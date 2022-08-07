Dubai-Calicut AIE plane crash survivors, victims' families to help build health centre at accident site
Contributions come on second anniversary Air India Express flight 1344 collision in Kerala
MoU to offer special incentives to new creative economy businesses
PTI preparing for 'grand power show' at Islamabad's Parade Ground
Residents look for the best deals possible as prices of goods climb
New social support programme includes food, electricity, water, and fuel subsidies
The flight accident scarred few for life, few are still terrified of flying, and others live on with injuries
City is world's safest thanks to Sheikh Mohammed's vision, says Dubai Crown Prince
Costs are expected to drop by up to 30% as Ukraine exports resume
iCademy Middle East Online School Enrollment Now Exceeds Most UAE Brick-and-Mortar Schools
Love for stationery knows no age. Pick up Back to School supplies for you and your kids at the biggest sales of the season!
Nourish your inner and outer selves by stocking up on groceries and fashionwear at unbelievable prices from Carrefour and Namshi respectively, using our coupon codes!
Flagship laptops are for those who want a laptop that doesn't compromise on anything. What separates the flagship laptop from other good laptops is how it balances performance, efficiency, portability, and comfort.
Trend is more common among young couples who prefer studio and 1BHK apartments
Both winners to take home Dh5 million each
As per the new law, employees in the private sector can have part-time, temporary and flexible work contracts
Ministry of Economy changed conditions around compulsory servicing in 2016
Over 178.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Employment law recognises freelancing as a legal way of working
India PM Modi, other netizens jump to congratulate Pooja Gehlot for her performance
Court also ordered him to cover cost of victim's legal fees
The yellow anacondas are one of the largest snakes in the world
Drivers allowing children under the age of 10 to sit in front seats of vehicles face a fine of Dh400
Minimum fares have dropped to Dh15.50 from Dh17.50
Probe demanded into incident where Briton was "beaten and knelt on" by bouncers and police
Attacks related to data loss threats, scams or social engineering have increased 230 per cent, say experts
ESE announced an alteration to the design to provide comfort to students
The change applies to all pupils from kindergarten to grade 12
The deformity had caused him pain all his life
Amna Salem Saleh Altaee was also awarded 1 year free membership to the Royal Society of Biology, London
Inspirational website aims to bring together people from across nations
Authority explained the risks of not paying attention while driving and using mobile phones
The 9,000-km trip is the first step towards launching a regional accelerator programme for food and desert tech start-ups in the region
Royal Gulf Industries set to make Dh62.4 million investment to add state-of-the-art lead acid battery recycling unit to its industrial ecosystem
The Norwegian lived up to the hype since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to give the champions a perfect start to the season in the searing heat of East London
Emirates' medal tally sits on an impressive three, two gold and one bronze
Studio-level 108MP Triple Camera with a Versatile 5G Experience
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
How parents adapt to a sense of loss, grief and anxiety as their children fly abroad to pursue higher studies after the pandemic-induced disruption
Over two years ago, Covid ushered in a new set of life rules which we thought would be around for good. Now, with the world returning to (almost) normal, we are having to press the reset button all over again
Food from the island nation is finally getting the love it deserves in Dubai
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
How mutual funds can play the crucial role of an essential investment toolkit for young parents preparing to fulfill their children’s dreams
Chefs and sandwich aficionado are happily experimenting with the next level of the light meal. We get to the bottom of the slice of bread, baguette, torta, et al
Ahead of Friendship Day on August 7, we take a look at the shifting nature of bonds between individuals and how they cannot be taken for granted
In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
Franklin Templeton's investment professionals across asset classes focus on the second half of the year and share where income-seeking investors may find opportunities
Over the course of 15 years, the UAE-based education provider continue to deliver the highest standards of education whilst inspiring a love for learning among its students
Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro for creators.
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
The actor dropped into the
Kevin Federline revealed that the singer's sons have been avoiding her for months now
The 12-episode series stars actor Diego Luna as the title character.
The actor says she's ready to step away from acting to focus on her personal life
You must break free of everything that’s holding you back and you must question these limiting beliefs that society has programmed you to believe as truth
A neo-Western, set in the early 1960s, where a middle-aged couple — with crackling chemistry — pick up cudgels (and guns) to rescue their grandson from a terrifying mafia-like family
The Austrian capital oozes old-world charm alongside a gush of modern, tech-driven infrastructure, making it an equally delightful destination for travellers
Enroll in a summer reading camp, review a book, or make yourself comfortable at a library — the country is full of opportunities that are preparing a generation of readers
He says that symptoms began six months prior
A tally has counted more than 25,800 cases globally
Announcement will free up federal funding and resources to fight the disease
Satiating my hunger for arts at a dinner show in Dubai
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
The Indian space spy scandal involving Nambi Narayanan was a personal tragedy, not a national one
Starting from Sunday, Akasa Air will operate weekly flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, a commercial hub in the neighbouring state of Gujarat
The family business formally known as Kutayba Alghanim Group operates in sectors including construction materials, retail, automotive and financial services.
The Gulf Arab state’s oil revenues increased to RO3.187 billion by the end of first half
Acquisitions of 37 foreign banks rose 2.22 per cent
As of June 28, 2022, the 30 banks in the Middle East had a total market value of $586.6 billion and assets worth $2.5 trillion
|1 AED
|21.43 INR
|1 AED
|59.33 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,521.59 AED
|24K
|215.25 AED
Shreyas Iyer clubs 64, while Deepak Hooda makes 38
The Red Devils go down 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford
Mohammad Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad clinched the silver and bronze medals in the Men's Freestyle 74kg category and Men's Freestyle 57kg segment respectively
Paris Saint-Germain began their defence of the Ligue 1 title with a 5-0 demolition of Clermont on Saturday
Eldhose Paul and fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker complete a 1-2
Grandmaster and five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand elected as the deputy president
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
Memoranda of Understanding were in the fields of business, education and space, among others
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Man says officers told him he was too ugly to be a singer, forced him to sign an 'apology' bond
World War II relic features the initials AH and a swastika
Store owner says they make 'can also be worn as ornaments after Rakshabandhan'
Officials say they no longer have enough space, food for all 29 big cats
He is selling a baseball card featuring a very young Mark grinning in a red jersey and gripping a bat
It was the fourth most-watched and broadcast game on the day it launched on Twitch