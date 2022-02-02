Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE8 hours ago
Video shows the Dubai Ruler bending down so that he can listen to a student
Expo 20204 hours ago
The Emirates is proud of its historical relations with India, especially with the state of Kerala
Expo 20203 hours ago
Employment will teach teenagers early on lessons on responsibility, accountability, good work habits, interpersonal skills and organisational abilities.
Emirati Wise1 hour ago
The Indian Pavilion will host Kerala Week starting February 4
UAE5 hours ago
This is one of the worst cases of animal cruelty we have seen, says rescue group chief
Crime2 hours ago
Parents urged to get their children vaccinated, especially in light of the emergence of new variants.
coronavirus5 hours ago
Country's performance has been the most consistent since the global index was launched last year.
coronavirus4 hours ago
There has been a surge in coronavirus cases among children aged 5-11 years in recent months
coronavirus8 hours ago
Bridge has helped cut down journey duration to 13 minutes in the morning.
UAE7 hours ago
702 cadets will graduate from Abu Dhabi Police College, Dubai Police Academy, and Sharjah Police Science Academy
Expo 20207 hours ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport8 hours ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20201 day ago
Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE1 day ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions4 days ago
Duke of Cambridge's visit to coincide with UK National Day celebrations at Expo site.
Expo 20201 day ago
The UAE’s 9% corporate tax rate positions the country as a highly competitive tax regime, globally and regionally
Finance6 hours ago
The emirate’s economy could expand by 4.5 per cent this year as almost all the major industries are seeing an upward growth trajectory this year
Economy8 hours ago
Ministry announced plan to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023.
UAE1 day ago
As part of the agreement, Aldar has also secured development rights for an extra 11,200sqm of gross floor area, with an option to acquire an additional 7,400sqm for retail and commercial use
Corporate1 day ago
The Indian Pavilion will host Kerala Week starting February 4
UAE5 hours ago
This is one of the worst cases of animal cruelty we have seen, says rescue group chief
Crime2 hours ago
Parents urged to get their children vaccinated, especially in light of the emergence of new variants.
coronavirus5 hours ago
Video shows the Dubai Ruler bending down so that he can listen to a student
Expo 20204 hours ago
The Emirates is proud of its historical relations with India, especially with the state of Kerala
Expo 20203 hours ago
Employment will teach teenagers early on lessons on responsibility, accountability, good work habits, interpersonal skills and organisational abilities.
Emirati Wise1 hour ago
Even during a pandemic, President Luis Abinader’s policies have brought unprecedented economic growth, good governance, legal security, a boost in investments and international trust.
Dominican Republic6 days ago
With timely measures and strategic management, they have managed to turn the country into one of the region’s most attractive business destinations.
Dominican Republic6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Senior cop urges public to report the illegal practice and instead donate money to charitable organisations.
Crime8 hours ago
Residents urged to follow all the preventive measures, such as closing the doors and windows of their homes before going out
UAE6 hours ago
Customers can detect leakages through their bills or smart water meters.
Government12 hours ago
Contracts need to include complete information about the employees, employers and nature of work
Government1 day ago
Over 125.6 million PCR have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus9 hours ago
Lauds the country’s swift decision-making throughout the pandemic.
coronavirus10 hours ago
There has been a surge in coronavirus cases among children aged 5-11 years in recent months
coronavirus8 hours ago
Bridge has helped cut down journey duration to 13 minutes in the morning.
UAE7 hours ago
702 cadets will graduate from Abu Dhabi Police College, Dubai Police Academy, and Sharjah Police Science Academy
Expo 20207 hours ago
Apart from the ADNOC Pro League UAE Champions 2020-21 Al Jazira Club, the other two are the AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia and CAF Champions Al Ahly from Egypt
Sports5 minutes ago
The 'Pride of Abu Dhabi,' who are making their second appearance following a fourth-place finish in 2017, take on AS Pirae from Tahiti islands on Thursday
Sports14 minutes ago
Company will provide employment to next of kin to victims of the Houthi attack and fund their children's education.
Opinion30 minutes ago
Pesticides will be sprayed at schools, residential areas and public parks across the country
UAE12 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
HUAWEI P50 Pro and HUAWEI P50 Pocket
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
App is one of the modern national digital systems launched by govt since the outbreak of the pandemic
coronavirus1 day ago
Active Parks initiative launched to promote a healthy society and motivate the community to take up sports.
Health1 day ago
Contracts to be issued for remote work, shared jobs, flexible, temporary, part-time and full-time jobs in private sector under new law.
Government1 day ago
As many as eight out of 10 respondents were either very or extremely worried that becoming seriously ill would deplete their savings
Business1 day ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport8 hours ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20201 day ago
Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE1 day ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions4 days ago
Duke of Cambridge's visit to coincide with UK National Day celebrations at Expo site.
Expo 20201 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
How Indian cuisine has remained not just relevant and reinvented, but is still pandering to hungry palates
Long Reads1 week ago
Do connections we form come with a shelf life? And are relationships only for a reason or a season? Or can they also be for a lifetime?
Long Reads1 week ago
During the Arab occupation of Iberian Peninsula their language spread throughout the area and entered Latin.
Long Reads1 week ago
Global spread of English is closely tied to the history of the British Empire.
Long Reads1 week ago
We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.
