Growth buoyed by higher oil prices, rebounding non-oil sector
UAE12 hours ago
The administration seeks to 'food for work' programme to pay labourers for public works programs in Kabul
MENA8 hours ago
This comes after lab tests showed that the likelihood of virus growth after seven days of illness was 6 per cent
coronavirus10 hours ago
Video had emerged earlier about a separate Christmas party thrown at Downing street
Europe9 hours ago
Moscow has demanded wide-ranging security guarantees from Washington and its NATO allies
Europe11 hours ago
She was detained in Melbourne on the same visa grounds as Serbian star Novak Djokovic last week
Tennis11 hours ago
RTA confirmed that the free hours are applicable when the Floating Bridge is closed
Transport12 hours ago
Growth buoyed by higher oil prices, rebounding non-oil sector
UAE12 hours ago
Medics in the country reiterate the dangers of the strain and how it affects vaccinated people
coronavirus13 hours ago
"The prime minister is going nowhere," MP Michael Ellis told parliament
World13 hours ago
The Project also launched the 'HQ hackathons' where winners will be eligible for prizes
UAE14 hours ago
The Deputy Ruler and his wife welcome their second daughter
UAE14 hours ago
Rights of owners of expropriated property are protected and that they are afforded full and fair compensation
UAE14 hours ago
Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa
UAE18 hours ago
Service seeks to achieve a set of goals, including contribution to raising the level of security and safety in the emirate
UAE1 day ago
High demand for affordable villas was also noted in Mirdif followed by Akoya Oxygen and JVC.
Property1 day ago
Public Prosecution campaign aimed at raising the public's awareness about the laws and legislations in the country
Legal6 days ago
The 13-minute movie chronicles the march of the Union
UAE3 days ago
Projects include construction of health centres, schools, boreholes, water wells and mosques
UAE6 days ago
Governments should not interfere with the common-sense health regulations that are now emerging, says Paul Griffiths
Travel18 hours ago
Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa
UAE18 hours ago
High demand for affordable villas was also noted in Mirdif followed by Akoya Oxygen and JVC.
Property1 day ago
As part of the agreement, SEHA and the National Health Insurance Company will merge into Pure Health
UAE6 days ago
Moscow has demanded wide-ranging security guarantees from Washington and its NATO allies
Europe11 hours ago
She was detained in Melbourne on the same visa grounds as Serbian star Novak Djokovic last week
Tennis11 hours ago
The administration seeks to 'food for work' programme to pay labourers for public works programs in Kabul
MENA8 hours ago
This comes after lab tests showed that the likelihood of virus growth after seven days of illness was 6 per cent
coronavirus10 hours ago
Video had emerged earlier about a separate Christmas party thrown at Downing street
Europe9 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
2021 was most certainly the year memecoins, thanks to Dogecoin and other dog-meme currencies, but it was also the year of crypto gamification.
PARTNER CONTENT 18 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
In this space between money and technology, lies a new momentum taking the world by storm. No, it's not cryptocurrencies.
PARTNER CONTENT 18 hours ago
Hundreds of flights to Kazakhstan were cancelled after violent protests rocked the country
Travel19 hours ago
Just seconds before impact police officers saved the pilot.
Offbeat1 day ago
An average of over two million new daily cases have been reported in the past seven days
coronavirus2 days ago
Some of these natural attractions, untouched by urbanisation and unaltered by time, must be on your to-visit list
UAE Attractions12 hours ago
Students may return for face-to-face classes when they no longer have any symptoms
Education20 hours ago
Rights of owners of expropriated property are protected and that they are afforded full and fair compensation
UAE14 hours ago
Violations include not wearing a mask and shaking colleagues' hands, among others
coronavirus15 hours ago
Test is used only on children below 17 years old and may not be acceptable for travel
coronavirus15 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 33,833
coronavirus17 hours ago
Medics in the country reiterate the dangers of the strain and how it affects vaccinated people
coronavirus13 hours ago
"The prime minister is going nowhere," MP Michael Ellis told parliament
World13 hours ago
The Project also launched the 'HQ hackathons' where winners will be eligible for prizes
UAE14 hours ago
The Deputy Ruler and his wife welcome their second daughter
UAE14 hours ago
Hawke is considering whether to cancel Djokovic's visa after court quashes govt move to block tennis player from entering Australia.
coronavirus13 minutes ago
Fair to partly cloudy forecast for today.
Weather29 minutes ago
Maham was detected with coronavirus in her second trimester of pregnancy at 23 weeks
coronavirus16 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Madan Mohan, Director - Technology Risk Advisory, MBG Corporate Services on the growing need for organisations to incorporate privacy laws and regulations within their structures
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years
UAE1 week ago
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
UAE1 week ago
The 41-year-old nanny based in Abu Dhabi said it was the 'best-ever New Year gift'
UAE1 week ago
Priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing them with the finest services
UAE1 week ago
Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa
UAE18 hours ago
Service seeks to achieve a set of goals, including contribution to raising the level of security and safety in the emirate
UAE1 day ago
High demand for affordable villas was also noted in Mirdif followed by Akoya Oxygen and JVC.
