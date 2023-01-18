UAE

  UAE: Can I get a traffic fine for eating or drinking while driving?

  UAE: Price freeze announced for over 200 essential items at major hypermarket

  Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies age 95: Minister

Global Village and Bloom World Academy offer life-changing full school scholarships worth over Dh1 million

The global battle for tech supremacy

The global battle for tech supremacy

Civil society, governments, and companies across the democratic world are perfectly capable of finding a balanced approach to governing these technologies. By contrast, authoritarian states have no equivalent governance capacity, nor any checks on how the state might exploit tech platforms in ways that violate human rights, whether to extend its geopolitical reach, or to undermine its foes

How to stay optimistic and build a better world

How to stay optimistic and build a better world

Our clear message is that we are not turning our back on the world because there is a war raging in our neighbourhood. On the contrary, we are seeing how this very war is driving suffering across the globe because Russia has been curbing access to Ukraine’s grain exports and has been spreading lies about who is to blame for the shortages

Three ways to boost global trade

Three ways to boost global trade

Geopolitical tensions are not a valid justification for a contraction in trade because companies will, and must, always find a workaround – whether outsourcing to new markets or near-shoring

Style more, Pay less with Homebox

Style more, Pay less with Homebox

One of the fastest-growing retail outlets for contemporary and affordable furniture and décor, offers enticing discounts and offers on a variety of items

Business

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.21 INR
1 AED 62.05 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6973.00 AED
24K230.00 AED
The Emirates Palace doubles down on commitment to green future

The Emirates Palace doubles down on commitment to green future

The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges

How to start and grow your own personal brand with Maha Abuelenein

How to start and grow your own personal brand with Maha Abuelenein

She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.

