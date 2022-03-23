Five new water fountains have been installed at popular destinations and public parks
UAE5 hours ago
Five new water fountains have been installed at popular destinations and public parks
UAE5 hours ago
There’s art - and then there’s running art. Lenny Maughan tells us why he uses cities as his canvas.
Spotlight4 hours ago
New promotions will be launched every week to cater to the diverse consumer demands across multiple categories including food, beverages, technology and homeware
Ramadan 20227 hours ago
Both Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi International Airport are gearing up for busy travel weekends
Travel9 hours ago
The news agency also cited the foreign ministry as telling the United States any hostile actions against Russia would provoke a decisive response
World16 hours ago
Heads of households have to give the amount for each of non-earning members of his/her family
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
It aims to support Dubai's vision in the social sector for pensions and social security
Legal5 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 11 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Babyshop, the Middle East's premier store for stylish kids and savvy parents, offers an array of 'best-in-market' prices across all categories with a wide range of essential items.
PARTNER CONTENT 13 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime1 day ago
According to Article 64 of the Traffic Law the fine for a parking violation is Dh500
UAE6 hours ago
Assange and Stella Moris were allowed four guests and two witnesses in attendance for the ceremony
Europe2 hours ago
Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will also feature Murchison Meteorite specimen that contains 7-billion-year-old compounds
Spotlight4 hours ago
Flight 5735 carrying 132 people crashed Monday afternoon outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region
Asia13 hours ago
The country aims to attract 100,000 coders to the country by the end of 2022 as part of the National Programme for Coders
Jobs15 hours ago
To avoid congestion on the road in and out of the airport, passengers recommended to use the Metro
Travel11 hours ago
The victim was lured to deal in fake digital currency at a lower price than the current rate
Crime13 hours ago
The art teacher was in disbelief when she saw her parents who travelled from Egypt
UAE10 hours ago
Drivers warned against leaving inflammable hand sanitisers inside vehicles under direct sun light for a long time
Emergencies8 hours ago
There will also be 42 weekly flights out of the city to Abu Dhabi in the summer schedule, effective March 27
Aviation13 hours ago
The drive targets all community groups, especially the youth
UAE9 hours ago
Decision was taken in response to expulsion by Washington of Russian diplomats at UN
Europe4 minutes ago
Deterministic Protection Platform (DPP) accurately maps what your organisation’s software should do and immediately stops abnormal activity
Business42 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The police have the authority to confiscate the ride if an individual uses it in non-designated zones
Legal3 days ago
The game, which features a 3D space environment, follows the mechanics of Snakes and Ladders
Education3 days ago
This historic achievement will be celebrated on Saturday with a special projection on Al Wasl Dome and fireworks
Expo 20204 days ago
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer to serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board
Government3 days ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime1 day ago
Authorities launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports from residents
Crime3 days ago
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,749,050
UAE3 days ago
Respect for international law the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity, leaders say
World1 day ago
The Criminal Court sentenced the Asian expat to three months in jail and fined Dh28,000
Crime3 days ago
In contrast to the West, the study says Emiratis find true happiness when they care for others
Life and Living3 days ago
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads1 week ago
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
Long Reads1 week ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads4 days ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads4 days ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads6 days ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The musician spoke to City Times about the magic of performing live at Expo and what he's learned from his involvement with the fair.
Local Events1 day ago
On the occasion of her 35th birthday, here's a list of some of Kangana’s most powerful performances
Entertainment5 hours ago
Ari Wegner has a very good shot at being the first woman to win an Academy Award for best cinematography.
Movies1 day ago
Rajamouli brings two famous actors together for epic blockbuster that faced multiple delays due to the pandemic.
