Its capsule had been scheduled to separate from the first-stage rocket booster three minutes into the flight, but separation failed to occur, and the rocket blew up
The two leaders prayed for blessings on both their countries and people, as well as for peace and security in the world
It urges residents to take astronomical information and crescent images from known and reliable sources only
25 astronomers from 13 countries have issued a joint statement regarding the sighting of the crescent
Authority ensured that entities complied with safety measures and evaluated their preparedness for the holidays
The moon-sighting committee had invited all Muslims to try and sight the moon on the evening of Ramadan 29
Mosques and large open spaces called Eid musallahs in the country host special prayers shortly after sunrise
Muslims in the UAE and around the world have been urged to sight the crescent moon on Thursday evening (April 20)
Raj Mahal to continue to be available for private events
Studying in the UK is an opportunity of a lifetime for any student dreaming of studying abroad.
Exclusive Interview with Avi Bhojani
Whether you are gaming or designing 3D worlds, an RTX laptop is your best asset
With Eid al Fitr just around the corner,
Saturday, April 22, will be marked as the first day of Islamic festival in the sovereign state
Residents are advised to carry their identification to avoid delays and hurdles at airports
The Emirates called on all concerned parties in the African country to exercise restraint and de-escalate the crisis
Traditionally, they are fired twice to announce the start and end of Ramadan, the beginning of Eid Al Fitr, and twice again on the morning of the festival
April 20 is the 29th day of Ramadan; the sighting of the moon would signify the end of the holy month and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr
Residents have a wide range of activities, shows, and dining options to choose from as they look to spend quality time with the kids
Depending on when the Moon is sighted, residents could enjoy up to five days off to celebrate this year
The victims travelled to the Kingdom on visit visas to perform Umrah
The announcement was made in a statement posted in Korean early Thursday morning on Fantagio's official Twitter page
People parked their caravans, pitched telescopes and donned protective glasses to watch the moon seemingly creep across the sun's surface before the totality
The occasion marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims all around the world. It comes after a month of fasting where believers abstain from several things, including food and water, from dawn to dusk.
The celestial event is special because it is a combination of annular and total solar eclipses, and only occurs a few times every century
Residents will get 4-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival that is marked after a month of fasting
Earlier, Oman had announced holidays for employees in the government and private sector from Thursday, April 20 to Monday, April 24, 2023
The experience is focused on applying ‘design thinking’ with guidance from experts in the field
To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the authority has charted out an integrated plan to reroute the traffic to alternative roads and crossings
Other winners include Sherlon from the Philippines, who took home Dh1 million, becoming the draw's sixth guaranteed millionaire
Billed as one of region's most sustainable buildings, Beeah's sand-dune shaped headquarters is subject of upcoming documentary
Non-profit organisation FOCP’s Zakat campaign will cover shortage of funds for treatment. You need to cover shortage of moral support for your loved ones
Post-Covid, employers are increasingly insisting employees return to office as restrictions have been eased, but a majority of residents still prefer a hybrid work model
Emirates cautions travellers of a busy period for outbound travel from Dubai from April 20 onwards
Stability is led by maintaining prices and receding effects of imported inflation globally, while locally, rents and wages are expected to contribute to this trend
Imtiaz Developments has plans to launch the second phase of their residential development Westwood Grande by Imtiaz, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.
OC Home, a leading home furniture and decor brand in the UAE, is excited to announce its Eid Half Back Offer on the latest collection
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Scoliosis is a deformity of the spine affecting two to three per cent of the population.
Sustainability has become a pressing issue in today's world, with a compelling need to balance current resource demands with those of future generations.
Bollywood star will answer questions posed by host Rajat Sharma
Landmark judgment by the Delhi High Court to uphold the privacy of a child, say lawyers
From idyllic escapes to vibrant getaways, there are plenty of options to consider
Also, get the chance to win exciting prizes
How it took Italian journalist Livia Manera Sambuy many years of research across three continents to dig up some astonishing facts about her life
Lanterns, flowers, and moon decor set the mood
The attitude that if the world is destroyed by ecological catastrophe, Mars could one day offer Earthlings a refuge from climate change, is termed “marsification”
Overindulging during Eid Al Fitr after a month of self-control can lead to health problems, especially for those who suffer from various ailments
The alarming rate of failure of remakes has scared everyone in the Hindi film industry
Easy tips, reminders, and car accessories for mums and dads to help with childcare while on the move
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
Rwanda’s largest lake is more than a ‘beach’ destination
Facebook, TikTok and Twitter seem to be increasingly connecting users with brands and influencers. To restore a sense of community, some users are trying smaller social networks
Large investment flows, thawing of relations between regional nations key to growth
apex bank’s foreign assets increased monthly by 1.34%
FranGlobal expects to bring in 30 global brands to the UAE
Nations to build on industrial ties and climate efforts
It is too important to leave it to Microsoft, Google and Meta
Du Plessis made an attacking 84, while Siraj returned impressive figures of 4-21
He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
In 396 T20s, Rashid has scored 1,943 runs at an average of 12.53 and a strike rate of over 142
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May
City will play in the semis for the third straight year but face manager Pep Guardiola's old foe Real
In the end, the Royals fell short by 10 runs chasing the modest total set by Lucknow Super Giants
Both Milan giants are trying to become the first Italian side to win Europe's top club competition since Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010
The selectors have also called up Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it
The viral video garnered praise for the Imam, who did not pause or flinch in his recitation
The businessman shared that it was just the Captcha verification procedure that stopped the chatbot from completing the process on its own
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
Some of the items were not returnable and landed at her doorstep before the order could be cancelled
In his latest surprise, Elon Musk has replaced the iconic logo — which serves as a home button on Web — with the 'doge' meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency