Passengers can travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes
Transport7 hours ago
Visit coincides with UAE's Golden Jubilee year and the UK National Day celebrations being held at Expo 2020 Dubai.
UAE5 hours ago
Weather conditions are expected to improve over the weekend
Weather4 hours ago
There were no immediate reports of damage yet.
Asia3 hours ago
Both Indian expats are from the state of Punjab
UAE6 hours ago
Vaccinated individuals must present proof of full vaccination status via their home country's official vaccination certificate.
coronavirus4 hours ago
Doctors are recommending drive-through services, as they ensure quick collection and delivery of results
coronavirus5 hours ago
Investigations showed that he suffers from severe mental disorders
Crime7 hours ago
Another winner, Francois, won twice in the grand draw, taking home a total of Dh55,554
UAE9 hours ago
Passengers can travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes
Transport7 hours ago
The move is a precautionary measure to ensure visitors' safety
Weather8 hours ago
The man's body was repatriated to Pakistan on Thursday
UAE8 hours ago
The German national was not aware of when or where he had lost the money
UAE9 hours ago
In an exclusive interview, Amir Hayek said his focus is to promote bilateral business opportunities between the two countries
UAE8 hours ago
The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament had met on Thursday with Saqr Ghobash, his Emirati counterpart
UAE9 hours ago
Vaccinated individuals must present proof of full vaccination status via their home country's official vaccination certificate.
coronavirus4 hours ago
Spacetech hub offers package of benefits, including office space, mentorship, networking, investment opportunities, access to government contracts and more.
UAE1 day ago
Move aimed at curbing the spread of infection and also providing patients timely medical care by experts.
coronavirus1 day ago
Awareness campaign launched by police due to increased turnout of tourists in desert areas during winter.
UAE1 day ago
UAE was the first country to reopen by applying strict safety, precautionary measures throughout the country
UAE1 week ago
IDC estimated that public cloud services adoption is accelerating at a CAGR of 28 per cent year on year between 2020 and 2025 in the UAE
UAE2 days ago
New property portal to provide authentic information on real estate sourced directly from Land Department
Property2 days ago
Aviation analysts say that it should not be a cause of concern for the airlines operating a modern fleet of aircraft
Aviation2 days ago
The project will comprise 864 townhouses and apartments and 3,000sq.m. of retail space
Property3 days ago
There were no immediate reports of damage yet.
Asia3 hours ago
Both Indian expats are from the state of Punjab
UAE6 hours ago
Doctors are recommending drive-through services, as they ensure quick collection and delivery of results
coronavirus5 hours ago
Investigations showed that he suffers from severe mental disorders
Crime7 hours ago
Vaccinated individuals must present proof of full vaccination status via their home country's official vaccination certificate.
coronavirus4 hours ago
Visit coincides with UAE's Golden Jubilee year and the UK National Day celebrations being held at Expo 2020 Dubai.
UAE5 hours ago
Weather conditions are expected to improve over the weekend
Weather4 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Four Mediclinic facilities in Dubai (Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Mediclinic City Hospital, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital and Mediclinic Dubai Mall) have received accreditation from the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) as a Collaborating Centre for Obesity Management (COM).
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
2021 was most certainly the year memecoins, thanks to Dogecoin and other dog-meme currencies, but it was also the year of crypto gamification.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
In this space between money and technology, lies a new momentum taking the world by storm. No, it's not cryptocurrencies.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Legal advisor was handed a pink slip barely a fortnight after she was promoted.
Crime1 day ago
All commercial arrivals and departures will be suspended
Aviation2 days ago
Aviation analysts say that it should not be a cause of concern for the airlines operating a modern fleet of aircraft
Aviation2 days ago
Sources close to the matter said the ongoing scam is being done by third party agencies and travel agents.
coronavirus2 days ago
A new service aims to reduce the number of anonymous calls residents receive
UAE2 days ago
The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament had met on Thursday with Saqr Ghobash, his Emirati counterpart
UAE9 hours ago
From helping people find accommodation to providing food, Abdul Khaliq Golandaz has been a source of light to many
UAE6 hours ago
Two major exhibitions as as well as a permanent installation are being showcased this season
Events7 hours ago
Over 119.7 million tests have been conducted so far.
coronavirus9 hours ago
The move is a precautionary measure to ensure visitors' safety
Weather8 hours ago
The man's body was repatriated to Pakistan on Thursday
UAE8 hours ago
The German national was not aware of when or where he had lost the money
UAE9 hours ago
In an exclusive interview, Amir Hayek said his focus is to promote bilateral business opportunities between the two countries
UAE8 hours ago
People will need booster shots after five months to maintain Covid-19 passes giving access to bars or cinemas
coronavirus12 minutes ago
Couple take to social media to share the good news with their fans
Entertainment20 minutes ago
Zimbabwe crashed out for 70 in 24.4 overs as Sri Lankan bowlers combined to defend their total of 254-9 in Kandy
Cricket37 minutes ago
He was best know for his album ‘Bat Out of Hell’
Entertainment11 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Foldables are the latest trend for smartphones that are catching on quickly and given current trends
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
A woman was killed in a separate incident while crossing the highway from an undesignated area
UAE1 day ago
The bridge 300 metres long and can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions
Transport1 week ago
DMCC projects include improved infrastructure by constructing a new road network and landscaping works.
Property1 week ago
Around 170 inmates benefitted from scientific courses last year, while 191 benefited from educational courses reached in 2020
UAE1 week ago
Vaccinated individuals must present proof of full vaccination status via their home country's official vaccination certificate.
coronavirus4 hours ago
Spacetech hub offers package of benefits, including office space, mentorship, networking, investment opportunities, access to government contracts and more.