Movies3 days ago
The parents came to Dubai and approached Dubai Hospital for treatment due to the hospital’s expertise in complex ENT surgeries
Health1 day ago
His book won several Arab and global awards, including the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in the category of 'Development of Nations'
Books2 days ago
The new centre has been launched in collaboration between the institute and the Fetal Medicine Department at Burjeel Medical City
Health2 days ago
The shortlist comprises books by authors from six countries, including Egypt, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, and for the first time, the UAE
Books10 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Babyshop, the Middle East's premier store for stylish kids and savvy parents, offers an array of 'best-in-market' prices across all categories with a wide range of essential items.
PARTNER CONTENT 13 hours ago
It affects poor communities who consume contaminated water
Health1 day ago
A complex spine osteotomy is a form of surgery where a bone is cut to shorten, lengthen or change its alignment
Health1 day ago
Eligible couples will have access to advanced IVF services
Health2 days ago
Hospital encourages all employees of the group, partners and patrons to reduce plastic waste.
Environment2 days ago
Since the onset of the pandemic, Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri has been working behind the scenes to ensure efficient ways to contain the outbreak
Health2 days ago
Firmenich expands its science and innovation capabilities with a new Creation & Development Center which will provide services to customers in more than 60 countries across the Middle East and Africa region
Business3 hours ago
CPC pipeline accounts for 1% of world supply; US stocks fall, production flat for 7th week in a row
Energy3 hours ago
Deterministic Protection Platform (DPP) accurately maps what your organisation’s software should do and immediately stops abnormal activity
Business42 minutes ago
Tourists from UAE, Saudi Arabia allowed to enter on visa on arrival programme
Aviation2 hours ago
Additional 650 million rials allocated for development projects
Business2 hours ago
The main topic of the event on March 23 was 'Scaling Social Innovation Projects'
Business3 hours ago
Dubai holds the key to unlocking Latin America’s economic potential, as one of the world’s fastest-growing city economies that can offer valuable expertise in key sectors such as logistics, infrastructure, retail, tourism and finance
Business3 hours ago
The conglomerate, which has emerged as the largest company in the UAE by market cap at Dh277 billion in 2021, reported revenue of Dh28.56 billion with assets growing to Dh88.9 billion, an increase of 535 per cent during the 12 months ending December 2021
Business3 hours ago
The firm, which was incubated at DIFC in 2017, is committed to helping startups enhance performance by bringing capital, strategic insights, global relationships, and operational support
Business3 hours ago
The announcement comes less than two months after she won her home Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles title
Tennis16 hours ago
The legendary Emirati trainer aims for his 10th World Cup win
Dubai World Cup22 hours ago
Emirati trainer Saeed bin Suroor, gunning for a record 10th Dubai World Cup, saw his charge Real World drawn on Gate 6
Daily updates1 day ago
Former Godolphin jockey Ahmed Ajtebi explains the importance of securing a good gate position for your horse in the $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup1 day ago
The Delhi Bulls defeated the Maratha Arabians by four wickets in the final
Cricket22 hours ago
All the hard work, sweat and tears in the build-up to any race can be dismissed, with just the roll of a dice!
Dubai World Cup22 hours ago
The Dubai World Cup Day is too near at this stage to overcome any sort of problem should one occur
Daily updates22 hours ago
The stalls for Al Quoz Sprint, Dubai Golden Shaheen, Dubai Turf and the Dubai Sheema Classic, were drawn along with the highlight — the Dubai World Cup — at the opulent Dubai Opera in Downtown on Tuesday
Daily updates22 hours ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos1 month ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos1 month ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
The company has also designed special wedding gowns in blue and yellow - the colours of the Ukrainian flag
Offbeat3 days ago
The couple had an argument after the husband asked for divorce
Offbeat1 hour ago
Born into a family of aviators, Mack Rutherford has flown hundreds of hours with his dad
Offbeat2 hours ago
Two-minute video shows the McDonald’s employee running 10km to his home every midnight
Offbeat1 day ago
Christie’s expects Warhol’s 1964
Offbeat2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.65 INR
|1 AED
|48.53 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,061.08 AED
|24K
|233.00 AED