A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children
Three lucky expats shared the raffle prize of Dh100,000 each
A planetary conjunction between Venus and Saturn will render them visible to the naked eye
He will have the support of the emirate's large Indian golfing fraternity and will share the stage with reigning World No. 1 Rory McIlroy
The quaint tourist destination, popular for extreme sports and hiking, got a brand-new international airport this month
A Dh150 fee per commercial invoice will apply and customers will have a grace period of 14 days after the declaration of goods
Some experts in the academe have sounded the alarm over its ability to churn out well-thought-out texts and essays — but how far can it go and how smart can it be?
The pass includes a chance to meet Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé as well as entry to both locker rooms
Gulf to remain official lubricant and fuel partner to McLaren Automotive
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers
In collaboration with government partners DESC and the UAE Cyber Security Council, the three-day event sheds light on entire security supply line
As the world advances with the use and dependency on technology, businesses need to catch up to their consumers' speed.
Parents are urged to be on the lookout for danger signs like yellow vomit and severe abdominal pain with bloated stomach
The 22-time Grand Slam champion appeared to suffer a strain in his left hip area while running for a backhand in the second set at Rod Laver Arena
Ever wondered what happens behind the scenes each time the pyrotechnic spectacles colour the sky? We have the answers
The trailer for the much-awaited film was recently showcased on Dubai's Burj Khalifa, where a huge crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star
He forcibly dragged his son while the latter was boarding a school bus, yelled at bus driver and supervisor
The yellow metal prices fell nearly two dirhams at the opening of the markets on Wednesday
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.49 per cent to 102.88
It will be dusty in general and cloudy at times; moderate to strong winds will blow
This applies to everyday products across all categories, including fresh produce and supermarket items, until the end of 2023
For expats who got confused about what can be packed in a suitcase after 10 flight attendants got in trouble for bringing onions and fruits, here's a quick guide on items that the Philippine customs authorities allow
Manage time, learn to prioritise, disconnect: Experts share tips to boost work-life balance
The comments come a day after 70 people were killed in a crash in the Nepalese town of Pokhara in the country’s worst plane crash in over three decades
Study last year projected that the Emirates would attract largest number of millionaires in 2022, estimating that 4,000 millionaires would migrate to the nation
Police dealt with 11,000 emergency and non-emergency phone calls during New Year's holiday
'One of the main reasons why men choose to not seek help is the social pressure and stigma that forces them to portray a ‘tough’ body type,' he says
The Kazakh national has already been selected to be part of the UAE National Ice-Skating Team
This prize will be available exclusively for the coming week
An electronic registration portal that lets owners and operators register their residential units for short-term rentals
Applications are now open to the public for those aged 21 and above
The assigned committee in the emirate has transferred grants to 635 new cases, in addition to the previous 1,000 retirees
Principals have indicated a smooth beginning as children return to classrooms, with teachers supporting the transition by allowing them to rest and recharge when needed
Global Village and Bloom World Academy offer life-changing full school scholarships worth over Dh1 million
Launched in response to Dubai's growing affinity for the streetwear and sneaker scene, Mad Kicks takes consignment stores to the next level
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
Say hello to new-and-improved AI assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla
Every New Year comes with the promise of new beginnings and hope of better days. So it was when 2022 dawned, but a war in Europe altered the global mood, adding to existing challenges. Leading individuals passed on, but the year also saw some joys and silver linings
The emirate now boasts some 13,000 establishments — more per capita than New York City — and some are nabbing global laurels
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
There are plenty of interesting, distracting and possibly even thrilling style developments lined-up for the year
It’s been a while since Tony Blair led Labour to that landslide election win in 1997. The party lost power in 2010 and has since remained on the opposition benches. Now after 12 years of bumpy Tory rule marked by rows and referendums, the mood music around Labour is growing upbeat
The kind of critically praised dramas that often dominate the awards season are falling flat at the box office, failing to justify the money it takes to make them
A surprising collaboration between an entertainment giant (Disney) and an avant-garde artist (Julie Taymor) birthed the most successful musical in history
Partnership will incentivise the country's residents for walking, with amazing rewards like staycations, experiences, electronics and a lot more
The Webster family, team behind Seventy Ninth Group and Seventy Ninth Resources has launched a new private equity offering for partners focused on the natural resources sector
As the latest addition to
One of the fastest-growing retail outlets for contemporary and affordable furniture and décor, offers enticing discounts and offers on a variety of items
He revisits his Dubai journey even as he is thankful for all the accolades coming his way, including the latest, an MBE
All proceeds from the event following the Grammy Awards ceremony will go toward MusiCares
From dazzling drone shows to an elegant afternoon tea, there's plenty to occupy yourself with today
He teams up with phenomenal orchestral masterpieces of the Firdaus Orchestra for the first time
The coverage period is for 90 days, starting from the day of entering the Kingdom and is valid only within the country
Throughout her presidency of the IPA, she served as a role model, leading the global publishing sector during a very challenging period of Covid-19 pandemic
From hot drinks to chicken soup, there are a few important things to keep in mind, experts say
Manage time, learn to prioritise, disconnect: Experts share tips to boost work-life balance
This year, the contest has been expanded to include kindergarten pupils, in addition to those at elementary and intermediate levels
Shaan Singh has also worked on three albums that are currently nominated for Grammy’s in February
Jamila Navagharwala uses Japanese art form to make a swan — a symbol of peace — with 10,593 paper craft work items
The celebration runs from January 13 to 22, and allows visitors to catch traditional Al Rafza performances, taste local cuisine, and more
Existing thermostats will be replaced by smart, programmable ones that can be operated remotely
UAE’s Adnoc is the second most valuable brand in the region and ranked 138th globally, entering the top 150 for the first time
|1 AED
|22.21 INR
|1 AED
|62.05 PKR
|OUNCE
|6973.00 AED
|24K
|230.00 AED
Ever since he turned professional, he has dedicated all his goals to his late grandmother by pointing to the sky
The ILT20 has drawn marquee names like Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Alex Hales and Mooen Ali
UAE batsman Muhammad Waseem shines again for MI Emirates
Djokovic returned to Melbourne where the Serbian was denied a title defence in 2022 after being sent home for not having a Covid-19 vaccination
Argentina fans have long preferred Maradona over Messi but attitudes appear to be shifting after the PSG star led the team to lift the World Cup
The 2023 calendar features the return of Qatar in October, a debut night race in Las Vegas in November and six sprint weekends
The Tunisian was runner-up at both Wimbledon and the US Open last year
The DP World International League T20 introduces Black, Red, Green, White and Blue Belts as the player awards in the inaugural season
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
Gary McKee raised £1,093,000 for cancer charity and worn out 22 pairs of running shoes
Fan Xing underwent a short medical examination a few months after being born, which had to be done quickly so she could be reunited with her mother
Antiquities are being sent back to their countries of origin, but at what cost?
The AI model genuinely captured the true essence of what the Indian parliamentarian is known for – his masterful English
No one was injured in the incident, authorities said in a statement posted on their Weibo social media account
Experience provides a glimpse of how socialising might look in our increasingly technologically mediated future
As we think about this new year and what we want our professional lives to look like, we should all take some time to reflect on who we are and what gives us meaning beyond what we do. We should think about how to nurture who we are beyond what we do
Festival in India attracts more than 300,000 people to celebrate Urdu poetry
The Serbian is part of Falcons along with Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa