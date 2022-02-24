Deal comes as part of the ongoing efforts to diversify and modernise capabilities of the Air Force and the Armed Forces
UAE12 hours ago
Two-hour tour is divided into five exhibits located on different floors: OSS Hope (Orbiting Space Station), Heal Institute, Al Waha (Oasis), Tomorrow Today and Future Heroes
UAE Attractions6 hours ago
Sacha Jafri used an aerospace-grade aluminum gold plate as his canvas for the artwork
UAE8 hours ago
Group or people recruiting beggars in the country shall be sentenced to the same penalty
Crime14 hours ago
Police warn motorists to follow reduced speed limit
Weather9 hours ago
Passengers from some other countries no longer need to produce a negative report as well
Aviation18 hours ago
Over 10% hike recorded in rents and property prices across Dubai in January; Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Al Barari remain most sought-after areas
Property14 hours ago
It is the world’s largest research space of its kind, says Dubai Ruler as he tours UAE latest attraction
UAE Attractions12 hours ago
The service is end-to-end encrypted within an authenticated WhatsApp account
UAE11 hours ago
Deal comes as part of the ongoing efforts to diversify and modernise capabilities of the Air Force and the Armed Forces
UAE12 hours ago
It was also more than 50% sufficient against all symptomatic Covid
coronavirus11 hours ago
The fire was brought under control within 14 minutes
Emergencies13 hours ago
The Dubai Ruler toured the 'most beautiful building' with his sons.
UAE Attractions16 hours ago
The worker was performing Zuhr prayers behind the vehicle
Crime15 hours ago
Cops vow to end distribution of massage centre cards; say illegal parlours are a serious threat
Crime1 day ago
Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going to the mountains during daytime
Emergencies1 day ago
Airlines have been updating travel requirements online today.
coronavirus1 day ago
The Dubai Ruler wished the ambassadors success in their missions to boost cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries
Government2 days ago
Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document
Crime1 week ago
12-year-old had endured persistent pain in the stomach, lacked appetite, and suffered weight loss
Health1 week ago
On Sunday, the gold was trading at $1,897.36 per ounce.
Markets3 days ago
IMF commends UAE’s successful efforts to address the effects of Covid-19
Economy5 days ago
Intensive efforts for digital transformation and investment in information technology infrastructure have contributed to enabling business innovation within the health insurance sector
Business1 week ago
Consumers are now more comfortable navigating the world through a digital lens, experts said
Business1 week ago
Police warn motorists to follow reduced speed limit
Weather9 hours ago
Passengers from some other countries no longer need to produce a negative report as well
Aviation18 hours ago
Over 10% hike recorded in rents and property prices across Dubai in January; Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Al Barari remain most sought-after areas
Property14 hours ago
It is the world’s largest research space of its kind, says Dubai Ruler as he tours UAE latest attraction
UAE Attractions12 hours ago
Two-hour tour is divided into five exhibits located on different floors: OSS Hope (Orbiting Space Station), Heal Institute, Al Waha (Oasis), Tomorrow Today and Future Heroes
UAE Attractions6 hours ago
Sacha Jafri used an aerospace-grade aluminum gold plate as his canvas for the artwork
UAE8 hours ago
Group or people recruiting beggars in the country shall be sentenced to the same penalty
Crime14 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 20 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Introducing Soukchic, a solution for women tired of scouring countless websites in search of new products. Soukchic is the first of its kind in the UAE. It is an online marketplace dedicated to women's empowerment and providing women with the products they need.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Xiaomi have traditionally been the brand with giving users an affordable smartphone with all the tapings of premium features. The Redmi Note 11 continues that pattern.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Ministry of Commerce of Thailand is showcasing the unique Thai products to promote awareness on wide variety of Thai products in the FIRST Top Thai Brands Exhibition 2022. Don't miss your opportunity to buy authentic products and have business matching with the exporters from Thailand.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
The cargo carrier is expected to be rolled out by February 2023 and the passenger version is expected by December 2024.
