initiatives that flourished in recent times is the Louvre Abu Dhabi.
UAE15 hours ago
Bollywood actor's social comedy comes with a strong message of female empowerment
Entertainment5 days ago
The Bollywood actor will perform as part of Dubai Comedy Festival on May 13
Entertainment6 days ago
Hadi Baba and Charles Anouzi talk about the making of Turn On Your Favorite Show.
Music6 days ago
3 yogic principles to deal with stress
Wellness4 days ago
...where time slows down and you get a chance to absorb the arts
Arts and Culture4 days ago
Even if you didn’t know the term, you’re surely using homonyms all the time
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words4 days ago
Bodour Al Qasimi said that the forum shows the Emirate's focus on inculcating a reading culture
Books9 hours ago
The Louvre will also host a series of seminars and panel discussions featuring Nobel laureates, eminent authors and critics
Books4 days ago
Global research has shown that mental health issues have increased since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic
Mental Health4 days ago
Now enjoy gastronomic affairs of flavours and pairings with non-alcoholic spirits. The rise of non-alcoholic revolution has led to the presence of high-quality beverage options available in the region
Lifestyle4 days ago
She tells us how she outgrew this feeling to become an advocate for social change
Beauty4 days ago
The 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo isn’t scared to get its wheels dirty
Lifestyle4 days ago
The company opened a new, advanced cool chain facility and a bus maintenance facility for its state-of-the-art bussing fleets at Erbil International Airport
Aviation4 hours ago
Apple Watch Mirroring and live captions for hard-of-hearing community also added as part of latest features
Tech4 hours ago
The Dh50 billion programme supported and delivered the transformation of the Emirate’s economy
Economy3 hours ago
IHC has provided capital to Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, and Adani Enterprises Ltd, which are all listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange in India – through the preferential allotment route
Business3 hours ago
The RAK-based pharmaceutical group also attributed increase in sales to 37 per cent organic growth from the Julphar Segment operations, reflecting the increased focus on Julphar’s core markets in Mena, improved market access and the expansion of the company’s product portfolio
Business3 hours ago
It aims to positively engage students to help them gain a stronger understanding of the technology and lift their confidence
Education4 hours ago
The role of finance, and in particular that of the CFO, has rapidly evolved in the era of unprecedented levels of change and uncertainty
Business4 hours ago
The rupee was trading at 77.63/64 per dollar by 0805GMT compared with its close of 77.45 on Friday. The rupee touched a record low of 77.7975 during the session
Markets5 hours ago
Justin Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic 100m champion, was recently in India as the brand ambassador of the TCS 10K Run in Bangalore
Sports10 hours ago
The ATP has yet to make a decision on Wimbledon after the Grand Slam became the first tournament to ban Russian and Belarusian players over Ukraine crisis
Tennis6 hours ago
Bangladesh reached 318-3 at stumps on the third day, in reply to Sri Lanka's 397
Cricket5 hours ago
The French superstar stayed at PSG this season despite interest from Real Madrid and has hit top form with 36 goals in all competitions
Football6 hours ago
Nadal said last week that he would take a doctor with him to Paris after a chronic foot injury flared up at the Italian Open
Tennis5 hours ago
Delhi beat Punjab by 17 runs, thanks to Marsh's 63 off 48 balls and Thakur's 4-36
Cricket22 hours ago
How wonderful it would be if badminton could get a tournament like the IPL in to showcase emerging stars, writes Sumit Chakraberty
Sports22 hours ago
While Umran’s return to wicket-taking form has given SRH some hope, the road to redemption for SRH is paved with umpteen hurdles
Cricket23 hours ago
The ICC-sanctioned T20 tournament brought together a wealth of talent from both Test-playing teams as well as associate members of the world cricket’s governing body
Cricket23 hours ago
Allison Poerner conducts water tasting sessions for restaurants, which involves pairing and contrasting water with food. Water does have taste, which is determined by its Total Dissolved Solids, she says.
Videos1 week ago
The actress talks about playing a pilot and working with Ajay Devgn in the aviation thriller
Videos2 weeks ago
One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.
Videos2 weeks ago
We visit Al Baik’s new branch in Mall of the Emirates which is based in the food court close to Ski Dubai
Videos2 weeks ago
The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.
Videos2 weeks ago
More than a charity drive, cooking up all these meals every Ramadan has been a devotion for Shareefah Al Hosani
Ramadan 20223 weeks ago
The pilot had become 'incoherent' following a medical emergency
Offbeat6 days ago
The fake banknotes feature paintings depicting calamities that have hit Lebanon, from the deadly August 2020 port blast to forest fires
MENA3 days ago
A former employee sued his supervisor for using the word to insult him
Offbeat4 days ago
The vehicle was headed towards traffic, with the driver unable to stop due to a medical incident
Offbeat4 days ago
Media reported the impersonator was being interviewed by police
Offbeat4 days ago
