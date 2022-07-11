Parliament to vote for new leader on July 20
Parliament to vote for new leader on July 20
Retail fuel prices in the country hit an all-time high in July, reaching Dh4.63 per litre
Portugal star reportedly asked to leave the Red Devils
New timings effective in UAE Capital from July 15
The currency closed the day at 79.48 against US dollar
Lowe has been in the spotlight for its unique menu that utilises waste products of one dish in another
Second package in 2022 coincides with Eid Al Adha celebrations
Passengers with existing bookings will be offered refunds, airline says
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
Meet the 17-year-old Ramani Meiyyammai Meiyapphan, one of the youngest affiliates with the ACCA GLOBAL accounting body
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
The 84th weekly draw saw 1,045 other winners walk away with a substantial prize money totalling Dh1,655,600
Officer honoured with ‘Ideal Driver’ accolade for going accident-free since getting licence in 1991
Over 172.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
A gang of conmen leased a remote farm, hired labourers, and set up a cricket pitch
Temperatures dipped to below 20°C despite it being the peak of summer
He confirmed that 100,000 cylinders will be distributed on Monday, Tuesday
They visited them to share the joyful spirit of the occasion
The apex court has also asked the business tycoon to deposit back $40 million with interest within four weeks
Social media company planning to sue Tesla chief as early as this week
The move was announced by Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport
The President has issued a directive granting them the same benefits as citizens in healthcare and education
Mainstreaming of non-white leaders in British politics is a cause for some celebration, but it has taken a long time to reach this situation
This includes ensuring all documents are authenticated in home country first
They must meet standards of cleanliness, sustainability and community participation, among others
This book is the first collaboration between UAE University and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research
2.8 million passengers are expected to use AUH during July, August
Dubai-based private office is passionate about investments in renewable energy, electric vehicles, solar panels and vertical farming
Pledge comes as part of country's ongoing efforts to support Palestinian healthcare institutions
Parents took the advice of close friends and family when choosing the hospital
Sheikh Mohammed honoured winners of the federal government's Gender Balance Index selected in 3 categories
Airline slashed salaries of a large section of staff when Covid-19 was at its peak
Most underpasses were flooded and there was nowhere to pump the waters out
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
The city recently won the title of City of Culture 2025, and is on the way to rebrand itself to join global ranks of buzzing geographies of culture
Probably not. What’s it about unlimited food and beverages on offer that keeps drawing us in? Is it because our enthusiasm to savour matches up with local hoteliers, who are always on a makeover mode
The ladies have evolved from playing in dainty petticoats to grunting as loudly as the gentlemen
Most eagerly anticipated is another classic final between top seed Novak Djokovic and second seed Rafael Nadal as 40-year-old Federer, recovering from his third knee surgery, misses Wimbledon for the first time since his debut in 1999
How smart financial planning and taking them to a logical conclusion works
The Englishman, who passed away on July 2, was one of the greatest theatre directors of the 20th century
Makeover tutorials and challenges have become part of Gen Z's social media curriculum. Most of these are non-verified and harmful, also wreaking havoc on impressionable young minds
Higher transport costs and food prices are having a cascading effect on monthly budgets
There are startling reveals about our online searches for medical information: we are Googling symptoms, self-diagnosing, and, most times, misdiagnosing. In the process, our stress levels and paranoia have hit the roof
The central banks have been caught napping on the inflation front as US and Western economies contract
The loyalty to the pulpy fruit runs deep and fierce, but its variants that abound in India are yet to become a pet squeeze in the US and the Western world
The best gaming experience you can have on a laptop
One of the biggest pet peeves of frequent travellers is the amount of effort it requires to make sure that their clothes look wrinkle free during important meetings.
Invest in an
The actor-producer shared the release date of the film in an Instagram post on Sunday.
Reports say the actor has bought a luxurious property in Mumbai's Bandra suburb.
It’s a lively Jane Austen inspired romp about a high society marriage mart and a woman seeking to get revenge on the picky suitor who rejected her
Have a fun-filled Monday with our guide to top activities and offers around the country
After two years of the pandemic, the spirit of celebration is at an all-time high. And the re-emergence of theme parties means everyone is putting the most stylish foot forward
Check out our roundup
They emerge from carelessness, or more accurately thoughtlessness
She is over the moon to deliver her baby on a special day in the hospital where she works
Learning to say no is as important as learning to agree
Food is the best way to people's hearts, according to these talented chefs
Syed Salim's OSR Mall that comprises Q Cinemas, which screens latest films from Hollywood, Bollywood and other languages
They talk about their journey to the top
Melatonin has some incredible roles to play
The Tesla CEO said on Friday that he was terminating his plan to buy the platform
All exports and imports under this arrangement may now be invoiced in INR
The automaker has plans to launch five electric SUVs over the next few years
Britain's busiest terminal said service levels have been unacceptable at times in recent weeks
|1 AED
|21.57 INR
|1 AED
|55.45 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,396.81 AED
|24K
|211.00 AED
Prabhat Jayasuriya took a match haul of 12 wickets as Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs
Kohli, who has not scored a hundred across formats since November 2019, failed to make an impact in the T20s against England
Pogba, who left United when his contract expired last month, has signed a four-year contract with Juventus
The Serbian star slumped to seventh place as there were no ranking points on offer at Wimbledon this year
The Serb was deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January, preventing him from defending his Australian Open title
Djokovic exhibited ice-cool nerves in sweltering conditions to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) for his fourth consecutive trophy at the grasscourt major
Djokovic beat Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the final
England won by 17 runs despite Suryakumar's 117 off 55 balls
Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal
Galadari Brothers organised a career fair for Emiratis at its headquarters on Thursday. Hundreds of candidates participated in the fair and applied for positions in the group's companies. The Galadari Group's fair was held from 9am to 4pm and the response has been overwhelming, according to organisers
Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts
Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Retired railway employee gives 3 tickets in 15 seconds
Russian businessman bought 850 restaurants in May after US fast-food giant left amid Ukraine conflict
Aid kits carry 20,000 masks, tens of thousands of vitamin C and fever-reducing tablets
Couple was travelling to Australia via Dubai
23-year-old took money from friend to buy sports bike
Reptile dons white wedding dress, other colourful clothes in ritual