Expo 202018 hours ago
The illegal activity came to light when two girls tried to escape from the apartment they were locked in.
Crime20 hours ago
Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum open the 'most beautiful building on earth'
UAE Attractions1 day ago
Complimentary tickets are being offered to children, people of determination and Emirati seniors
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Mawlawi said the network was affiliated with the Daesh group
MENA15 hours ago
The cargo carrier is expected to be rolled out by February 2023 and the passenger version is expected by December 2024.
Expo 202018 hours ago
The event will also feature stars like Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha, among others.
Local Events18 hours ago
It was also more than 50% sufficient against all symptomatic Covid
coronavirus11 hours ago
The fire was brought under control within 14 minutes
Emergencies13 hours ago
The Dubai Ruler toured the 'most beautiful building' with his sons.
UAE Attractions16 hours ago
The worker was performing Zuhr prayers behind the vehicle
Crime15 hours ago
Race 5 @25th Dubai World Cup: Watch Rare Ninja win the 1,900-metre dirt conditions of the Longines Stakes
Dubai World Cup4 hours ago
Race 6 @25th Dubai World Cup: Watch Alfareeq wins the 1,600-metre turf race to win the Zabeel Trophy sponsored by Emirates Airline
Dubai World Cup5 hours ago
Race 9 @25th Dubai World Cup: Watch Mystic Guide’s roaring win in 2021
Dubai World Cup5 hours ago
The programme targets learners of all ages and nationalities.
Education17 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
State bears costs of appointing lawyer if they are unable to appoint one for themselves due to financial constraints.
Legal1 week ago
Customers in the Emirates can order and get delivery on the same day.
Fashion1 week ago
Karak tea lovers said they were unhappy with the price rise
UAE1 week ago
There will be a significant decrease in temperatures
Weather1 week ago
Cops vow to end distribution of massage centre cards; say illegal parlours are a serious threat
Crime1 day ago
Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going to the mountains during daytime
Emergencies1 day ago
Airlines have been updating travel requirements online today.
coronavirus1 day ago
The Dubai Ruler wished the ambassadors success in their missions to boost cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries
Government2 days ago
Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document
Crime1 week ago
12-year-old had endured persistent pain in the stomach, lacked appetite, and suffered weight loss
Health1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Dubai -
Romances can brew in strange places, under extraordinary circumstances. Call it serendipity or a meeting place for soulmates — Cupid’s arrow can strike anywhere. And what better time to uncover ‘love spots’ than on Valentine’s Eve?
Long Reads1 week ago
Emojis can be implanted as a time-saving tactic.
Long Reads1 week ago
Smileys and thumbs ups were earlier used for effect; now they are used for communication. We find out if an emoji can indeed be worth a thousand words.
Long Reads1 week ago
In Pradeep Magazine’s Not Just Cricket, his life story is squarely distilled through the prism of circumstances.
Long Reads1 week ago
Physically and emotionally, what does it do to women who become mothers late in life? Are there choppy waters to be navigated — or is that just a social bias?
Long Reads4 days ago
Some say being a long-time ‘loyal’ employee has its benefits; some say being a job hopper is the only way you can be a smart careerist.
Long Reads5 days ago
Studies have shown that workers who stay with a company for longer than two years get paid up to 50 per cent less than new hires.
Long Reads5 days ago
Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.
Long Reads6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
PARTNER CONTENT 4 weeks ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
The popular American band will perform in the city in May 2022.
Local Events19 hours ago
Actress speaks ahead of the release of the Bollywood magnum opus
Entertainment1 day ago
Head out on a weekday and enjoy diverse cuisine at these top spots.
Local Events18 hours ago
The event will also feature stars like Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha, among others.