UAE1 day ago
Move aimed at curbing the spread of infection and also providing patients timely medical care by experts.
coronavirus1 day ago
Awareness campaign launched by police due to increased turnout of tourists in desert areas during winter.
UAE1 day ago
UAE was the first country to reopen by applying strict safety, precautionary measures throughout the country
UAE1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
Central banks all over the world — including in the UAE — are exploring the launch of a digital form of money to reduce friction in cross-border payments, improve efficiency in payments and counter the growing popularity of crypto currencies
Long Reads1 week ago
After the fall of the Colston statue in Bristol, many local institutions that carried his name decided to drop it, while others reviewed their histories
Long Reads1 week ago
Performing arts are as old as civilisation, but they have also evolved with time. As we become consumed by customised digital content, will the pure form of theatre survive?
Long Reads1 week ago
Millennials are now opting to live in the suburbs, and commute to work/study in the city. They believe being in ‘a quiet place’, away from the urban jungle, is worth their while
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Do connections we form come with a shelf life? And are relationships only for a reason or a season? Or can they also be for a lifetime?
Long Reads1 hour ago
During the Arab occupation of Iberian Peninsula their language spread throughout the area and entered Latin.
Long Reads1 day ago
Global spread of English is closely tied to the history of the British Empire.
Long Reads1 day ago
A workout routine is often regimented based on body weight and image consciousness. But the trick is to incorporate a deeper approach: there’s nothing like feeling the difference
Long Reads6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A lot goes into starting and scaling a business to 7 figures.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
UAE based business setup company, Creative Zone launched the first edition of its comprehensive '2022 Business Setup Guide' for companies and entrepreneurs seeking to set up and operate in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Couple take to social media to share the good news with their fans
Entertainment20 minutes ago
The art curator brings her immersive art experience to the city
Local Events2 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health23 hours ago
With the UAE transitioning into the sat-sun weekend, let’s take a look at what the rules of dressing for the last day of the working week will be
Fashion23 hours ago
We draw a list of places that serve the best hot chocolate in town...
Food Listings23 hours ago
People who have received the Covid vaccine can also donate blood
Health11 hours ago
Mich Turner, MBE, is excited to set up her signature brand Little Venice Cake Company’s L’Atelier at Atlantis The Royal this summer
Food23 hours ago
Added to the stress of parenting, is the particular problem of parenting from afar
Arts and Culture23 hours ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health23 hours ago
In a world smitten by Twitter, TikTok and texting, to raise a reader, you need to be a reader
Arts and Culture23 hours ago
It is very interesting to see the children of today assimilate this information in different ways. Research points to how a large population of children around the world has been adversely affected in their social skills
Mental Health23 hours ago
The world’s two biggest economies share a very complex relationship that will eventually dictate and decide a lot that happens in the world
Books1 day ago
E-commerce, technology, sustainability, and plant-based produce drivers to headline year’s first global F&B sector gathering
Business6 hours ago
Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director, Dubai Media City explains to Khaleej Times about what makes the Emirate a one-stop destination for startups and entrepreneurs.
Start-ups6 hours ago
According to Kaspersky ICS CERT telemetry, more than 2,000 industrial organisations worldwide have been incorporated into the malicious infrastructure and used by cybergangs to spread the attack to their contact organizations and business partners
Tech5 hours ago
Taxability of hotel cancellation charges, in particular, has been a complex issue internationally, and different countries have different tax positions on the issue
Business5 hours ago
As traffic demands continue to surge, achieving sustainability with energy efficiency in 5G networks become necessary
Tech5 hours ago
Netflix expects to add 2.5 million new paying subscribers in the current quarter, down from four million last year
Tech6 hours ago
The redesigned store will offer customers the company's products as well as tech support
Tech10 hours ago
The company argued that it was holding its own against fierce streaming competition from the likes of HBO Max and Disney+
Tech12 hours ago
The social media platform said in a statement that it fixed a technical bug
Tech15 hours ago
The round was yet to finish when darkness suspended play, but there was carnage by then
Golf2 hours ago
South Africa beat India by seven wickets in the second ODI
Cricket2 hours ago
Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev had a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Radu Albot to set up a fourth-round match against Denis Shapovalov
Tennis5 hours ago
The match will take place at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia
Cricket14 hours ago
Zimbabwe crashed out for 70 in 24.4 overs as Sri Lankan bowlers combined to defend their total of 254-9 in Kandy
Cricket37 minutes ago
Having avoided a formidable first-round round clash against Djokovic, Kecmanovic has put together three straight wins to reach the fourth round
Tennis4 hours ago
Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy had to settle for an even-par 72, while world No.2 Collin Morikawa carded a disappointing 73
Sports1 day ago
It is the fifth time in the last six Cups of Nations that the reigning champions have failed to make the AFCON knockout phase
Sports1 day ago
Appleby and Bin Suroor well-represented in Al Rashidiya and Al Fahidi Fort as champion trainer Doug Watson looks to take out Dubawi Stakes
Sports1 day ago
The highest demand came from fans from Qatar, followed by Argentina, Mexico, the USA, UAE, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and France
Sports1 day ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos4 weeks ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos4 weeks ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos4 weeks ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos3 weeks ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos3 weeks ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos2 months ago
The inmate has been discharged and is back in the prison
Offbeat2 days ago
They were first spotted by lucky tourist guides on a safari drive
Offbeat1 day ago
They also recorded the incident on mobile phone to upload it on social media and become famous.
Offbeat1 day ago
British-Belgian pilot is one stop short of completing her round-the-world journey
Offbeat2 days ago
Authorities in Xianyang suddenly ordered lockdown, leaving the woman unable to return home from her date
Offbeat2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.25 INR
|1 AED
|47.14 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,763.81 AED
|24K
|223.00 AED