Overseas Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia and the UAE continued to remit the highest amount
Economy5 hours ago
Authorities recently significantly relaxed PCR testing requirements for travellers
Aviation14 hours ago
Post a video with the hastag #ExpoMoves before February 14 to be the lucky one to dance with her.
Expo 20203 hours ago
Briton convinced Indian expatriate into handing over Dh700,000 as an investment.
UAE7 hours ago
Special menus, staycations and other attractive deals offered by hotels for the occasion.
Events3 hours ago
70% of world's population needs to be vaccinated by June-July, says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
coronavirus2 hours ago
Shots are available at Seha and Mubadala Health facilities
coronavirus7 hours ago
Police have urged drivers to pay attention to the road
Transport5 hours ago
The UK monarch attended the inauguration of Dubai's Jebel Ali Port in 1979
UAE11 hours ago
Overseas Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia and the UAE continued to remit the highest amount
Economy5 hours ago
The man was transferred to a nearby hospital for necessary treatment
Emergencies11 hours ago
All three winners of the latest raffle draw also plan to donate to charity
UAE11 hours ago
The newly upgraded facility offers fun video games, drinks and snacks, comfortable seating areas, free Wi-Fi and more
Travel5 hours ago
Khan highlighted the disconnect between his government and the national interest
Asia6 hours ago
Seven-day mandatory home quarantine has been scrapped
Travel1 day ago
Winds of up to 40 km/hr could cause rough seas
Weather2 days ago
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather3 days ago
Total active cases stand at 70,454
coronavirus4 days ago
Online predators can use private data -- via emails and social media -- for extortion, threats and blackmail.
Crime4 days ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE1 week ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport1 week ago
Galaxy lovers inthe Emirates can now pre-order up until March 3 in Samsung stores and authorised online channels
Business1 day ago
Approximately 20 per cent of the Nouryon's $4.2 billion in annual revenue comes from emerging markets, primarily Middle East and Africa, and then Asia, including China.
Business1 day ago
The Middle East’s largest regional private sector natural gas company, said its revenue increased 30 per cent to $452 million in 2021 compared to $349 million (Dh1.3 billion) in 2020
Business1 day ago
The group's net revenues surpasses Dh3 billion with a year-on-year increase of 49 per cent
Corporate1 day ago
Briton convinced Indian expatriate into handing over Dh700,000 as an investment.
UAE7 hours ago
Special menus, staycations and other attractive deals offered by hotels for the occasion.
Events3 hours ago
Shots are available at Seha and Mubadala Health facilities
coronavirus7 hours ago
Police have urged drivers to pay attention to the road
Transport5 hours ago
70% of world's population needs to be vaccinated by June-July, says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
coronavirus2 hours ago
Authorities recently significantly relaxed PCR testing requirements for travellers
Aviation14 hours ago
Post a video with the hastag #ExpoMoves before February 14 to be the lucky one to dance with her.
Expo 20203 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Pre-orders for the beautiful foldable phone with an exquisite design and HUAWEI IMAGE camera feature start from 3rd February with gifts worth AED 1,959 on offer
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The injured included travellers and workers
Gulf1 day ago
Track starts from Dubai Water Canal and links with King Salman Street.
UAE1 day ago
All activities, events and social gatherings can return to full capacity
coronavirus2 days ago
Courts have already started receiving applications from people in other emirates, outside the UAE
Legal1 day ago
Prince William tells kids ‘you are the future’ in fight to save planet.
UAE1 day ago
Seven-day mandatory home quarantine has been scrapped
Travel1 day ago
The voyage begins at the heart of the Guyanese rainforest and ends at the very edge of the universe
Arts and Culture7 hours ago
Masks still required in busy areas and indoor public places.
coronavirus6 hours ago
Despite the challenges, 61 per cent of residents say they are happy with the change
Life and Living8 hours ago
The man was transferred to a nearby hospital for necessary treatment
Emergencies11 hours ago
All three winners of the latest raffle draw also plan to donate to charity
UAE11 hours ago
The newly upgraded facility offers fun video games, drinks and snacks, comfortable seating areas, free Wi-Fi and more
Travel5 hours ago
Khan highlighted the disconnect between his government and the national interest
Asia6 hours ago
Russian handler unleashes strong UAE Derby contender in Azure Coast
Sports1 minute ago
Emojis can be implanted as a time-saving tactic.
Long Reads4 minutes ago
Smileys and thumbs ups were earlier used for effect; now they are used for communication. We find out if an emoji can indeed be worth a thousand words.
Long Reads11 minutes ago
The month-long culinary celebration delivers a diverse line-up of experiences across a range of cuisines
Expo 202010 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
World Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20201 week ago
Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE1 week ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Duke of Cambridge's visit to coincide with UK National Day celebrations at Expo site.
Expo 20201 week ago
Winds of up to 40 km/hr could cause rough seas
Weather2 days ago
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather3 days ago
Total active cases stand at 70,454
coronavirus4 days ago
Online predators can use private data -- via emails and social media -- for extortion, threats and blackmail.
Crime4 days ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE1 week ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Dubai -
How does it feel to sell off your home — a space that’s synonymous with memories? Property transactions are financial ones, but they usually come with an attendant bagful of emotions.
