The foreign minister's visit will span several days and marks two years since the signing of the Abraham Accords
The airline says there was no warning indication in the cockpit and another plane on the runway alerted the crew to fumes issuing from one of the engines
The office of the vice-president on Wednesday issued a statement clarifying the issue, branding certain claims as 'fake news'
This will allow pupils, teachers and staff to be with their families as they watch 'history in the making', say principals
Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Riyadh and Doha are among the fastest-growing on the list and performing especially well this year
Guests at the largest Jewish event in the country’s history included prominent ambassadors and dignitaries
Average rents in Dubai surged year-on-year to 24.8 per cent in August 2022, up from 23.7 per cent a month earlier, according to CBRE data
Some of the Actual beGalileo Kids Across the world
Are you a proud owner of a Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster or maybe Audemars Piguet Royal Oak? Or maybe you're a jeweller looking for the best cleaning kit for luxury watches to offer your customers?
The group is revolutionising traditional education by seamlessly infusing modern technology into everyday learning.
The one day event promises to keep the excitement and thrill at peak levels for all the ardent fans and visitors, revving up a new biking revolution
King Charles III, his sons Princes William and Harry and other members of the royal family walked behind the gun carriage
Tech products in the sector have taken greater precedence than ever before and bankers must develop innovative solutions to appeal world’s most socially-focused generation
They highlighted the strong, historic friendship the monarch shared with the Emirates
Three others to drive away luxury vehicles each
Items such as Punjabi samosas, cheese pizzas, Areej juice evoke strong nostalgia among those who studied in the country
Called Estrela de Fura, this precious stone is believed to be the world's largest gem-quality ruby ever mined
Buyers will need a National Investor Number, fill out the relevant fields and specify the amounts, before authorising their applications
The theme park — set to be home to more than 150 species of marine animals and hundreds of birds — is expected to contain more than 58 million litres of water
Media reports say Dicaprio and Hadid were seen together on Saturday night at an exclusive party at a loft in Soho
The move comes as it is expected to record lower rice production due to rain deficiency in key states
In an attempt to make history, the Arabian Ocean Rowing Team will cover a distance that is equivalent to travelling from Dubai to China
The late monarch's funeral will be held in London on September 19 and is expected to be attended by leaders from around the world
Toll operator to raise Dh3 billion by offloading 1.5 billion shares or 20% of the company’s stake for investors
The traveller was the airline's millionth passenger
Work includes improvements in road safety standards, expanding green spaces and community facilities in the North Yas area
Hail falls even as country records temperatures of over 46°C
Four archaeological research papers share new light on Capital’s past
Her first state visit over 40 years ago was historic, helping greatly to strengthen ties between the two countries
Experts see a rise in this issue particularly in children, adolescents
Residents must avoid leaving bicycles at the racks designated for the metro and tram riders for more than 24 hours
There are three big mysteries about the power of the dollar. The first and easiest is why the dollar remains dominant even though the US economy isn’t. The second, more puzzling question is why fluctuations in the dollar have such strong global effects. Finally, there’s the question of why the dollar has risen so much recently.
Waste to energy is one of the circular economy solutions that can have economic, social, and environmental co-benefits through efficient use of natural resources, reduced emissions, job creation, and fostering innovation
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
The pandemic disrupted not only the economies of the world, but how we communicate and interact.
Today, most of our lives revolve around our smartphones.
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
Fashionistas can head down to Address Hotel on September 24.
Among his popular shows are The Traveling Pants, Making Money For My Kids, and Born on Mars.
Fans can dance away to popular bhangra beats and music tracks at the event.
The Bollywood actress opened up on the universal theme of the coming-of-age film.
The discussion includes five parallel speciality tracks
The shot offers protection to a considerable degree, medics say
Check out some of the best spots in the UAE offering this exquisite dish
This will be your chance to get familiar with few of the best art spaces in the region
Must-try recipes to prepare mouthwatering meals at your crib
Bigger dreams lead to bigger results. But still, many fear dreaming big
The medical profession has come a long way in recognising the healing benefits of art
Corporate bankruptcies set to increase as borrowing costs rise; Global debt-to-output ratio edges up to 350%; Debt distress or risk for 16 of 35 countries with food crisis
The five-year tranche T-Bonds witnessed a strong appetite from investors in the region, with bids received worth Dh4.65 billion, and an oversubscription by 6.2x times
The A17 mobile processor, which is currently under development, will be mass-produced using TSMC’s N3E chipmaking tech, expected to be available in the second half of next year, the report said
The digital economy is a new gateway for opportunities based on knowledge and innovation to achieve unprecedented growth in all areas related to the digital economy
EU country governments will now negotiate the details of the proposals, possibly approving the final laws at a September 30 meeting of energy ministers
The country has witnessed a jump from a 63 per cent trust in the banking system to 87 per cent in just two years
The 45-year-old superstar will return to the UAE for his new exhibition bout on November 13
The tenure of Ganguly as BCCI president and Shah as BCCI secretary is set to expire this month
Mumbai's owners recently purchased teams in the International League T20 based in the UAE, and the Cape Town side in a new league in South Africa
The Saudi racer and teammate Adam Christodoulou win Race One in the International GT Open – their fourth Pro-Am class victory of the 2022 season
Bayern Munich rode their luck at the Allianz Arena in the first half but improved after the break to beat a spirited Barcelona 2-0
Mahmudullah's inclusion was under a cloud after a lacklustre 151 runs across his eight match appearances in 2022
Bayern scored twice in four minutes against the run of play to move top of Group C, three points above second-placed Barca
Team bosses opted not to risk aggravating niggles in the three-game series beginning on September 20
The city is the seventh stop on the global league’s calendar — which includes iconic venues such as Bermuda, Chicago, Saint-Tropez, Singapore, Sydney and San Francisco
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
County in US gets messages meant for the new Crown Prince of England as they have the same name
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'
The ceremony for 18 men who were granted divorce after long-drawn legal battles will be held on September 18
Fusilier Shenkin IV of the Third Battalion of The Royal Welsh gets a salary, a rank and a regiment number
He travelled for about 320km, after it became untethered and flew away while he was using it to harvest pine nuts from a tree