Local Events18 hours ago
Baby was discharged in a stable condition and was seen gaining appropriate healthy weight
Health2 days ago
New health survey of indigenous Nepali people finds clues about the prevalence and determinants of non-communicable diseases
Health2 days ago
Boy complained of double vision, chronic headaches, and worsening academic performance
Health2 days ago
The service is end-to-end encrypted within an authenticated WhatsApp account
UAE11 hours ago
The inauguration ceremony also saw the opening of a concept pharmacy store.
Health14 hours ago
The 83-bed facility provides family-focused care that promotes independence and elevates quality of life
Health1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Introducing Soukchic, a solution for women tired of scouring countless websites in search of new products. Soukchic is the first of its kind in the UAE. It is an online marketplace dedicated to women's empowerment and providing women with the products they need.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
The homegrown Emirati brand pipped iconic franchises, such as Japan’s Zuma, to win the prestigious award
Food3 days ago
The rare, intricate operation is the first of its kind to be performed in the Middle East
Health3 days ago
Hand in Hand initiative was first signed in 2018.
Health4 days ago
The SME economy is set to soar in 2022, and governments are responsible for playing perhaps the most crucial role in ensuring success for entrepreneurs and small business owners
Business9 hours ago
A decade of the Step Conference has showcased 1,224 startups, welcoming more than 30,000 attendees, over 1,200 speakers, and 252 established investors, and generating upwards of $500 million in funding for startups in Mena as well as other emerging markets
Business10 hours ago
Cloud Center of Excellence to develop joint solutions including services for mission critical infrastructure, mainframe, network and edge computing services, and ERP.
Business7 hours ago
MMBL has been enabling entrepreneurs and business owners to generate sustainable income.
Business7 hours ago
Fintech was the leading industry across all emerging venture markets and the industry of choice for VC investments
Business9 hours ago
e& will enhance customers experiences across all segments by ideating, designing, and delivering a range of innovative and breakthrough technologies
Telecom9 hours ago
Acquisition of a 70% stake in Arena Events Group PLC for a total consideration of Dh239.8 million or $65 million
Business10 hours ago
Investors also priced in geopolitical developments in Europe on a volatile trading day, waiting to see how the Ukraine-Russian crisis pans out
Markets10 hours ago
More than 600 top delegates and 200 exhibitors will feature in the three-day event
Auto10 hours ago
Medvedev could be the new world number one later this week even if Djokovic wins Dubai title
Tennis6 hours ago
It was the 43rd match-win in Dubai for Djokovic who has won this event five times
Tennis9 hours ago
The defending champion is a two-time Tour de France winner
Sports12 hours ago
Young wicketkeeper-batsman Vriitya Aravind wants to end the qualifying tournament on a high by beating Ireland in Thursday's final
Cricket10 hours ago
Novak Djokovic will be forced to relinquish the crown even if he wins Dubai for a sixth time, provided the Russian wins the ATP 500 event in Acapulco, where he is making his tournament debut
Sports7 hours ago
Manchester United owners as well as Reliance Industries Limited, owners of record five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, have already acquired franchises
Sports7 hours ago
In the Master Cup category, Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema Emirati driver Khaled Al Qubaisi clinched the title after taking an impressive eight wins in his first full season in the championship
Sports7 hours ago
Eleven Indians in the field for Royal’s Cup
Sports6 hours ago
India’s cricket board has identified three possible candidates all in their 20s to follow him eventually — Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant
Sports8 hours ago
The defending champion is a two-time Tour de France winner
Sports12 hours ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos2 months ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos2 months ago
The AirAsia plane was bound to Tawau in Malaysia
Offbeat5 days ago
All Kohlis wore a grey suit and white sneakers
Offbeat1 day ago
Mechanic spends half a million rupees to transform his car into chopper
Offbeat4 days ago
The company’s website says the rifle “also looks, feels, and operates just like Mom and Dad’s gun.”
Americas4 days ago
CCTV cameras captured the heart-stopping footage
Offbeat5 days ago
|1 AED
|20.28 INR
|1 AED
|47.10 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,965.66 AED
|24K
|229.75 AED