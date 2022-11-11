Look: New tool reveals ‘actually verified’ Twitter users in UAE — and others who paid for blue tick
Elon Musk announced the launch of 'Twitter Blue' on November 1, sending Twitterati in a frenzy
This quick guide also features four establishments that were recognised for offering good food at reasonable prices
The owner has been using a community management company’s services since 2013
The legendary Pakistan cricketer said that the IPL is the reason for India's bowling woes
Another flight from Athens to Newark made an unscheduled return
The mandatory scheme that offers financial support in the event of job loss is all set to go into effect from January 1, 2023
The woman demanded that the violations he racked up in her name, be cleared and and transferred to his file
Tributes pour in for the man who ran popular desert retreat Hatta Fort Hotel
Feeling hungry? Nando's new breakfast menu offers an array of healthy dishes to help you kickstart your morning, so pull a chair.
An export contract, intensive talks with contractor and the establishment of a Polish company - these are the recent results of
And off we go…
The most advanced treatment for renal tumors, the hospital leads the way for minimally invasive surgeries
Black, red, green and white can be seen on cars, offices, dresses, schools, and even on skyscrapers during this period
Ceremony features reading from Sheikh Mohammed's book 'My Story' in which he writes about his mother
Fans can enjoy experiences from the Wizarding World like never before
Visitors can also enjoy some jaw-dropping pyromusical displays along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village
These problems drew a rare warning from the Federal Trade Commission, violating which could incur millions in fines
The high occupancy rates have been significantly bolstered by the easing of Covid restrictions for full capacity live events
England stormed into the final with an emphatic 10-wicket victory at the Adelaide Oval
The temporary closure has been put in place for the upcoming UAE National Day celebrations, authorities say
Maryam Amjoun is also seen welling up as she reads an excerpt from the Dubai Ruler's book
A new interesting detail that has come to the fore is that Sania reportedly moved to a new house in Dubai quite recently
Fans can enjoy experiences from the Wizarding World like never before
The reduction is applicable on violations committed before November 10
The season is characterised by significant drop in temperatures, strong winds and light to heavy showers
The number of days of any approved unpaid leave availed by the employee will not be included in calculating the service period
The nation was the first in the Middle East to ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement and commit to lowering its carbon emissions
Opening weekend has been an exciting time for school students, many of whom have been saving up to buy one of the many items on offer
Emirates' experience and proven track record in climate action would help in shaping realistic goals
Young talented performers, citizens and residents within UAE aged 15 to 35, can submit applications from November 7 to 19
Officials have stressed the importance of appropriately managing finances, and establishing spending plans proportionate to one's income
Smart applications are also available throughout the country for people to request assistance or report any emergency that poses a threat to their safety
She said that the money was sent to him via bank transfer, over a period of six years
The Bollywood actress and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy Jai and a baby girl Gia via surrogacy in 2021
Traversing those trails is a lot of fun, but getting back home safely to your family and friends is equally important
The Bollywood actor said his upcoming feature is different from his 'staple genre of social-comedy'
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
The leading pharmaceutical distributor will provide high-quality medicines at competitive prices
As one of the top property developers in the UAE, Heilbronn is unearthing new opportunities in the real estate market. Founder and Chairman
Anwar AlNouri, Consultant Medical Oncologist, highlights the metastatic breast cancer along with its prognosis, details and treatment
During its largest-ever participation as the Diamond Sponsor of Gitex Global 2022 this year, Huawei revealed the future of the digital universe demonstrating its commitment to drive sustainable development for the ICT ecosystem and support the growth of the digital economy in the region.
The popular American actor spoke about the thrills of working on the high-octane show, now streaming in the Middle East on TOD
‘The Best of Firdaus’ inaugural performance will take place on November 19
Catch the holiday-themed feel-good romance on Netflix from today
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
The British psychological thriller is a stunning six-part serial based on the forensic exploration into a serial killer’s mind, interlocked with elements of time travel and the supernatural
Through the lens, lightly
The concern is not just limited to adults, but to young adults and children too
It's the only word in the English language that could be a noun, a verb, an adjective, an adverb, or a preposition
The ninth edition of the annual event will be held at the iconic Bluewaters Island on Sunday, where nine women from all walks of life will shine light on empowerment and battling the breast cancer scourge
Experiencing TLMJ is an occasion, akin to a festival or the celebration of a rite of passage, as if Pakistani storytelling has finally metamorphosed into a fresh chapter
The school served up free education and lunch to everyone a global confederation that has been working to fight poverty since the 1940s
The quick transformation is compelling us to question our traditional automotive axioms
Test pilot says the aircraft is much easier to fly than a traditional helicopter
The quick transformation is compelling us to question our traditional automotive axioms
They have been drip-feeding the stolen data to a dark web forum, singling out hundreds of potentially compromising records
This would greatly benefit thousands of migrant workers who typically sacrifice about 10% of their salaries as fees charged by banks for money transfers
The onus will be on Shaheen Shah Afridi who has taken nine wickets in his last three matches
The legendary Pakistan cricketer said that the IPL is the reason for India's bowling woes
India were arrogant and complacent which resulted in their lacklustre performance against England, writes Farokh Engineer
Jos Buttler's side won by a comprehensive 10 wickets in the semifinal at the Adelaide Oval
The team, coached by Gregg Berhalter, are staying at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski on the Pearl, an artificial island north of Doha favoured by expatriates
The UAE Champion jockey has strong book of rides for second Dubai Racing Club meeting of the season on Friday
England stormed into the final with an emphatic 10-wicket victory at the Adelaide Oval
Captain Rohit Sharma missed a trick by not going for an attacking wicket-taking bowler like Yuzvendra Chahal and instead played Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel
Jos Buttler's side won by a comprehensive 10 wickets in the semifinal at the Adelaide Oval
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
National Trust Wales conducted an 8-month review of the site and decided to allow the memorial to stand, although the sock warning to fans has also been issued
Suranjan Roy explained that he had been saving this money since the past few years for the sole purpose of bringing home the bike
Authorities say the facility will be sealed as a probe is launched into the incident
Image of legendary cricketer with a young Virat Kohli does rounds on social media
Until its collapse last year, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico spent six decades tuned to the radio stations of the heavens. There is no plan to rebuild it, and astronomers are in mourning
Fossilised bone fragments of a father, teenage daughter and other related Neanderthals were found alongside stone tools and butchered bison bones
The upcoming clash will take place on Sunday, November 6
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive
Authorities warn traffickers are now hiding fentanyl in candy wrappers, manufacturing them in rainbow colours