Authorities have advised motorists to exercise caution
Authorities have advised motorists to exercise caution
Authorities have reported landslides, damage to homes and power interruptions
The page urges Instagram users to 'send a message immediately and follow instructions'
Additional penalties include black points on your driving licence
Over 185.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
New toll gates may be added subject to a decree by Chairman, Executive Council of Dubai
The attacker was shot dead before reaching the target
The road-toll operator is looking to raise around $1 billion for the shares
PARTNER CONTENT
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
PARTNER CONTENT
One of the leading PSPs in MENA, Amazon Payment Services appointed Peter George as the Managing Director to head the company in the region. A year later, George reflects on the PSP’s achievements over the past 12 months
India and Pakistan may have a historic cricket rivalry, but enthusiasts and cricketers admire each other
The victim is permanently disabled by 45 per cent
Chasing 182, Rizwan set the platform for the victory
The General Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed the accident
The arch-rivals clashed in a Super 4 stage match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday
Light to moderate winds are expected
The attacks took place in several locations in Saskatchewan province
The service is currently limited to passengers flying Wizz Air
Kohli took a dig at the critics after his half-century against Pakistan
The new initiative will be implemented in Ras Al Khaimah
Reporter shares video clip of incident on social media
Among the items that can be donated are tents, mattresses, clothes, blankets and hygiene essentials
961 charity NFT artworks unveiled after screening
"I feel proud when they look at me and call me a frontline hero"
The first of three official breaks remaining this year is in October
Al Ain Zoo drew highly qualified female professionals throughout 54 years of operation
Here are five profiles of NEP’s female graduates who are helping shape the nation’s future
Airline to deploy newly retrofitted A380s starting from December
Registered nurses from around the world can apply for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award
Motorists urged to be cautious and abide by traffic rules
Sharjah Taxi reported zero deaths from accidents during the year 2021
The high-rise spinning joyride crashed down from a height of 50 feet
Challenger Raila Odinga had alleged fraud in the poll
Over 185.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
When it comes to the food you love, McDonald’s UAE has the answer to all your questions
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
The two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations
How the city graduated from Starbucks to artisan coffee in a matter of years
A UK university recently decided to axe its English Literature course because of concerns over employability of those who graduate in the subject
PARTNER CONTENT
AriZona Group is successfully leading the immigration market and offers a wide range of explicit services for all of the immigration programmes created by each country
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Nature-inspired designs meet sophisticated silhouettes in all-new women's workwear collection. Smart business attire made from high-quality, natural, luxe fabrics like linen. Use promo code MENATURE to enjoy 15% off on ar.SHEIN.com
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
As we approach the last few weeks of the summer break
PARTNER CONTENT
Spencer Elden was seeking damages from defendants including the surviving former members of the band.
There's also a buzz around Shia LaBeouf’s departure and Florence Pugh seemingly distancing herself from promotional activities.
The creative arts awards are a precursor to the main Emmy ceremony.
Fraser is charting what could be a major comeback starting with his transformative role in the film.
Mark the end of the celebration with a grand meal to celebrate this occasion
It is giving people a chance to come alive on billboards without having to shed their true skin
Weekends are time to whip up a frenzy. How about starting with these delicacies….
The city's diverse culinary landscape is making strides in becoming environmentally responsible — making a difference to staff, customers, and the wider world around them
Her illness was diagnosed during a routine visit to the hospital
The Australians have understandably bristled at centuries of British disregard, and the British, in turn, have enjoyed joking about the Australians
Ladies nights are passé, hello afternoon tea
The ministers' meeting on September 9 will consider offering “pan-European credit line support” for energy market participants
South Asin country will likely surpass Germany in 2027 and Japan in 2029 to move atop the table if the current rate of growth is maintained
The bailout package is expected to boost the country’s credit ratings and the confidence of international creditors and investors
Euro zone industrial producer prices increased by nine per cent in the energy sector in July 2022 compared with June 2022
This currency is now expected to further fall below parity, and remain around that level for the next six months
The road-toll operator is looking to raise around $1 billion for the shares
The central bank's 25-member governing council hiked interest rates by 50-basis-points in July
|1 AED
|21.72 INR
|1 AED
|58.34 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,290.38 AED
|24K
|207.50 AED
Pakistan overcame the odds to defeat old foes India in last-over thriller
Chasing 182, Rizwan set the platform for the victory
Kohli took a dig at the critics after his half-century against Pakistan
India will now face a must-win game against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Tuesday
Abdul Jalil has become an iconic figure in cricket, waving the Pakistan flag in the biggest matches around the world and smiling, posing with fans from both sides of the border
Seeded 13th in the tournament, he had a comfortable edge against compatriot GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, but settled for a draw
He was making his first appearance after signing from United manager Erik ten Hag's former club Ajax in an £82 million ($94 million) deal on Thursday
The Spaniard has now won 34 straight sets against Gasquet who he first played as a junior
Critics across the cricket world have conflicting views
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
Video going viral showed him getting on one knee and popping the question
Restaurant in Ireland's Newtownabbey shares the photo of the newborn
It went viral two years ago
It is said to have originated from a spontaneous bust-up amongst villagers in 1945
Brands seem to be confining themselves to a single word or phrases
Netizens say that his remarks promote toxic professional environments