Property1 day ago
Public Prosecution campaign aimed at raising the public's awareness about the laws and legislations in the country
Legal6 days ago
The 13-minute movie chronicles the march of the Union
UAE3 days ago
Projects include construction of health centres, schools, boreholes, water wells and mosques
UAE6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
Gandhi sent a crocheted, cotton lace with the words ‘Jai Hind’ at the centre, created from yarn he had personally spun to Queen Elizabeth ll
Long Reads1 week ago
For most of us, New Year resolutions used to be passing fancies. But after a pandemic-charged year, we are now seeking changes to give our lives more purpose and meaning
Long Reads1 week ago
Self-love is the power to acknowledge that you come first; it’s only then that you can truly be compassionate about others around you
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Performing arts are as old as civilisation, but they have also evolved with time. As we become consumed by customised digital content, will the pure form of theatre survive?
Long Reads3 days ago
Millennials are now opting to live in the suburbs, and commute to work/study in the city. They believe being in ‘a quiet place’, away from the urban jungle, is worth their while
Long Reads4 days ago
Recipients of honorary awards who later become British nationals can apply to convert their awards to substantive ones
Long Reads5 days ago
Britain’s honours system has evolved over more than 650 years, recognising and rewarding exceptional service and achievements, but there are growing demands for reform, not least to replace Empire with Excellence in the titles
Long Reads5 days ago
All of us dream of having a healthy body and mind but not all of us live the dream. It is because of several factors like health issues, tight work schedules, etc. that often restrict us from achieving our fitness goals.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Austin Barnard, Co-Founder of Orca Capital.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
A combination of the right book, creators, actors and global reach ensured its success.
OTT1 day ago
The actor who is currently in the city talks about expectations from his famous surname, and his new film Velle, streaming now.
Movies12 hours ago
The famous lines from a W.H. Davies poem ring true even today.
Life and Living20 hours ago
In a sense, all relationships require amnesia… for them to evolve into something deeper.
Life and Living1 day ago
The idea is to showcase the nation’s cultural identity and promote art, culture, creativity, innovation and heritage
Arts and Culture2 days ago
All you need to know about sick leaves for Covid-19 patients and people of close contacts under new UAE labour law.
coronavirus2 days ago
Health specialists say up to 40 per cent of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed if exposure to 12 known risk factors are eliminated
Health2 days ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health14 hours ago
Prior efforts at pig-to-human transplants have failed because of genetic differences that caused organ rejection or viruses that posed an infection risk
Health19 hours ago
Seniors who have lived or worked in these neighbourhoods will be invited to share their memories
Arts and Culture1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
As per medical opinion, the child is not likely to survive beyond one year
Health3 days ago
In the olden days, Anisa Ezzat Hassan Abouomar said people used to participate in the festival just to catch a glimpse of the UAE rulers
Arts and Culture3 days ago
He died at a Manila hospital one day before he was to undergo an angioplasty
Asia5 days ago
In the UAE, overall, consumer confidence declined by 1.8 per cent in December to 76.2 per cent, compared to November’s series high of 78 per cent
Business13 hours ago
MGI products are also playing a key role in supporting scientific research and applications in other areas in key regions, including the Middle East
Expo 202014 hours ago
The council approved the proposal to establish a Virtual Ruwad Incubator, which aims to enhance the business environment in the emirate of Sharjah
Business12 hours ago
Since its inception, e-Empower has partnered with Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Akshaak and noon
Business12 hours ago
GHH’s healthcare portfolio includes biopharma, manufacturing, medical supply chain, hospital and clinic management, healthcare technology, and occupational health and wellness
Corporate14 hours ago
Green electricity will be used to simulate the fluctuating supply from wind turbines and power the production process
Energy14 hours ago
This round marks the first time Fit On Click has raised institutional funding after being self-funded since conception
Business14 hours ago
Juffali's progress has been astonishing in the world of racing with stints at Formula 4 and British F3 Championship earning her global recognition
Sports6 hours ago
Kohli's form had been under the microscope as he returned from injury on Tuesday, but he compiled his highest score in 26 innings
Cricket9 hours ago
The Leicester City forward scored the only goal on 30 minutes as Nigeria overcame lacklustre Egypt 1-0 in a clash of Group D big guns
Football6 hours ago
Djokovic won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open but still faces the threat of deportation
Tennis16 hours ago
The Awards will honour pioneers in the industry who have played a pivotal role in developing the country’s equestrian sector
Horse Racing6 hours ago
The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian says he is now determined to stay in Melbourne and compete in the Australian Open, which starts in six days
Tennis19 hours ago
The governing body of men's tennis 'continues to strongly recommend vaccination for all players on the ATP Tour'
Tennis20 hours ago
New Zealand batting great Ross Taylor ends his Test career by taking the last Bangladesh wicket with his part-time off-spin
Cricket19 hours ago
Djokovic won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open but still faces the threat of deportation
Tennis16 hours ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos2 weeks ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos2 weeks ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos2 weeks ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos2 months ago
We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.
Videos2 months ago
Plant-based chef Maya Badran gives us all the insights
Food2 months ago
Authorities also seized 2.4 metric tons of hashish and 112 kilograms of marijuana in the operation
Offbeat2 days ago
The footage, filmed in Colombia, shows the person singing to his pets with a cake on the street
Offbeat1 day ago
Just seconds before impact police officers saved the pilot.
Offbeat1 day ago
Railway officials caught the woman trying to traffick methamphetamine inside Cerelac packets
Offbeat2 days ago
A barge traveling through the bay may have caused the ice piece to break off the shoreline
Offbeat2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.01 INR
|1 AED
|47.20 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,642.7 AED
|24K
|219.25 AED