RTA's first open auction of the year fetches Dh38.21 million through sale of 90 distinctive number plates
RTA's first open auction of the year fetches Dh38.21 million through sale of 90 distinctive number plates
The newly discovered site bears signs of year-round habitation, unlike other pearling operations run in seasonal spots in the region
The decision comes after the success of Hala rides, which accounted for 30% of all taxi trips in the emirate in 2022
This tradition practised since 1960s, has become a popular activity during the holy month, and residents look forward to the single shots fired every day to mark the end of fasting
The authority gave back to drivers in an effort to encourage them to drive safely
Authorities across the nation attempted to make this day better for everyone by offering benefits
Authorities will conduct daily inspections to ensure rules and regulations are being followed
The Delhi Commission for Women chairperson has taken cognisance of this incident and has issued a notice on the same
The sighting of the crescent marks the beginning of the holy month
PARTNER CONTENT
It offers a complete range of medical and aesthetic/cosmetic treatments and next-generation innovations, including AI, sleep, robotic and sports dentistry
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multi-cultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced new offerings and special activities to take place during the holy month of Ramadan.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Discover a world of banking convenience with the only account you need to perfectly manage your daily financial transactions.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Discover the beauty of UAE with Octane Luxury Car Rental Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT
Parking is free on Fridays, except in zones that have blue information signs
Reassuring the earthquake survivors and victims, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the country's solidarity saying 'UAE is with you in heart and spirit'
He had sowed seeds at the 400-hectare facility four months back
The police are stepping up patrols across the UAE to crack down on beggars, before and during the holy month
GCC healthcare market set to reach half-a-trillion-dirham mark by 2027, says Alpen Capital
The decision was taken due to high production and shipping costs, as well as an increase in prices of imported raw materials such as fodder
The beginning and end of the month depend on the crescent moon
The Portuguese superstar allowed his teammate to take the winning penalty as a gesture of respect in Al Nassr's 2-1 win over Abha
Ministry says the step was taken based on a request submitted by a number of companies
Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars will be visible in sky shortly after sunset
This initiative is launched every year to secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries
Former US President Donald Trump says he expects to be "arrested" on Tuesday over hush money allegedly paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, calling on his supporters to protest
More than 3,000 members of the community attended the event, including leaders, ministers, students, youth in national service
The two largest banks in the wealthy Alpine nation famed for its banking prominence have been in negotiations throughout the weekend
Motorists on the Al Ain-Al Qua road this morning took and shared videos of the rainy weather
Ministry says the step was taken based on a request submitted by a number of companies
They will collaborate on various emerging areas of the industry especially Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
The move aims to facilitate travel between the two countries
The official stresses the importance of teaching safe online practices to children
Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
According to experts, it could be the way to bridge the gap in employability and skills for students in the UAE
The recyclable material has better overall ecological balance than glass and single-use aluminium cans
The large language model can be used to create chatbots, virtual assistants, and for language translation, content generation, and sentiment analysis
Authority urged residents to report begging activities to help police combat such illegal practices
The official stresses the importance of teaching safe online practices to children
Through varied initiatives, schools try to cultivate the values of discipline, empathy and sacrifice among children, especially during this holy month
Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
It will be part of the massive expansion planned for the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy
The airline will not only provide religious content on its entertainment system, but will also have iftar boxes ready
The Crown Prince meets with heads of Dubai Government entities to explore new ways to raise government excellence
It pays tribute to all who contributed to what was a flagship national project and a proud milestone in the history of the UAE
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
They may share the same bright look but don't let that fool you: these new Big Bang models are in fact very different. To stay up-to-date, follow:
PARTNER CONTENT
Khaleej Times interviews Saeed bin Suroor, 9 Times World Cup Winner and Godolphine's longest-serving trainer.
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
PARTNER CONTENT
As Ramadan approaches, car buyers in Dubai are eagerly anticipating the plethora of deals and discounts that have become synonymous with the holy month.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
While technology advancements are changing every industry, the field of healthcare is experiencing rapid developments.
PARTNER CONTENT
Get ready and pack your travel bags.
PARTNER CONTENT
Al Ghurair Properties, the real estate development arm of Al Ghurair Investment is committed to developing and managing a diversified real estate portfolio that strategically responds to the UAE residents' needs.
PARTNER CONTENT
The fantasy love story stars Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari
The actor was celebrated for his comedic chops that have won over countless fans
The artist was recently in Dubai to perform at a Holi event
From complimentary dining experiences to culinary adventures and more, here are some great options from around the country
World Sleep Day highlights the benefits of proper rest at night
PARTNER CONTENT
While technology advancements are changing every industry, the field of healthcare is experiencing rapid developments.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
It offers a complete range of medical and aesthetic/cosmetic treatments and next-generation innovations, including AI, sleep, robotic and sports dentistry
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Discover the beauty of UAE with Octane Luxury Car Rental Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT
Restaurants, cafés in Dubai and Sharjah are waiting for the change to take effect, whereas residents believe they will have to pay a little extra to buy these items
Regional favourites will be produced in new factory at Dubai Industrial City
Admire, before you take a bite
Watching her father die of cancer, bound to a wheelchair after a paralytic stroke led her to summit the highest mountain in Africa
Republic of speed
GCC healthcare market set to reach half-a-trillion-dirham mark by 2027, says Alpen Capital
Return of volatility provides an overdue reminder of global supply and demand uncertainty
Investors concerned about risks in global banking and a potential US rate hike
Four out of five are also concerned about the security of energy supply, with over half highlighting the impact on their decarbonisation goals
The chairman also highlighted the progress on Cepa
Move strengthens company’s presence and capabilities in the Middle East
The job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company's history
|1 AED
|22.40 INR
|1 AED
|76.72 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,347.34 AED
|24K
|242.25 AED
Did you know? The legendary Emirati trainer is a nine-time winner of the $12 million Dubai World Cup race
It is numerically the biggest meeting in the event's history with horses coming from all corners of the globe
Caller One was hailed a hero but Echo Eddie was by no means disgraced in defeat
Alcaraz said his unwavering self-belief helped him come through an injury-plagued start to the season
Watson is focused on Saturday's mega $30.5 million race meeting at Meydan where he will saddle six horses across three races
Starc said Australia would focus on winning the series against India on Wednesday
The Mercedes driver was overtaken by the double world champion as Verstappen powered from 15th on the grid to second in Saudi Grand Prix
Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Sabitzer earned United a 3-1 win in the FA Cup quarterfinal after Fulham's Willian and Mitrovic were sent off
The contest on Sunday was Suryakumar's 16th ODI without a fifty
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The distinctive animal has been a part of local folklore for centuries
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the incident
Sofi Mauri posted a picture wearing a white dress and a veil on the day she married herself
The CEO of the company called Sheikh Mohammed's visit 'an honour'
Some tips on how to withstand the annoyance of high-pressure salespeople
The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
Researchers sort through cache of undelivered mail that brings the past to life
Weighing just 330 grams and 420 grams, respectively, the twins were given 'zero percent chance of survival' by doctors
A social media post about the shocking incident went viral overnight, raking in over 90,000 reactions and 71,000 shares in less than 24 hours