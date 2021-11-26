Kids in the new age bracket will get one-third of the dose that older people receive
Kingdom will also let in passengers from Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, Indonesia
Adams was in Milan to to promote Pirelli’s 2022 calendar, which he had shot
Forum first of its kind to be held following signing of Abraham Accords
The royal is visitng the UAE to participate in his country’s national day celebrations at Expo 2020
Changes made to legislation concerning notaries in the country
Britain says the new variant might make vaccines less effective and imperil progress made across the world
Several reported to have died within 28 days of testing positive for virus
Retailers predict clothing items will be the top sellers this shopping season
Nation 'moves in the league of the developed countries as the sex ratio crosses 1000'
Prime minister was recently reinstated after being deposed in a coup one month ago
The underlying concept that the impossible is possible has been the impetus of the Emirates' outstanding achievements
The force seized 1,342 kilograms of narcotics and psychotropic substances
This international recognition of the UAE as a country for the future came thanks to its foresight and planning, the Dubai Ruler said
UAE15 hours ago
Thousands of people expected to join Dubai Run this Friday
The shows are being performed at the Opportunity Pavilion Plaza until February
Long weekend for residents as country celebrates its 50th birthday this year.
The highlight is a 3D model project titled 'We sail into the future'
The plates are available from Wednesday, November 24
The scheme will begin with five cars covering nine locations on Yas Island.
This year the #NoFilterDXB witnessed a dazzling array of replica vehicles from some of Hollywood’s most classic movies and TV shows.
Komatsu Middle East opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, in 2019.
Madam Sharimahton, Deputy CEO of MATRADE, explains how the world has recognised the halal industry as the new engine of economic growth
Expo 20201 day ago
In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh217.25 per gram at the opening of the market on Wednesday morning
Neil Cabral joins Lighthouse Canton Capital (DIFC) Pte Ltd as it continues its expansion across the Middle East
Thinking of making your first crypto investment? How about unlocking a cool AED 100 bonus to get started with
Five things creative people must know about NFTs.
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
72-hour sale will see prices drop at more than 500 retailers
Various events and celebrations planned across the Emirates.
Interviews will be conducted for all applicants
The fund will focus on strategic investments, including in the energy and health sectors.
Stellar performances to take place to mark Golden Jubilee from December 1-4
This year, the challenge offered a more diverse and inclusive range of free fitness activities than ever before
Coronavirus infections broke records in parts of Europe on Wednesday
'My dream is to continue to contribute to the development of this amazing country and by making great progress in the education sector'
The countries include the Philippines, Palestine, Turkey, Australia and Bangladesh
Vaccination is mandatory for anyone entering school facilities.
Today, many top laptop makers have launched 14-inch models and Huawei, the iconic tech giant is becoming a prominent force in this marketplace with laptops that not only offer outstanding performances but also look aesthetically pleasing while retaining a practical size factor for utmost portability.
A round-up of how to celebrate the nation's upcoming golden jubilee celebrations on December 2
Unvaccinated visitors must have a negative result of a test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry
Silver coin with value of Dh500 issued on the occasion of the country's Golden Jubilee
Key road projects have facilitated uninterrupted traffic flow
A few of the many organisations and initiatives that Mahzooz contributes to as part of its robust CSR policy.
Over 230 historic sites in various stages of degeneration across the UK were saved this year
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Being an anonymous ‘voice’ for another writer or Getting someone else to become your writing alter ego has its share of challenges and perks
Going vegan or vegetarian has become mainstream in Britain, as new coverts join the momentum to switch to a plant-based diet
For an accidental traveller, initial impressions foment a romance that stops short of happily ever afters
What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it
With a new Geographical Indication protection regime, Britain hopes food and drinks exports to nearly £25 billion
The two subjects have been at loggerheads, but perhaps it’s time for the twain to “meet”
In this article, the authors discuss about the significance of Digital Engagement Hub (DEH) model to realize hyper-personalization and the key pillars necessary to build an impactful DEH model.
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
The world's leading platform for collectible luxury timepieces to join the global watch community in Dubai with a dedicated WatchBox Lounge and WatchBox Studio; plus programming, events, and horological activations
Superstar is pitted against brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the action drama out in UAE this weekend
UAE YouTuber shares the formula to social media success ahead of VidCon Abu Dhabi
Here’s your ultimate guide to what to eat, shop, drink, gift and more
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
The event on Friday aims to highlight the importance of getting tested, eating healthy and staying active and will include a 3km walk
Dubai will be the first city in the world to offer work from home office, says MAK, the man behind the new-age office workstations aka office on wheels or BOOSTPOD
Rejoice in colours, creativity and culture
Accessing ancient oriental wisdom for practical modern living
Make a statement with Lulu's eclectic winter collection. From chic formals to smart casuals, your winter fashion checklist is sorted
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
The rupee is likely to move within a range of 74.30 to 74.70 during the day
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology joins hands with Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on Hydrogen Technology.
Demand for private jets has exponentially grown since the outbreak of the pandemic last year due to the suspension of commercial flights and travel restrictions
The new step contributes to strengthening the Kingdom's reforms to do business for investors and companies
Dubai-based airline will work with regulators to secure approvals for experimental type certification
Maradona died of a heart attack in November last year at the age of 60, weeks after undergoing brain surgery for a blood clot
The Afghan opener smashes an unbeaten 59 from just 26 deliveries
The debutant unbeaten on 75, while opener Shubman Gill scores 52
If I become successful, the whole of Jordan is going to have a chance, the 21-year-old boxer says
Waseem meets Rober Barrera in a flyweight world title eliminator
Carlsen is relishing the chance to play his part in UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
A total of seven clubs will feature in the competition, which is due to take place in the UAE in early 2022, with the exact dates to be confirmed ahead of the draw
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
