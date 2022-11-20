Dubai match-ready for Fifa World Cup: Beaches, office canteens, region's largest cinema screen all set for live action
Non-football fans excited about the games, too, as buzz reaches peak in the UAE
In the country, a unified list for the public and private sectors ensures that employees get an equal number of days off
A good performance on the field for the host country is as important as their success in staging a spectacular event
Over 196.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Fans rally behind country and exalt its efforts in building bridges between communities and people
Visitors can watch the games on a 6x3 metre giant screen while children have a dedicated entertainment area
Parking for Yas Mall shifted to additional parking lots located near the mall's cinema entrance
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and developments for the future of their countries
The five winners of the inaugural TikTok Creator Hub Awards are raising awareness for climate change.
Patient undergoes complex kidney cancer robotic surgery with success
As the UAE gears up for the National Day celebrations, Emirates Draw has two special announcements to honour 51 glorious years of the nation.
The first-of-its-kind educational website is meant for every student and teacher in the UAE
Download and save this special Khaleej Times calendar — so you won't miss a single match
Qatar offers a unique opportunity for the million-plus foreign fans to soak up the magical World Cup experience in one place
FIFA's chief spokesman defended FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
Serious traffic offences are not covered under the scheme, the authorities say
The 33-year-old striker is no stranger to the World Cup, having scored all three goals in Ecuador’s campaign at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil
'Enjoy our city of tolerance, express your excitement by respecting local laws', says force as it issues a visitors' guide
Its rooms, as well as its ultimate fan experience package, are almost fully booked throughout the event
Firefighters reached the spot immediately and prevented the spread of the blaze
This is higher than the developed countries and bigger economies such as Australia, Sweden, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, among others
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski discusses the Qatar 2022 being his last tournament
The steakhouse serves several expensive dishes, including a gold burger and a gold Tomahawk, both covered in gold leaves
The announcement comes two days before Sunday's kickoff of the major sporting event
An epic show is being put together for National Day, and everyone who calls the UAE home can be part of the festivities
Residents will enjoy their last four-day long weekend on the eve of National Day from December 1 to 4, 2022
The upcoming Fifa World Cup, which is set to begin on November 20, has citizens and expats at the edge of their seats
The programme, set to kick off next year, will operate in collaboration with countries all across the Arab world
The event will be held over three days under the theme 'Shaping the Future of the Media Industry'
In his speech, Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates believes that a balanced approach is the most successful in achieving sustainability
For the second year in a row, the Sharjah event named as the world's largest book fair in terms of buying and selling of copyrights
Dubai Ruler meets dignitaries and heads of government entities at a majlis in Zabeel Palace
Total active cases stand at 18,531
Dubai Metro will operate from 3:30am and will be the easiest way to travel to and from the start point
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed several issues of mutual interest with Mohammed bin Salman
Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secures the biggest gain with 82 out of 220 Parliamentary seats, but falls far short of a majority
A T20 World Cup winner with England last week, Hales noted that the T10 format adds more to his game
All three are also looking to become the first three-time champion of the tournament
Shining on the water's edge, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island welcomes you with bright, open spaces - embracing expansive views of the skyline and the sparkling waves of the Arabian Gulf.
Mediclinic Middle East (MCME) has agreed to a partnership with BUDDI AI and its UAE operating partner Digi7 to integrate the industry leading CODING.AI solution across all MCME hospitals and clinics in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Over three life-affirming days of gluttony and bliss, I toured Campania’s most hallowed outposts offering pizza tasting menus to see how the area is ennobling its signature fare
FTX is accused of improperly using billions of dollars of customer funds to prop up trading firm, Alameda Research, founded by Sam. The Justice Department and the regulators are examining the relationship
Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, with sales jumping 70% in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2021
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
The announcement comes along with the unveiling of five new locations and a new mobile service option for all car makes and models in the UAE
Allegiance shows why Dubai should be a top choice for investors and how Emirates welcomes international investors with pleasure.
Football fever is rising across the globe and as people are gearing up to watch and enjoy FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, TrueWin is giving its users the golden chance to win big by playing football online
Interested in learning how to invest from two of the world's best traders?
Swifties flooding ticketing sites described crashes, outages, and other snafus
Eng. Anas Al Madani, founder of the speciality coffee brand, on the larger impact of the city's cafe culture
Original franchise star Anne Hathaway's casting is yet to be confirmed
The book is part of a trilogy which reinvents real-life historical figures as an 18th century Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson
The third — and presumably final — season of Four More Shots Please! has its cringey moments, but is also breezy-easy time pass with a smattering of nuances and an open-ended finale
The art season is only beginning in the UAE, and what we are witnessing is a commitment towards a green, feasible world
Babies with this condition may seem hungry all the time, but a physical investigation followed up by an ultrasound of the abdomen would confirm the diagnosis
Health experts worry that several factors are associated with diabetes in the young population and require immediate attention
The latest edition of wknd. conversations saw the importance of fitness amidst the Dubai Fitness Challenge
Often, taking the road less travelled leads to growth, breaks status quo and can be immensely rewarding
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column on language
An India-born lifestyle brand proves old world charm can be new age too as it opens its doors in Dubai
Personality-driven dressing is gripping menswear along with a love for colour
5G introduction will ensure reliability and speed of data transmission
Remuneration received by individuals to perform director’s functions will be outside the scope of VAT
Company seeks court relief to pay critical vendors
Investors turn cautiously optimistic as inflation ebbs, raising hopes for higher retail spending
The company to deploy an over-the-air update to correct the issue after it received complaints about taillights failing to illuminate in some vehicles
Elevated margins asset quality pickup following a higher interest rate regime boosts bottomlines
First cruise passengers arrived on November 17, with 46 ship calls expected until June 2023 and more than 300,000 visitors during the cruise season
Transitions enhance propensities of economic sustainabilities, consulting firm says
Verstappen, the double world champion, is seeking 15th victory of the year, thereby extending his own record of 14 race wins, which for now is the most results bagged in a single season
All three are also looking to become the first three-time champion of the tournament
A T20 World Cup winner with England last week, Hales noted that the T10 format adds more to his game
Qatar offers a unique opportunity for the million-plus foreign fans to soak up the magical World Cup experience in one place
We caught up with a few of those who will soon be travelling to Qatar to cheer their favourite teams
The single “Tukoh Taka,” with lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic, was released on Friday, two days ahead of the start of the tournament
The 46-year-old referee will be making his World Cup debut and will be joined by compatriots Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini as his assistants
The Fifa referees chief said that all 32 teams at the World Cup had been warned that match officials in Qatar have been instructed to take a hardline against any player endangering an opponent
Fans look forward to Qatar 2022. Here’s what they have to say.
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
He shows up on a red carpet in New York City in a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother Maye Musk
Suranjan Roy explained that he had been saving this money since the past few years for the sole purpose of bringing home the bike
Authorities say the facility will be sealed as a probe is launched into the incident
The “well-used” brown suede Birkenstocks set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals
Until its collapse last year, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico spent six decades tuned to the radio stations of the heavens. There is no plan to rebuild it, and astronomers are in mourning
Fossilised bone fragments of a father, teenage daughter and other related Neanderthals were found alongside stone tools and butchered bison bones
The upcoming clash will take place on Sunday, November 6
Image of legendary cricketer with a young Virat Kohli does rounds on social media
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive