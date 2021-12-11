Over 104.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 hour ago
RTA plans to expand the tracks to include specific residential areas and 23 new districts in phase II
Transport3 hours ago
Adrenalin seekers and even nascent brave hearts will be exhilarated by the unbridled fun
UAE Attractions2 hours ago
Here's everything we know so far about the iPhone 14 lineup
Tech57 minutes ago
Obscuring vehicle number plates, even with objects like bike racks, is a traffic offence
Legal1 hour ago
New restrictions impact both US citizens and foreign visitors
Travel6 hours ago
As property prices hit rock bottom during the pandemic, many UAE residents bought properties to save on rent
Property5 hours ago
Fridays will be work from home from January 2022 to encourage better work-life balance
UAE2 hours ago
One person has been arrested in this connection
World2 hours ago
Over 104.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 hour ago
The company is assessing the situation and damage at the facility
Americas2 hours ago
The new workweek goes into effect on January 1, 2022
Life and Living3 hours ago
The suspension goes into effect from December 13
Travel8 hours ago
At least 115,000 nurses have died from Covid-19
coronavirus8 hours ago
There are 1,265 genomically confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK
coronavirus6 hours ago
The Dubai Ruler encouraged the world to focus on what lies ahead for the Emirates
UAE23 hours ago
The day will be partly cloudy with low clouds
UAE1 day ago
Halima Al Saadi has always been enchanted by the world of policing
UAE1 day ago
Employers looking to hire teachers with knowledge of modern teaching styles
Schooling in UAE1 day ago
Schools carefully planned a safe, full reopening this October
Schooling in UAE1 day ago
Business leaders hail decision; move will ensure that the UAE syncs its weekend to the rest of the world, making it more competitive than, they say
UAE3 days ago
Latest work system will bring the financial sector closer to the global stock markets, banks and financial institutions and, therefore, advance business and foreign trade
UAE2 days ago
Country's ranking jumped two positions to 12th in the appeal sub-index and up by five positions to 50th in investment and development index
UAE2 days ago
The Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to the UAE to promote the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and attract FDIs
Business2 days ago
New policy would boost the tourism industry and spur economic growth
Government2 days ago
Obscuring vehicle number plates, even with objects like bike racks, is a traffic offence
Legal1 hour ago
New restrictions impact both US citizens and foreign visitors
Travel6 hours ago
As property prices hit rock bottom during the pandemic, many UAE residents bought properties to save on rent
Property5 hours ago
Fridays will be work from home from January 2022 to encourage better work-life balance
UAE2 hours ago
RTA plans to expand the tracks to include specific residential areas and 23 new districts in phase II
Transport3 hours ago
Adrenalin seekers and even nascent brave hearts will be exhilarated by the unbridled fun
UAE Attractions2 hours ago
Here's everything we know so far about the iPhone 14 lineup
Tech57 minutes ago
PARTNER CONTENT
If you are looking to buy a smartwatch this year, then there are some key features to look out for when doing your research.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Even with increased security measures, developers of dubious cryptocurrency protocols manage to escape with investors' funds. Such incidents, known as "rug pulls" often leave crypto investors questioning even legitimate exchanges for listing such tokens.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Features newly appointed brand ambassador in an original mix with lyrics that speak of the UAE’s limitless reach, transcending boundaries and depicting the country’s aspirations
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
The passenger was booked into jail on complaints of disorderly conduct and public intoxication
Americas9 hours ago
It was not immediately clear if Musk was being serious
Americas1 day ago
The move comes after Garg apologised earlier this week for his manner of handling layoffs.
Tech20 hours ago
The change will go into effect from January 1, 2022
Government2 days ago
Airline asks travellers to arrive early at airport for smoother journeys
Travel2 days ago
There are 1,265 genomically confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK
coronavirus6 hours ago
The tiny cats were estimated to be about six weeks old
Offbeat7 hours ago
Omicron would account for more that 50% of all Covid infections by mid-December: UKHSA
coronavirus18 hours ago
A third of the patients had received a booster dose
coronavirus7 hours ago
The company is assessing the situation and damage at the facility
Americas2 hours ago
The new workweek goes into effect on January 1, 2022
Life and Living3 hours ago
The suspension goes into effect from December 13
Travel8 hours ago
At least 115,000 nurses have died from Covid-19
coronavirus8 hours ago
The victory banished the odour of defeat from the Brisbane venue where Australia, under former skipper Tim Paine, lost the series-decider to an under-strength India in January
Sports14 minutes ago
A bit of banter from the new captain was all Nathan Lyon needed to end his 11-month wait to move from 399 Test wickets and become just the third Australian to hit the 400 milestone
Sports25 minutes ago
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate
Weather8 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Employers are also obliged to grant employees breaks for Friday prayers
Government3 days ago
January 2 will be an official holiday, the government added
Government4 days ago
The revised work week for govt departments comes into effect from January 1, 2022.
