Ministry seeks to raise the number of Emiratis at a private sector company to 10% of the total staff by the end of 2026
Precious metal sales picked up in 2022 on the back of the recovery in the economy and the massive increase of tourist inflows, as many retailers reported double-digit growth in numbers
The police chief said that there was an altercation between the teacher and a student who had a firearm
He previously possessed more than 50 per cent of voting rights at Ant but the changes will mean that his share falls to 6.2 per cent
Experts advise motorists to check the weather forecast and pay heed to advisories and warnings issued by authorities
HR experts say organisations may require developing new policies for their success apart from technological advancements
The police registered an FIR in the matter under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act
Before the vote, he tried to persuade the holdouts in a closed-door party meeting, vowing to stay in the race until he gets the necessary votes
As the latest addition to
One of the fastest-growing retail outlets for contemporary and affordable furniture and décor, offers enticing discounts and offers on a variety of items
Many of us are concerned about accumulating enough wealth to enjoy a stress-free retirement. However, it is essential to understand that as soon as we stop working for money, the accumulated assets must begin working for us.
Saeed Al Shamsi, an Emirati motorhead, is making headlines for his three victories in a row at various motorsport competitions in 2022
Moderate to fresh winds will blow, strong at times with clouds
Authorities share videos highlighting the perils of venturing out during the rains
Weather, safety, landmarks and outdoor activities were evaluated in the report
At the airport and land borders, people have to pay for the number of days overstayed and for leave permit
Ever since its first edition in 1996, DSF has been instrumental in bringing people and communities together
Parents have been informed through emails and WhatsApp messages
The star Portuguese striker has yet to be registered by the Saudi club
It will feature six teams, divided in two groups of three teams
Authority highlights the dangers of wrong overtaking and sudden deviation, which can be fatal for the driver and others
Residents have to pay 5% import customs duty and 5% value-added tax (VAT)
Can employees combine sabbatical and annual leave? Can employers cancel leave prematurely? Frequently asked questions explained
In a tweet, the ministry said that the 10 per cent target must be achieved by 2026
The Kazakh national has already been selected to be part of the UAE National Ice-Skating Team
This prize will be available exclusively for the coming week
These devices enable customers to monitor their water and electricity consumption independently
The assigned committee in the emirate has transferred grants to 635 new cases, in addition to the previous 1,000 retirees
Principals have indicated a smooth beginning as children return to classrooms, with teachers supporting the transition by allowing them to rest and recharge when needed
All laboratory technicians working inside the lab and handling high-threat level pathogens have undergone intense training
The vessel the men were travelling in sank when it hit turbulent waters, leaving them adrift until they were able to use the phone to establish contact with their families
He had been expected finally to win a majority to lead the Republican-controlled House
Mediclinic Welcare Hospital has become the first hospital in the MENA region to offer iTind - an advanced and minimally invasive procedure for the enlarged prostate.
With more than 50 years of track record in building the nation, MIDA works hand-in-hand with investors to unlock investment opportunities and facilitate a seamless investment journey in Malaysia
It’s been a while since Tony Blair led Labour to that landslide election win in 1997. The party lost power in 2010 and has since remained on the opposition benches. Now after 12 years of bumpy Tory rule marked by rows and referendums, the mood music around Labour is growing upbeat
The kind of critically praised dramas that often dominate the awards season are falling flat at the box office, failing to justify the money it takes to make them
A surprising collaboration between an entertainment giant (Disney) and an avant-garde artist (Julie Taymor) birthed the most successful musical in history
The Scots voted against independence in a referendum in 2014. The issue was revived when Scotland voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, but as part of the United Kingdom it followed the country out of the EU. As the next general election nears, a crisis is clearly brewing
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
Say hello to new-and-improved AI assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla
Every New Year comes with the promise of new beginnings and hope of better days. So it was when 2022 dawned, but a war in Europe altered the global mood, adding to existing challenges. Leading individuals passed on, but the year also saw some joys and silver linings
The emirate now boasts some 13,000 establishments — more per capita than New York City — and some are nabbing global laurels
A South Korean internet firm is trying to introduce robots into the world of cubicles and conference rooms without making employees uncomfortable
Beyond making tough moments a little easier, cultivating levity is good for your health
What does it take and how long does it take to feel at home in a new place?
C835 is an important addition to TCL’s continuous commitment to bringing exceptional viewing and entertainment experience to all it's users.
Leading company in natural gas power technology, services and solutions is poised to power the future of the sector in the Middle East and Africa
Ta'aleem aims to be the first rewarding website for every student and teacher in the UAE
Although gamers, content creators, freelancers, and students all have varying characteristics, qualities and needs, one thing remains common between them - the need for a reliable and powerful laptop, that handles heavy workloads without any letdowns.
Organisers announce new dates for the ceremony
In The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical family drama, the 42-year-old actress plays a character Steven Spielberg based on his own mother.
The veteran actor also requested the Prime Minister's support in clearing the stigma around Bollywood
The singer last performed at the 2021 New Year’s Eve extravaganza at Atlantis, The Palm
A case of female power in Baku
Save the dates, for 2023 will showcase it all
The man, with no previous medical history, collapsed in the aisle of the airplane and went into cardiac arrest
The campaign will run between February 4 and 10, across all emirates
What the road ahead for the luxury car manufacturer looks like
The Macan compact crossover has been particularly successful with about 600,000 units delivered worldwide since its launch in 2014
Many English users around the world use the two spellings interchangeably, often depending on which version their word-processing spell-checker favours (or favors)
Journalist Sonya Rehman takes up the issue of animal abuse in her first children’s book
Covid-era distortions now levelling out; manufacturing growth seen at just 1.6%
Virtual attacks cost companies an estimated $6 trillion
Companies intend to invest up to $2.5b over the next 5 years
The online grocery sector can undergo a paradigm shift on the back of the UK-headquartered start-up’s bid to emerge as a major global technology solutions provider
Big-race jockey claims a hat-trick including big win aboard Algiers in the featured Al Maktoum Challenge
The UAE have been placed in Group B alongside defending champions Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar in the eight-team tournament
It was Sarfaraz whose fourth Test century — first in eight years — which set Pakistan on course for a fighting draw
She postponed her retirement after an injury ruled her out of the US Open last year
Top seed Djokovic has won his previous three meetings with Medvedev, who last beat him in the 2021 US Open final
He announced in 2018 that he had overcome a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer but then said in December 2021 that the disease had returned
Pakistan finished their second innings at 304 for nine chasing 319
The victory at Stamford Bridge, against an injury-hit and out-of-form Chelsea, moved City to within five points of Arsenal
Chasing 207 for victory, India fell short by 16 runs, finishing their innings at 190 for eight in 20 overs
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
Antiquities are being sent back to their countries of origin, but at what cost?
The Serbian is part of Falcons along with Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Yohan Wadia is humanising much-loved DC and Marvel characters as everyday people
Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh from Iran is aged 21 and measures at a height of 65.24 cm
Be careful what you purge. Today’s decluttering victim is tomorrow’s lost object, and lost objects are forever
Gary McKee raised £1,093,000 for cancer charity and worn out 22 pairs of running shoes
Fan Xing underwent a short medical examination a few months after being born, which had to be done quickly so she could be reunited with her mother
A store in Doha had to temporarily close when Oliveira visited and attracted hundreds of fans. He was taken to the back of the store until things calmed down
Many of these became the subject of numerous — often repeated — cultural conversations around the world