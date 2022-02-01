UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE
Business
Partner Content
India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

PARTNER CONTENT

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation

PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago

Most Popular

  1. UAE to tax corporate profits from next June

    UAE1 day ago

  2. UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for February 2022 announced

    Energy1 day ago

  3. A Royal Betrothal: Dubai industrialist's daughter gets engaged

    Photos3 days ago

  4. Video: UAE destroys Houthi missile launch site in Yemen

    Emergencies1 day ago

  5. UAE intercepts, destroys missile in third attack launched by Houthis

    Emergencies1 day ago

  6. New UAE weekend: Peak timings for taxi fares revised in Dubai

    Transport1 day ago

  7. New UAE labour law: Up to Dh200,000 fine for employers violating terms

    Legal2 days ago

  8. Houthi terror attack on UAE: 'Provoking us won't work', says top official

    Emergencies1 day ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion
Finding a valuable purpose for our love of money

Opinion

Finding a valuable purpose for our love of money

The true power of wealth is realised only when it leaves our immediate precincts and it waters the parched land of the other man. If I have desired for money in excess, it is for this privilege of being able to dispense it at will to struggling hands in my vicinity.

Opinion22 hours ago

Certainty, I certainly miss you

Opinion

Certainty, I certainly miss you

Whether it concerns a global pandemic, the economy, or your finances, health, and relationships, much of what lies ahead in life remains uncertain. Yet, as human beings, we crave security. While we may not wish to acknowledge it, uncertainty is a natural and unavoidable part of life.

Opinion1 day ago

UAE News

LONG READS
Topic What you need to know
Powered by
Memory lane: The big  nostalgia of small things

Long Reads

Memory lane: The big  nostalgia of small things

We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge  often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.

Long Reads2 days ago

Wordle: Why five-letter words are trending

Long Reads

Wordle: Why five-letter words are trending

New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.

Long Reads4 days ago

Partner Content
Cryptocurrencies: What are DAOs and how to launch your own?

PARTNER CONTENT

Cryptocurrencies: What are DAOs and how to launch your own?

Crowdfunding is a thing of the past. There's a new way to organize projects involving large funds and hundreds of strangers that agree to your own rules and decisions-all based on a blockchain.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Sports
Masters Champions League
Videos
KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

Videos

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Videos1 month ago

Offbeat

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.22 INR
1 AED 47.93 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,609.67 AED
24K218.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Partner Content