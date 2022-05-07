The Crown Prince was spotted in his car, zooming past familiar landmarks on the highway
UAE3 hours ago
The initiative comes as part of a series of traffic campaigns launched early this year
Transport3 hours ago
Healthcare specialists say they can't be followed in the long run as they affect productivity
Health5 hours ago
Every two years, the organisation appoints experts, which comprises regional and international experts
Health2 hours ago
The 26th edition hosted thousands during its record-breaking 194 days of operation
UAE Attractions2 hours ago
Overseas Filipinos are looking forward to a thriving economy and job prospects once the new leader takes charge
UAE14 minutes ago
Anyone who uses a website or an account to store such materials is also liable for punishment
Legal4 hours ago
Tintu Paul was on a drive with her family at Jebel Jais, when the driver lost control
UAE7 hours ago
The company is also working towards creating sleep pods and quiet rooms in the office
Offbeat3 hours ago
The order is expected to spark a flurry of condemnation abroad
World7 hours ago
More than 1,000 flights per week will be diverted to other terminals at DXB, Dubai World Central and Sharjah International Airport
Aviation1 day ago
The biggest uptick in the UAE’s consumer price index (CPI) last year was in the transport component
Economy9 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Hamdan share snapshots on social media
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The team used artificial intelligence to analyze RPE cell morphometry, the external shape and dimensions of each cell
Health6 hours ago
Biden, Zelensky to meet virtually with other leaders on Sunday to discuss Western support for Kyiv
World14 hours ago
The litigation had sought to reinstate the former president onto the platform after he was banned in 2021
World12 hours ago
Over 156.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus7 hours ago
The Tesla chief is poised to acquire the social media platform for $44 billion
Tech9 hours ago
Experts offer tips on how to handle finances to balance out rising prices
Personal Finance1 day ago
The news was shared by Bridget Everett, who played his on-screen daughter in ‘Somebody Somewhere’
Entertainment6 hours ago
The Union's foreign policy chief said that he was seeking a “middle way” to end the impasse
Europe8 hours ago
The militants ambushed troops guarding a pumping facility, before fleeing to the desert in Northern Sina
MENA21 minutes ago
The last estimates suggest that about 200 civilians were still trapped in the Soviet-era tunnels and bunkers
World35 minutes ago
Business set up consultancy Creative Zone has become something of a staple for new business owners coming to the UAE.
The accused was working as part of a larger gang
Crime3 days ago
Awardees include pupils from abroad and best-performing high schoolers
Education3 days ago
Web 3.0 is here - and it's opening up exciting prospects of extended reality that could rake in billions of dollars for the emirate
Tech1 week ago
Airline expects high number of travellers departing from Dubai from April 30
Aviation1 week ago
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE3 days ago
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
Banking in UAE2 days ago
She was the founder of Arab Unity School
Education3 days ago
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
Crime3 days ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy3 days ago
Based on the astronomical calculations, the next four-day-long break will fall on Eid Al Adha
UAE Holidays3 days ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads1 week ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads1 week ago
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
It is 20 years since the iconic Bend It Like Beckham was released. It reflected change and continuity in an increasingly multicultural Britain, going on to inspire generations of Asian women footballers, and challenge stereotypes, while continuing to move audiences across the globe
Long Reads2 weeks ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads1 day ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads2 days ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads6 days ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads1 week ago
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
The singer takes us through her recent multi-lingual hits and what fans can expect from the upcoming concert.
Local Events3 days ago
Artists from Malhaar to present popular compositions from Bollywood and other Sufi poets
Entertainment2 days ago
Make the most of your long holiday with these top options.
Local Events5 days ago
The lead actors talk about the film ahead of its release.
