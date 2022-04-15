Ramadan is the time for generosity and kindness, says Dr Garima Khandelwal
Health9 minutes ago
The Term 2 papers will follow a subjective format covering 50 per cent of the curriculum
Education4 hours ago
Anyone who recruits people from outside the country to participate will receive the same punishment
Crime5 hours ago
The presidency says 'fighting was continuing along the entire front line' in Donetsk
World2 hours ago
The process is easy and only takes a few seconds, say authorities
UAE2 hours ago
Authorities recently issued a decree allowing private recruitment agencies to offer domestic workers on hire after obtaining a license
Legal32 minutes ago
Officials have urged motorists to show patience and restraint in the hours before Iftar
Transport1 hour ago
Some EU carriers have reportedly requested foreign governments to raise the issue with the Union
Travel7 hours ago
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
GeForce RTX 30-Series laptops
Al Ghurair Properties Ramadan Offer
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
Families have been warned against trusting unreliable social media pages that promote such services
Legal3 hours ago
After he spotted the suspect, Zach Tahhan followed the man and tipped off authorities
Americas19 hours ago
The Emirates Schools Establishment issues a circular to schools
Ramadan 202222 hours ago
Fines were issued in Dubai Airport Terminal 2
Public Transport in UAE19 hours ago
Every day during the holy month, a single shot is fired at the time of Iftar
Ramadan 202218 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif says he looks forward to strengthening ties between the nations
Asia17 hours ago
Investment is expected to fund company's growth plans in rooftop and electric vehicle charging space
Business17 hours ago
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times
Weather6 hours ago
"They didn't know how brave Ukrainians are," the president says in his nightly address
World5 hours ago
49-year-old given 10-year jail term by UK’s Kingston Crown Court
UAE17 hours ago
Electricity outages were reported in parts of the capital
World6 hours ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
Data shows exponential increase in the number of institutions offering the best of Western higher education in the Emirates
Education2 days ago
The service is live now for schools that start their academic year in April
Education2 days ago
Service has several benefits, including passport safety and speedy services
UAE2 days ago
Last week, a number of vehicles were damaged in a blaze that broke out in Al Qusais Industrial Area 1
Legal3 days ago
Recapp partnered with Al Ain Water to launch the fundraising campaign during the holy month
Ramadan 202250 minutes ago
Country also tops the world when it comes to residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine
coronavirus1 day ago
Children aged below 16 years don't need to take a PCR test to travel to country
coronavirus1 day ago
Key focus of the campaign is to provide long-term solutions that combat malnutrition and hunger and reduce others’ reliance on humanitarian aid
Emirati Wise2 days ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Long Reads1 week ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads1 week ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads1 week ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads13 hours ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads5 days ago
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads5 days ago
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
Long Reads6 days ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
The All Stars Football Club will also feature Aparshakti Khurana among others
Entertainment1 day ago
For the first time, the singer-songwriter wrote a couple of songs fully in Spanish.
Music3 days ago
How food has been a lifesaver in my relationship with my husband.
Life and Living2 days ago
Pioneers such as Dr Moawia will live on in the memory of Dubai society: Sheikh Maktoum
Government2 days ago
GeForce RTX 30-Series laptops
They warn that there is also a real cost to delaying treatment
Health2 days ago
Musings on everyday life
Writer's Corner18 hours ago
Beat the heat with these bright new hues and sunny, chic silhouettes
Fashion20 hours ago
Dubai Islamic Bank's contribution will also support some medical facilities associated with the DHA
Health23 hours ago
Actions to be taken include practical and field training for veterinarians and carrying out a series of workshops
UAE2 days ago
According to UNESCO, the Emirate is the only city in the Mena region that has issued a framework for cultural statistics
Arts and Culture2 days ago
He had been diagnosed with DMD, a rapidly progressive form of muscular dystrophy
Health2 days ago
Feature will bring together groups under bigger umbrellas and allow administrators to send alerts to thousands of users
Tech15 hours ago
The board is continuing to review Musk's bid for the company, says Parag Agrawal
Tech3 hours ago
Musk says he would like to lift the veil on the algorithm that runs on the platform
Tech6 hours ago
At the height of the pandemic in December 2019, Zoom users went up from 10 million daily meeting participants to well over 300 million in April in the same year.
Business15 hours ago
Investment is expected to fund company's growth plans in rooftop and electric vehicle charging space
Business17 hours ago
The growth market, which replaces the second market established in 2014, offers companies access to a wide investor base, key support from the ADX on investor engagement and an opportunity to enhance their brand equity
Business17 hours ago
The initiative called “Raqeeb” was rolled out in line with the Cabinet decision aimed at raising awareness among the public and increasing compliance rates. It is effective as of today, April 15, 2022
Business18 hours ago
The Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman and Indian batsman played their division two match against Derbyshire
Cricket15 hours ago
Gujarat are now two points clear of second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders, while Rajasthan slipped to third
Sports14 hours ago
Kane Williamson leads a well-settled side that threatens to upset the best
Sports13 hours ago
Uefa are yet to confirm whether they will open an investigation into the incidents
Sports13 hours ago
The Reds will face Spanish side Villarreal in the semifinals as they look to reach their 10th Champions League final and claim a seventh title in the competition
Sports13 hours ago
Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal provided a rollicking start of 65 runs in the powerplay which was the highest score so far in the first six overs in the games at Pune
Sports1 day ago
More than 500,000 participants and 30,000 events contribute to Expo 2020 Dubai’s blockbuster sporting legacy
Sports1 day ago
The son of Dubawi is now the odds-on favourite for the G1 2,000 Guineas
Sports1 day ago
McDonald had served as an assistant under Justin Langer since 2019 and took the reins in Pakistan after Langer declined the offer of a short-term contract extension and resigned
Sports1 day ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos2 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos2 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events3 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events3 weeks ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup4 weeks ago
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Videos4 weeks ago
The game was interrupted for a few minutes as security chased the fan
Cricket4 days ago
“Running really changed my life,” she says
Offbeat1 hour ago
The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, say officials
Offbeat4 hours ago
The 62-year-old, who was found guilty of fraud, became 'heir' to the Singh family's fortune shortly after meeting them
Offbeat3 days ago
The private collection is estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros
Offbeat4 days ago