Long Reads6 days ago
Young population does not automatically guarantee economic prosperity.
Long Reads1 week ago
Bird species have been allocated symbolic meanings through folklore, rhymes and fairytales: the Cuckoo as a metaphor for a con artist, Magpies linked to sorrow, joy, girl or boy depending on their numbers, the Raptor as a threat, Swans on the lake symbolising love and romance.
Long Reads1 week ago
As symbols, messengers or metaphors, birds have long figured in literatures and cultures. Over 180 species have become extinct globally and there is increasing awareness, but with more birds facing threat, the scale of the challenge dwarfs efforts to protect them on the ground.
Long Reads1 week ago
Emojis can be implanted as a time-saving tactic.
Long Reads4 minutes ago
Smileys and thumbs ups were earlier used for effect; now they are used for communication. We find out if an emoji can indeed be worth a thousand words.
Long Reads11 minutes ago
In Pradeep Magazine’s Not Just Cricket, his life story is squarely distilled through the prism of circumstances.
Long Reads1 day ago
In a world caught between increasing connectivity and growing individual isolation, memoirs provide a living bridge to reality, helping to create new bonds, to revise worldviews and provide useful perspectives to deal with challenges based on lived experiences
Long Reads1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Following an ambitious seven-pillar strategy, the Dominican Republic is investing in a more technological, cost-efficient, sustainable and export-oriented agricultural sector.
Dominican Republic2 weeks ago
He will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, February 11.
Music2 days ago
Actress delves into uncharted territory in new relationship drama that's out on Feb 11
Entertainment1 day ago
The Irish singer-songwriter will perform in the city next month.
Local Events1 day ago
At the time of admission, she was unable to talk or eat anything
Health12 hours ago
Award-winning sitar player, composer and activist, daughter of late Pandit Ravi Shankar, talks about being a single parent and how being vulnerable made her stronger
Arts and Culture22 hours ago
His empire extends from London, Mauritius, Mumbai to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain
Food23 hours ago
India's famous Bhatkal biryani has now crossed boundaries
Food1 hour ago
The voyage begins at the heart of the Guyanese rainforest and ends at the very edge of the universe
Arts and Culture7 hours ago
The month-long culinary celebration delivers a diverse line-up of experiences across a range of cuisines
Expo 202010 hours ago
You can’t manifest your desires if you don’t think you are worthy and you can’t create the reality you want if you feel you are not good enough
Wellness23 hours ago
Tucked away from the action of the Al Hamra Golf Course, one can easily immerse themselves in the natural surroundings to switch their minds off from their daily routine and embark on a spiritual journey on offer
Travel23 hours ago
We all know that not everyone expresses love in the same way, but it is still love that we are trying to express
Wellness23 hours ago
The newly upgraded facility offers fun video games, drinks and snacks, comfortable seating areas, free Wi-Fi and more
Travel5 hours ago
General and administrative expenses for the year 2021 stood at Dh234.3 million, compared to Dh240.9 million in 2020
Corporate6 hours ago
James Webb Space telescope’s first target was a bright star 258 light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major
Tech26 minutes ago
The new Huawei Matebook E will be available in premium finish Nebula Gray at a starting price of Dh3,799 with pre-order in the UAE starting on February 18.
Business2 hours ago
Overseas Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia and the UAE continued to remit the highest amount
Economy5 hours ago
Incentives totalling Dh1 billion, out of total programme size of Dh2 billion, awarded to 37 innovative companies supporting expansion of intellectual property in high-growth areas
Business7 hours ago
In 2021, the company deployed a record Dh2.6 billion in capital investment
Corporate7 hours ago
The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order in the UAE until March 3
Tech8 hours ago
In 2012, making their tournament debut, Chelsea lost by a lone goal to Brazilian club Corinthians in the final
Sports15 minutes ago
Russian handler unleashes strong UAE Derby contender in Azure Coast
Sports1 minute ago
India score a thumping 96-run victory over the West Indians
Sports3 hours ago
Here’s a selection of who could be the smartest buys at the two-day IPL auction starting at 11 am IST on Saturday, in Bengaluru
Sports1 day ago
The Delhi Capitals' assistant coach said that the dynamics are as such that you can't predict
Sports1 day ago
British star Lord Glitters defends featured Singspiel Stakes at Meydan Racecourse on Friday
Sports1 day ago
The New Zealander cards a nine-under 63 to lead by two strokes over Portugal’s Ricardo Gouveia
Sports1 day ago
Tom Dumoulin returns to the race for the first time since 2019
Sports1 day ago
Here’s a selection of who could be the smartest buys at the two-day IPL auction starting at 11 am IST on Saturday, in Bengaluru
Sports1 day ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
An X-ray showed the two-inch nail had pierced the top of the woman’s forehead but missed her brain.
Offbeat2 days ago
American YouTuber Casey Neistat lauds airline for the kind deed.
Offbeat1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor-Greene apparently meant to say 'Gestapo' but instead referred to the cold Spanish soup
Offbeat1 day ago
She said she had the idea when her great granddaughter dropped out of school after getting pregnant.
Offbeat2 days ago
Conservation officials were racing to rescue the reptile since residents spotted it in 201
Offbeat2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.50 INR
|1 AED
|46.81 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,697.75 AED
|24K
|221.00 AED