Mohammed Sameer Alan flew to Dubai with great hopes of achieving a better life.
UAE13 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE supports every move aimed at a peaceful settlement of the crisis
UAE12 hours ago
Many complain they are being extorted by agents offering 'safe passage' buses to the border
World1 hour ago
The citizens were flown in from Romania, Slovakia and Poland
World1 hour ago
It was only over a year ago that UAE batsman Chirag Suri had shared the same stage with the iconic Australian leg-spinner
Cricket8 hours ago
Zelensky slammed NATO saying it had given 'the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages'
World2 hours ago
Winds may cause blowing sand at times
Weather2 hours ago
The group said in a statement that the attack had killed at least 50 and injured more than 200 people
Asia9 hours ago
Around 700 Indian students have been unable to leave Sumy
World10 hours ago
Mohammed Sameer Alan flew to Dubai with great hopes of achieving a better life.
UAE13 hours ago
Some expats are investing in the UAE as the 'ideal place for retirement'
Housing in UAE15 hours ago
The bus, which is characterised by a bike symbol, operates from 6am to midnight
Public Transport in UAE14 hours ago
Khan described the attack as 'cowardly' and extended his condolences to the victims' families
Asia11 hours ago
Authorities collected $10.8 million worth fines from individuals on tax evasion and money laundering
UAE1 day ago
The RTA chief praised the meritorious services rendered by these employees during their career in the Government of Dubai
Government1 day ago
The seriously injured girl was rescued by authorities on Tuesday night.
Emergencies2 days ago
The board also approved an amendment to the bank’s notifications regarding maximum fee limits imposed on licensed financial institutions
Jobs2 days ago
Cops vow to end distribution of massage centre cards; say illegal parlours are a serious threat
Crime1 week ago
Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going to the mountains during daytime
Emergencies1 week ago
The UAE aims to increase the level of investment coming to the country to Dh1 trillion within nine years, an increase of Dh550 billion
Business1 day ago
IMF, in its latest report, has commended the UAE government for the way it steered the country's economy through the pandemic
Business1 day ago
An AFP report said Fitbit is offering refunds of $299 each for the recalled smartwatches.
Tech1 day ago
The UAE has invested heavily in innovation to accelerate the development of new military capabilities and defense technologies, including the manufacture of advanced weapons systems, prioritising technology transfer and capacity building
Business1 day ago
The citizens were flown in from Romania, Slovakia and Poland
World1 hour ago
It was only over a year ago that UAE batsman Chirag Suri had shared the same stage with the iconic Australian leg-spinner
Cricket8 hours ago
Winds may cause blowing sand at times
Weather2 hours ago
The group said in a statement that the attack had killed at least 50 and injured more than 200 people
Asia9 hours ago
Zelensky slammed NATO saying it had given 'the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages'
World2 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE supports every move aimed at a peaceful settlement of the crisis
UAE12 hours ago
Many complain they are being extorted by agents offering 'safe passage' buses to the border
World1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A revolutionary device powered by best-in-class camera, ultra-long battery and superior flagship performance; designed to bring The Power of Magic to people around the world
PARTNER CONTENT 18 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Inspired by the KOREAN lifestyle AND culture, The Grace & Co. and The Gallery Grace are bringing the K-Art exhibition to Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
What is organic milk?
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Growing ecology - a third of Danes prefer organic milk
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Fame Park has hosted some big names - from Messi to Mariah Carey
UAE Attractions1 day ago
Abramovich, a Russian billionaire, has reportedly put Chelsea up for sale
Football2 days ago
Dr Al Hosani shares watershed parts of a journey filled with both successes and challenges
Spotlight1 day ago
It is the first of its kind in the region that provides employees with a number of financial benefits.
Jobs1 day ago
Khan described the attack as 'cowardly' and extended his condolences to the victims' families
Asia11 hours ago
British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has also announced that it is renaming its version of the dish
World10 hours ago
Lawmakers also imposed fines for public calls for sanctions against Russia
World15 hours ago
The top four winners lost a combined 126kg
Health16 hours ago
Some expats are investing in the UAE as the 'ideal place for retirement'
Housing in UAE15 hours ago
The bus, which is characterised by a bike symbol, operates from 6am to midnight
Public Transport in UAE14 hours ago
'Our embassy is in touch with the family,' said a spokesperson
World23 minutes ago
The media outlet added that the company is also donating Dh6 million to support humanitarian efforts 'around the region'
World45 minutes ago
The country's representative said resolving the conflict would require dialogue and effective diplomacy
UAE19 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 22 hours ago
Airlines have been updating travel requirements online today.
coronavirus1 week ago
The Dubai Ruler wished the ambassadors success in their missions to boost cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries
Government1 week ago
Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document
Crime2 weeks ago
12-year-old had endured persistent pain in the stomach, lacked appetite, and suffered weight loss
Health2 weeks ago
Authorities collected $10.8 million worth fines from individuals on tax evasion and money laundering
UAE1 day ago
The RTA chief praised the meritorious services rendered by these employees during their career in the Government of Dubai
Government1 day ago
The seriously injured girl was rescued by authorities on Tuesday night.
Emergencies2 days ago
The board also approved an amendment to the bank’s notifications regarding maximum fee limits imposed on licensed financial institutions
Jobs2 days ago
Cops vow to end distribution of massage centre cards; say illegal parlours are a serious threat
Crime1 week ago
Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going to the mountains during daytime
Emergencies1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Dubai -
The magic of music has long enthralled us, but some numbers are special: they are hard-wired into the system, you can never have enough of them, even after decades they can come back in vivid detail.
