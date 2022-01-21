UAE

How GameFi is now beyond fun and games

How GameFi is now beyond fun and games

2021 was most certainly the year memecoins, thanks to Dogecoin and other dog-meme currencies, but it was also the year of crypto gamification.

Topic What you need to know
The new wave in suburbia

Long Reads

The new wave in suburbia

Millennials are now opting to live in the suburbs, and commute to work/study in the city. They believe being in ‘a quiet place’, away from the urban jungle, is worth their while

Long Reads1 week ago

Fitness: Feel the Change

Long Reads

Fitness: Feel the Change

A workout routine is often regimented based on body weight and image consciousness. But the trick is to incorporate a deeper approach: there’s nothing like feeling the difference

Long Reads5 days ago

Currency central: The future of money

Long Reads

Currency central: The future of money

Central banks all over the world — including in the UAE — are exploring the launch of a digital form of money to reduce friction in cross-border payments, improve efficiency in payments and counter the growing popularity of crypto currencies

Long Reads6 days ago

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

Videos

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Videos3 weeks ago