Entertainment1 week ago
If you’ve always felt that art is something you wish to pursue, it’s never too late
Arts and Culture21 hours ago
In 2020, the 61.49-sqm portrait of the UAE's Founding Father was recognised as the largest professional oil painting by a single artist
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama says midwives are an essential pillar in enhancing the quality of healthcare services provided
Health1 day ago
The team used artificial intelligence to analyze RPE cell morphometry, the external shape and dimensions of each cell
Health6 hours ago
The 40x40 inch silk-screen Warhol is part of a series of portraits the pop artist made of the star following her death
Arts and Culture10 hours ago
The Egyptian movie Soulmate takes a tragicomic look at making peace with choices after a crushing loss,
Lifestyle2 days ago
Here's our roundup
Arts and Culture2 days ago
Keeping calm is definitely a superpower
Wellness2 days ago
Whistleblower group says Facebook’s five-day blackout of news content providers had deliberately “overblocked” local governments
Tech23 hours ago
More than 1,000 flights per week will be diverted to other terminals at DXB, Dubai World Central and Sharjah International Airport
Aviation1 day ago
Domestic flights have been disrupted since March as some started to cancel internal schedules
Aviation54 minutes ago
The company currently holds 17 mining concessions in Guinea, three of which are currently undergoing exploration work by world-leading geologists, SRK Exploration.
Business2 hours ago
The Tesla chief is poised to acquire the social media platform for $44 billion
Tech9 hours ago
The biggest uptick in the UAE’s consumer price index (CPI) last year was in the transport component
Economy9 hours ago
Speaking ahead of the Arabian Travel Market 2022, Andrew Spearman, general manager of Six Senses Zighy Bay, highlighted how an increasing number of guests are booking resorts that have green initiatives in place as part of their commitment towards sustainable travel
Business1 day ago
Experts offer tips on how to handle finances to balance out rising prices
Personal Finance1 day ago
Airline manages to remove 40 minutes out of flight times and cut back CO2 content by around six tonnes during demonstration
Aviation1 day ago
Jaiswal's 41-ball 68 and Hetmyer's 16-ball 31 helped the Royals chase down 190 in a tense finish
Cricket2 hours ago
The deal is reported to be worth over 4 billion pounds
Football10 hours ago
Summer Is Tomorrow, who will be ridden by French ace Mickael Barzalona in the Kentucky Derby, will break from the favoured No 4 gate
Horse Racing20 hours ago
Sams bowled his slower balls brilliantly, conceding just three to earn Mumbai only their second win in 10 games
Cricket21 hours ago
In an eventful quarterfinal, the 19-year-old Alcaraz defeated his idol 6-2, 1-6, 6-3
Tennis20 hours ago
Tonight the Knights face a tough test against Lucknow Super Giants, one of the best teams in the tournament, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket20 hours ago
Kagiso Rabada coming into his own has been a big factor in Punjab's revival, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket20 hours ago
The UAE head coach aims to create an ecosystem where there is a big pool of players
Cricket1 day ago
New Zealand spinner Patel became only the third bowler to claim all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match against India
Cricket1 day ago
For centuries, Lamb Ouzi has been a staple menu item for Iftar in the Arab countries. We find out how this slow-cooked delicacy is prepared
Videos3 weeks ago
In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.
Videos4 weeks ago
It is the KKR’s fourth game of the season while the third for Mumbai Indians.
Sport1 month ago
The Art Maze, a first-of-its-kind art gallery experience by Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri, was officially unveiled on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad on March 23.
Videos1 month ago
The Ravindra Jadeja-led team lost their third match of the season against Punjab Kings on Monday
Sport1 month ago
After a delay of two and half years, golf returned to Mauritius with the season-finale of EU Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship. With play suspended due to heavy rain on Day 1, Roger Chapman managed to top the board after a few hours of play
Videos1 month ago
Police say the man also tried to jump onto the tarmac, guide the aircraft to the gate
Offbeat1 day ago
The company is also working towards creating sleep pods and quiet rooms in the office
Offbeat3 hours ago
He said he attended the weddings to hear the wedding vows 'because he was going through a divorce'
Offbeat13 hours ago
Early indications were that the shipment turned up in five containers that had arrived by sea from Brazil
Offbeat1 day ago
After a month stuck at home, the bride and groom had their wedding officiated online by a US celebrant
Offbeat1 day ago
