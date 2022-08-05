UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Most Popular

  1. UAE: Watching porn using VPN could fetch you a Dh2 million fine

    UAE

  2. Dubai: Global Village announces new season opening date

    UAE Attractions

  3. Tinder swindler: UAE resident looking for second wife loses life's savings to crypto scam

    UAE
Partner Content
Aldar Academies: Empowering the next generation

PARTNER CONTENT

Aldar Academies: Empowering the next generation

Over the course of 15 years, the UAE-based education provider continue to deliver the highest standards of education whilst inspiring a love for learning among its students

PARTNER CONTENT

MORE TOP STORIES
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
UAE News
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

Steal the deal

Steal the deal

From fashion, athleisure and pharmacy to beauty products, keep scrolling down to check out the tonnes of incredible deals this summer

PARTNER CONTENT

KT Opinion
LONG READS
The Conservative party: adept to adapt

Long Reads

The Conservative party: adept to adapt

In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party

Long Reads

Partner Content
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 21.52 INR
1 AED 59.33 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,506.91 AED
24K214.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Sports

Score Card

Loading
Videos
Offbeat