Long Reads4 days ago
JRD Tata will always be remembered as the stalwart who reached for the skies — in more ways than one.
Long Reads5 days ago
As Air India, and its Maharajah, readies for a second takeoff with the Tata Group, a look at what the brand has meant to millions of travellers — and followers — around the world
Long Reads5 days ago
New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.
Long Reads6 days ago
In a joint venture with DP World, Grupo Puntacana will develop the biggest free zone and logistical park in the Caribbean.
Dominican Republic6 days ago
With the best locations, high quality materials, complete property management and attractive prices they have become the top firm for real estate investments in the region.
Dominican Republic6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Crowdfunding is a thing of the past. There's a new way to organize projects involving large funds and hundreds of strangers that agree to your own rules and decisions-all based on a blockchain.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Technical Analysis (TA) often comes in handy when you want to buy or sell bitcoin, Shiba Inu or other crypto assets.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Her record is about tolerance and giving up the relentless pursuit of perfection.
Music13 hours ago
The chic eatery serves Northern Chinese cuisine
Food Listings13 hours ago
Why we are keeping our baby's gender a secret!
Life and Living13 hours ago
Who would have thought 20 years after the first film I'd be watching it again surrounded by snow!
Local Events1 day ago
Due to Covid-19, most suggested supplements have been vitamin-C, zinc and vitamin-D as they support the immune defence
Health1 day ago
Schizophrenia is a complex and chronic mental illness that affects how an individual thinks, behaves, and feels.
Health1 day ago
More than six in 10 respondents were extremely worried about falling victim to a serious illness in the future.
Health1 day ago
The department carried out 76,195 inspection visits to food establishments in the Emirate last year.
Food11 hours ago
The chic eatery serves Northern Chinese cuisine
Food Listings13 hours ago
Active Parks initiative launched to promote a healthy society and motivate the community to take up sports.
Health1 day ago
The elderly, in particular, reported improvements in their mental and physical health
coronavirus2 days ago
From real fears sparked by side-effects, to fake studies and conspiracy theories, we take a look at anti-vax sentiment over the ages
Health2 days ago
Curtains came down on the lavish production on Saturday
Arts and Culture3 days ago
Accenture will offer its expertise in the fields of AI & Blockchain, Fintech, Metaverse & quantum computing to enrich the summit's content
Corporate5 hours ago
Crypto has become a big challenge for policymakers in some countries, noting that traditional capital management measures will have to be fine-tuned in the face of 'cryptoisation'
Cryptocurrency5 hours ago
Consumers are increasingly looking to industry to support lower carbon footprints, new report finds
Business4 hours ago
DP World began operations at the Multipurpose Terminal (MPT) at the Port of Luanda on March 1, 2021 after it was awarded a 20-year concession to manage, operate and modernise the facility
Business4 hours ago
The event highlighted the changes in the project landscape and its evolution in the coming years while also demonstrating the need for gender equity in the project cargo and breakbulk industry
Corporate5 hours ago
Delegates say another 400,000bpd increase agreed; Oil trading close to seven-year high; Consumers ask for more oil despite green policies
Energy5 hours ago
More than 100 representatives from the chambers of commerce in Latin America and the US attended a virtual workshop, which was organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Bogota Chamber
Business6 hours ago
The UAE’s 9% corporate tax rate positions the country as a highly competitive tax regime, globally and regionally
Finance6 hours ago
The 'Pride of Abu Dhabi,' who are making their second appearance following a fourth-place finish in 2017, take on AS Pirae from Tahiti islands on Thursday
Sports14 minutes ago
Apart from the ADNOC Pro League UAE Champions 2020-21 Al Jazira Club, the other two are the AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia and CAF Champions Al Ahly from Egypt
Sports5 minutes ago
His previous club, Arsenal, on Tuesday released Aubameyang, who had not played for them since being disciplined in December
Sports8 hours ago
UAE's best hope will now be on finishing third in Group A to advance to the playoff round
Football23 hours ago
UAE's number one golfer will take part in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship
Golf23 hours ago
UAE scripted a thumping eight-wicket win over Ireland in the ICC Under 19 World Cup Plate final, three days after beating West Indies
Cricket23 hours ago
The final headline bouts for Probellum’s first event of the year have now been confirmed, with Jono Carroll also in action
Sports22 hours ago
Archer, who is recovering from a second operation on his injured elbow, is among 590 cricketers going under the hammer on February 12 and 13
Cricket1 day ago
Pitso Mosimane and his 23-man squad are taking part in the Club World Cup for the seventh time
Football1 day ago
UAE's best hope will now be on finishing third in Group A to advance to the playoff round
Football23 hours ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos1 month ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos1 month ago
The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance
Americas5 days ago
Lightning flashes rarely stretch over 16 km in length, and usually last for about a second.
Offbeat5 hours ago
The first surprise for a pair of suburban homeowners in New Mexico was finding an armed burglar in their house
Offbeat22 hours ago
Pillow Fight Championships took place in Florida where 16 men and eight women competed for the titles
Offbeat2 days ago
As Bidens add a tabby cat to their pets, here's a history of pets in the White House, from ponies to cows and a raccoon
Offbeat4 days ago
|1 AED
|20.30 INR
|1 AED
|47.89 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,598.66 AED
|24K
|217.75 AED