Long Reads1 week ago
Physically and emotionally, what does it do to women who become mothers late in life? Are there choppy waters to be navigated — or is that just a social bias?
Long Reads1 week ago
Some say being a long-time ‘loyal’ employee has its benefits; some say being a job hopper is the only way you can be a smart careerist.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Studies have shown that workers who stay with a company for longer than two years get paid up to 50 per cent less than new hires.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads10 hours ago
Cultural dislocation is a modern-day reality, and its central themes are longing and distance from the family. It’s a cocktail of social identities that an individual seeks
Long Reads1 day ago
Even as we get more scientific in our approach towards life, our aesthetic sense remains unadulterated. At least, for the time being
Long Reads6 days ago
Certain top notes of perfumery took roots in Kannauj, an understated — and underrated — town in northern India
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Growing ecology - a third of Danes prefer organic milk
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
The new DC superhero film is a morose mood piece.
Movie Reviews3 days ago
Expect some great tunes from this talented countertenor at the event this weekend.
Local Events3 days ago
The glittering event will be held at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.
Local Events3 days ago
Everyone needs some time out from the routine of their daily lives, once in a while.
Life and Living3 days ago
Identify your triggers
Wellness1 day ago
The female trio behind the region’s largest contemporary retail art fair. Guided by principles like ‘diversity is beautiful’ and ‘art heals’, these women have succeeded in curating yet another show (third time) during the pandemic
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The Angala moment is where you can make your best decisions, enjoy your best experiences and the highest level of awareness
Wellness1 day ago
The top four winners lost a combined 126kg
Health16 hours ago
Dr Fozi Dakilah said that many procedures were required to keep Abeeha healthy
Health17 hours ago
The complete stretch of the park will feature 50 sculptures
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Regional chief marketing and communications officer, Accenture Middle East, Ebru Tuygun, on braking the glass ceiling
Lifestyle1 day ago
The 15th edition of the fair will feature over 100 exhibitors from 44 countries, including more than 30 first-time exhibitors, with doors opening on March 11 (until 13) at Madinat Jumeirah
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
Many a book-lover considers dog-earing a book to be a barbaric practice, though, and would consider you guilty of the sin of bibliclasm, the act of spoiling a book knowingly
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words1 day ago
NUMAISH founder Manisha Chhabra talks about the upcoming lifestyle exhibition that caters to the upcoming wedding, Ramadan and summer season, where more than 80 Designers will showcase their artistic talents on March 11-12 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers
Fashion1 day ago
With its foreign exchange reserves dwindling, Sri Lanka has been unable to pay for enough fuel to fire its power plants, and has implemented rolling power cuts
Business15 hours ago
DGCX remains committed to providing customers with a broad array of products that meet their hedging and investment needs
Business16 hours ago
The media outlet added that the company is also donating Dh6 million to support humanitarian efforts 'around the region'
World45 minutes ago
The LSE had suspended global depositary receipts (GDRs), which represent shares in a foreign company, for eight Russian companies, including Magnit and Sistema, after freezing trading in 28 firms on Thursday.
Business11 hours ago
The organisation also facilitated the donation of over Dh2.4 million worth of in-app donations by its customers, equivalent to 564,718 meals, to charitable causes in 2021
Business14 hours ago
The solar power plant construction is expected to begin by the end of this year
Energy16 hours ago
TII collaborated with Sweden’s EuroRacing to enhance software and controllers of the autonomous race car
Auto18 hours ago
Tendulkar, who had many memorable battles with Warne during their playing days, said he was 'shocked, stunned & miserable'
Cricket13 hours ago
It was only over a year ago that UAE batsman Chirag Suri had shared the same stage with the iconic Australian leg-spinner
Cricket8 hours ago
Warne famously hit Gatting's off stump with a ball that pitched outside leg stump during that Ashes Test in 1993
Cricket13 hours ago
The greatest leg-spinner of them all carved out a flamboyant lifestyle, often putting himself at odds with the game's purists
Cricket12 hours ago
No less than five former winners at the Meydan spectacle are returning to defend their crowns
Horse Racing8 hours ago
Most people are intrigued by the Super Saturday event
Horse Racing8 hours ago
Kohli is the sixth India batter to hit 8,000 runs in Test matches
Cricket16 hours ago
Australia are in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years for a full tour
Cricket15 hours ago
Kohli is the sixth India batter to hit 8,000 runs in Test matches
Cricket16 hours ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos1 month ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos2 months ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos2 months ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos2 months ago
The unnamed pupil had reportedly been enrolled at the college for 11 years
Offbeat2 days ago
British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has also announced that it is renaming its version of the dish
World10 hours ago
These days, since everything is about equal rights (as it should be), there are lists and lists of gender-neutral names. But even here, other than Brooklyn or Jordan or Kerry, most of the names sound either too girlie or too mannish
Writer's Corner1 day ago
Aaron Raphael began kicking a football when he was just over 10 months old
Offbeat1 day ago
The release comes within hours of the rapper's ex-wife finalising her divorce and legal emancipation from him
Music1 day ago
|1 AED
|20.59 INR
|1 AED
|47.56 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,130.81 AED
|24K
|235.25 AED