Government4 days ago
Over 103.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus3 days ago
The Dubai Ruler encouraged the world to focus on what lies ahead for the Emirates
UAE23 hours ago
The day will be partly cloudy with low clouds
UAE1 day ago
Halima Al Saadi has always been enchanted by the world of policing
UAE1 day ago
Employers looking to hire teachers with knowledge of modern teaching styles
Schooling in UAE1 day ago
Schools carefully planned a safe, full reopening this October
Schooling in UAE1 day ago
Business leaders hail decision; move will ensure that the UAE syncs its weekend to the rest of the world, making it more competitive than, they say
UAE3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
A few of the many organisations and initiatives that Mahzooz contributes to as part of its robust CSR policy.
The city has a long history of language lessons thanks to migration/settlements patterns over centuries
Long Reads1 week ago
Over 300 languages are spoken in London alone, presenting opportunities as well as challenges in the post-Brexit era
Long Reads1 week ago
Streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime may have presented a problem of plenty for viewers all over the world.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
For an accidental traveller, initial impressions foment a romance that stops short of happily ever afters
Long Reads2 weeks ago
I’d probably have enjoyed the film much more if it hadn’t been for the quick-on-the-draw fusillade of conversations that have emerged over its release
Long Reads16 hours ago
The Power Of The Dog has unleashed conversations on the takedown of the ‘toxic’ Western cowboy. Does it work? Or does it not?
Long Reads16 hours ago
Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women
Long Reads6 days ago
The younger generation is increasingly saying no to adopting a lifestyle where work-life balance is a casualty and where there’s a need to constantly ‘prove your prowess’
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
In this day and age, when life moves at an exceptionally fast pace, there aren't a lot of businesses that work for the benefit of their customers. But there are always reliable exceptions that grow rapidly due to the bond of trust they share with their customers.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Actress was at the charity event in Abu Dhabi
Local Events1 day ago
Banu called his absence a 'terrible vaccuum' in her life.
Movies1 hour ago
He upped the tempo ahead of a thrilling race weekend.
Local Events3 hours ago
Here's what Spotify's Wrapped said about me this year.
Music3 hours ago
The ancient dance form of Uzbekistan, which has got a seal of approval from UNESCO, represents two interconnected sides of a unified whole
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The emirate has become the first city to represent Emirati and Arab culture at a Mexican book fair
Books2 days ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
Magician and specialist card shark DMC tells us what magic means to him and why the mysticism of the Middle East inspires his craft
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Accessing ancient oriental wisdom for practical modern living
Wellness1 day ago
When an artisan takes charge of her fate
Fashion2 days ago
Round-up of the most delicious food around town
Food Listings2 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
The Group has portfolio of 10 business parks where around 6,500 businesses employ a total workforce of 95,000
Markets3 days ago
Key location prices will continue to appreciate in 2022 as investors and end-users want more space at home in the post-pandemic era
Property4 days ago
Latest work system will bring the financial sector closer to the global stock markets, banks and financial institutions and, therefore, advance business and foreign trade
UAE2 days ago
Country's ranking jumped two positions to 12th in the appeal sub-index and up by five positions to 50th in investment and development index
UAE2 days ago
The Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to the UAE to promote the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and attract FDIs
Business2 days ago
New policy would boost the tourism industry and spur economic growth
Government2 days ago
Emirate's retail, hospitality, tourism, aviation and MICE sectors have seen exponential growth since early this year
Expo 20205 days ago
Governments told to reduce their role in economic management
UAE5 days ago
The study takes into account premium office rents of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM)
Business6 days ago
The victory banished the odour of defeat from the Brisbane venue where Australia, under former skipper Tim Paine, lost the series-decider to an under-strength India in January
Sports14 minutes ago
The spinner reaches 400 Test wickets as England slump to nine-wicket defeat
Sports56 minutes ago
A bit of banter from the new captain was all Nathan Lyon needed to end his 11-month wait to move from 399 Test wickets and become just the third Australian to hit the 400 milestone
Sports25 minutes ago
The Briton lapped the revised 5.2-km long Yas Marina track in one minute, 23.691 seconds
F120 hours ago
The 31-year-old Carlsen benefited from a blunder by his Russian challenger to win his fourth game of the match
Sports17 hours ago
The return of the fans is a great boost to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after last year’s race was held behind closed doors
F115 hours ago
Mubakker was particularly impressive, shrugging off a 245-day break from racing, to win the featured 1,200 metre DP World UAE Sprint
Horse Racing2 hours ago
Born in 1971, the same year as the UAE's formation, Tantawy said her artwork is a tribute to the country on its Golden Jubilee
F114 hours ago
Opener Rohit Sharma took over as one-day captain on Wednesday, a month after succeeding Kohli as T20 skipper
Cricket23 hours ago
Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches
Football22 hours ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE1 month ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus1 month ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays2 months ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports2 months ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 month ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
|1 AED
|20.55 INR
|1 AED
|47.49 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,547.28 AED
|24K
|216.00 AED