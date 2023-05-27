A total of 1,120 new employees will be joining the company's workforce this year, here are the top positions
From buggy rides to yacht rentals, here are some activities you can enjoy at incredible prices
Civil defence authorities in the emirate reached the site within six minutes of being notified
Expert reveals the dates based on astronomical calculations
He is seen talking to his son-in-law Maneh, the son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Maneh Al Maktoum
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid had earlier announced that the emirate's coastline will expand by 400% by 2040
Here are some incredible deals you shouldn't miss if you're planning to go on a short, spontaneous break in June
With top songs to her name, Nicole Obarzanek is bridging the gap in today's music scene
Gulf and Williams Racing are excited to announce a livery fan vote. Fans will have the chance to choose a special one-off livery in Gulf's iconic colours to feature on Williams Racing's F1 cars at the Singapore, Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix this season.
Tsuyoshi Yamasaki, general manager of Tokio Marine Insurance UAE, says the company is focused on becoming the region's leading global insurer by expanding new lines of business and strengthening existing operations
World's slimmest laptop has used recycled materials, but is super sturdy and delivers a knockout performance
The eco-friendly animal sanctuary, which opens during winter, will be back for its next season later this year
There were long queues at the counters in crowded stores on Friday, the first day of the super sale weekend
If you want to enjoy the city on a budget, here are 10 fun activities to indulge in that cost less than Dh 20!
Penalties include a fine of Dh42,000, which will increase by Dh1,000 annually until 2026
Based on astronomical calculations, public and private sectors will enjoy holidays from 9th to 12th of Zul Hijjah, last month of Islamic calendar
The Bollywood extravaganza is taking place on May 26 and 27
The men — who are tourists — arrived in the UAE from a European country for shopping
The legacy site of the world fair said that it will be closed for a few days for 'routine maintenance'
The then-three-year-old's case was reopened by UK police this week
Dubai Ruler approves master plan to make emirate's sun-and-sand destinations bigger and better
Even in the first two weeks of May, residents in the UAE experienced light to moderate rains but with no further drop in temperatures
From main courses to desserts, we've got all types of culinary offerings in our list
In the UAE, the prevalence of asthma is relatively high as approximately 10 to 15 per cent of the adult population suffers from the disease
Indian fashion influencer Masoom Minawala, who made Dubai her home recently, has been making quite a splash at Cannes
One expat in Dubai, who was expecting a package that had been delayed for several weeks, fell victim to the scam
Exclusive: Paying tribute to legacy of Fifa World Cup, Iranian artist Fatemeh Zarei uses a rare collection of footballs as her canvas and hopes to bring her exhibition to UAE
Notes to help cut through the confusion of what to keep in mind when buying a second-hand vehicle
A number of hotels and resorts in the UAE are offering packages that are rooted in promoting health and well-being
KT special report: For many UAE nationals, fishing is a part of their identity, something they inherited from their past and will pass on to their future
It’s an ultra-low-cost security net that protects workers if they lose their jobs
The abundance of other fountain shows throughout the Emirates ensures that the magic of dancing fountains will continue to enchant audiences
Through a unique programme, many of these kids are also taught how to save lives in various scenarios
Ministry of Education has defined a set of subjects that pupils are required to study, including six compulsory subjects
Participants can enter the raffle by buying a Dh25 ticket and choosing their numbers
The success of ADGM, according to CEO Dhaher Al Mheiri, is reflected in rising demand for its services and for companies to be based in the UAE’s capital city
Everton can ill-afford that hit as they are already seeking external investment to be able to complete the club's new stadium
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hopes that the countries would implement the agreement they reached in Brussels in February
Mediclinic Middle East has selected the Geneyx AI-based solution to (NGS) data for rare and germline diseases in its patients.
USIF and DM Consultants join forces to guide Middle East investors to U.S. residency.
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
From the Mekong to the Mississippi, people are exploring new ways to grow one of the world’s most important staple crops in the face of climate crisis
The financial services industry is plotting how to incorporate tools like ChatGPT into its products. But humans will still be necessary to provide personal advice.
A new generation of stand-ups is mining the heartbreaking loss of a loved one for ambitious shows
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
Qima Real Estate will offer GCC investors access to exclusive projects in the UK
Bed and breakfast and brunch for less than Dh500 for you and your friend sound too good to be true? Well, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi will make you a believer as the five-star hotel launches the incredible Wonderfully YOU Weekend Stay package for only Dh499.
Atif Rahman, Founder and Chairman, ORO24
Mediclinic Parkview Hospital
Tonight the winners in some of the key categories will be announced
IIFA is collaborating with the UN to help bring the goals to the people
Leading up to the event, the green carpet was abuzz with renowned Bollywood stars showing up with their A-game on
The awards ceremony honours the technical category winners
With top songs to her name, Nicole Obarzanek is bridging the gap in today's music scene
Are we doing enough on readiness now to avoid glassdoors and word of mouth that bites us later?
The video features a father who takes a nap on a beach while his children are playing
In a city that’s a haven for foodies, be sure not to miss out on these ginormous treats
Global study links mental wellbeing of young adults to when they got their first phone as a child
The actress is at the prestigious film festival as a L'oreal ambassador
For the youth, by the youth
Small tweaks can go a long way in making your Home
These often involve assumptions and biases that non-native English speakers may not share
Airport authorities have advised the people to contact the airlines to get updated flight information
ChatGPT burst into the spotlight late last year, demonstrating an ability to generate essays, poems and conversations from the briefest of prompts
Business leaders recall how the Landmark Group CEO cared for those around him and helped them build their wealth along with him
In one of the incidents, several travellers were left stranded at the airport
Here are some incredible deals you shouldn't miss if you're planning to go on a short, spontaneous break in June
US president: 'I'm hopeful we'll know by tonight whether we're going to be able to have a deal'
There were long queues at the counters in crowded stores on Friday, the first day of the super sale weekend
South African says it's time to reflect a bit before taking some sound cricketing decisions once everything has calmed down
Hamilton brought the session to an early end by crashing his Mercedes
Record-breaking batter slams 59-ball century to put the defending champions in the driver's seat before a ecstatic home crowd in Ahmedabad
Swiatek, Sabalenka abd Rybakina divvied up the past four Grand Slam titles, the prizes that help define greatness in their sport
Dortmund's dreams of capturing their first league trophy since 2012 were left in tatters when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Mainz 05
Between them Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have won seven tournaments this year
Roy, who has just returned from a stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, reportedly has an offer from their affiliated MLC franchise, the Los Angeles Knight Riders
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The Japanese brand behind this product is planning to release other variants made of the finest ingredients, such as caviar
Its owner said that it was 'just sitting' in the factory since it is not allowed to be driven on city streets
Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
The woman, identified as Vartika Chaudhary, was reportedly shooting this brave stunt for social media when cops pulled her over
The alarming footage, captured last week in the Chhapra district of Bihar, shows hordes of the insects tumbling onto the street in thick flurries
She recently moved to a slum from a small hut in Bandstand, Mumbai
In a short video on Instagram, the teen has said that she used to live in a small hut by the sea, but she now lives in a slum
AI artist makes a compilation of images with noteworthy people celebrating the festival
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic