Expect fair to partly cloudy skies
Weather5 hours ago
First international flight will be allowed to land at 6:00am on December 21
Travel39 minutes ago
Fast advanced EDE scanners create zero to minimal traffic build-up at key highways
UAE1 hour ago
State's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemns killings, promises strict action
Asia1 hour ago
The government utility becomes the world's first to provide Arabic services on Amazon’s Alexa
UAE1 hour ago
Special session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation to be biggest global meeting on Afghan issues since Taliban takeover
Asia3 hours ago
The end-of-service payment of an employee is subject to the provisions of federal employment law
Legal59 minutes ago
Defendants stole 158 smart mobile phones, Dh21,000, $1000
Crime4 hours ago
Infections of the variant detected in 89 countries
coronavirus4 hours ago
10 missing, 13 injured as storm batters country
Asia4 hours ago
Health authority concerned about rising number of Covid-19 cases and the spread of Omicron variant
coronavirus14 hours ago
News report says David Frost resigned due to disillusionment with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government
World11 hours ago
All non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theatres will be shut until January 14
coronavirus13 hours ago
This eco-friendly apartment is equipped with all things 'green', including energy-efficient appliances
Environment17 hours ago
Experts say the third wave of Covid-19 in India will be milder than the second wave
coronavirus15 hours ago
Surveillance footage shows how reckless lane indiscipline can be
UAE41 minutes ago
Measures will facilitate post-Covid recovery of the UAE economy
Banking in UAE19 hours ago
The Dubai Ruler and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also posted congratulatory messages on social media
UAE21 hours ago
The festival will run every day from 4.30pm to 10.30pm
UAE Attractions20 hours ago
What happens if an antigen test comes back positive and all other questions answered
coronavirus3 days ago
Hotels around Burj Khalifa report 100% occupancy; beachfront villa listed for Dh78,000 a night
UAE Attractions3 days ago
Passengers will have unlimited free rebooking and cancellation options
Aviation2 days ago
iPhone maker owns and operates outlets at the Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, and in Yas Mall
Jobs3 days ago
The Central Bank has tightened rules related to anti-money laundering, terror financing
Business4 days ago
Dubai
Ring in the extravagant edition of Dubai Shopping Festival with unmissable deals and entertainment
Futuristic next-level 14" creator OLED laptops with ASUS DialPad, AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics
The discount scheme is valid until January 31, 2022
Transport3 days ago
About 56 per cent of professionals say they intend to change their jobs in the next 12 months
UAE2 days ago
DHA looking to fill up several vacancies, including nurses, psychologist
Jobs5 days ago
Booster shots can generate antibodies needed to fight an infection, official says
coronavirus3 days ago
Ministers discuss a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
Government3 days ago
"There is something new to see and do every single year," residents say.
Spotlight22 hours ago
Number of patients admitted to hospital are probably around one tenth of the true number
coronavirus12 hours ago
A major incident is defined as an event with a range of serious consequences which requires special arrangements to be implemented
coronavirus13 hours ago
Accident triggered an outpouring of grief in the local community and around the country
World4 minutes ago
Airline expects to return to profitability over the next 18 months
Aviation4 minutes ago
Several laws protect the rights of those working as domestic help in the country
Legal7 minutes ago
Currently the four FIFA languages are English, French, German and Spanish
Football13 hours ago
BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.
Organisers to check the temperature of attendees and regulate entry
UAE3 days ago
The global data website Statista expects the UAE to attract more than 31 million tourists annually by 2025
UAE3 days ago
From lush mangroves to beautiful wadis, rugged mountains to sandy beaches, there's plenty to discover
UAE3 days ago
New regulations extended federal government’s leaves and amended end-of-service benefits to match that of the private sector
Government3 days ago
DUBAI
The language may be the world’s ruling lingua franca, but it is up against an evolutionary process that could take things in different directions. Will it survive the long haul?
Long Reads1 week ago
I’d probably have enjoyed the film much more if it hadn’t been for the quick-on-the-draw fusillade of conversations that have emerged over its release
Long Reads1 week ago
The Power Of The Dog has unleashed conversations on the takedown of the ‘toxic’ Western cowboy. Does it work? Or does it not?
Long Reads1 week ago
Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
Long Reads15 hours ago
With urbanisation nearing a crescendo, and a pandemic breathing down our neck, more and more people are looking at exploring rural opportunities that promise better resilience — entrepreneurial and emotional — in the future
Long Reads1 day ago
Research shows that those more exposed to tobacco imagery across the media — particularly the young — are twice as likely to start smoking
Long Reads2 days ago
While there’s a global effort on to curb the menace, New Zealand’s new plan to outlaw smoking for the young by 2025 is the latest radical bid
Long Reads2 days ago
The new router supporting high speed, reliable and secure Wi-Fi 6 Plus for large households
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
The stars and director Kabir Khan were in Dubai to promote the film releasing this weekend.
Movies1 hour ago
Buying presents for loved ones is downright nerve-wracking.
Life and Living1 hour ago
Day one and two of the event featured exceptional collections from renowned designers.
Local Events1 day ago
The music festival concludes today.
Music19 hours ago
The minister emphasised the importance of regular screening in the early diagnosis of cancer
Health1 day ago
Change your old ways in 2022
Wellness2 days ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
The two ministers also exchanged views on how to boost cooperation during pandemics
Health23 hours ago
Average lifespan for women to increase to over 82 years, men will live to over 77
Health23 hours ago
The rich diversity of the Arabic language will be commemorated on December 18
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The newly released House of Gucci spotlights a challenging time for the family business, showcasing — only in glimpses — how a young American designer changed the brand’s sensibilities
Fashion2 days ago
If art is in your mind, then there’s much to explore in the coming days
Arts and Culture2 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
New outlet will be offering over 1,000 products manufactured by over 40 of the world's top brands
Business6 days ago
The dollar index rose 0.10% to 96.18.
Markets6 days ago
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,786.73 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets6 days ago
About 9.4 million room nights sold between January - October 2021 in comparison to 7 million in same period in 2019
Business1 week ago
Latest work system will bring the financial sector closer to the global stock markets, banks and financial institutions and, therefore, advance business and foreign trade
UAE1 week ago
Rublev initially struggled with his groundstrokes, but the Russian soon found his rhythm in the final against Andy Murray
Tennis11 hours ago
Extra-time goals by substitute Amr Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi gave Algeria a 2-0 win over neighbours Tunisia in the Arab Cup final
Football11 hours ago
Arsenal's third league success in a row consolidated fourth spot in the standings
Football11 hours ago
Aston Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests in their squad
Football15 hours ago
England slumped from 150 for two to 236 all out in their first innings against Australia
Cricket19 hours ago
For the second time in three days, Haughey made history as she produced an impressive performance to win the world title in 50.98 seconds
Sports11 hours ago
India are fresh from home success against New Zealand, while South Africa have not played red ball cricket since June
Cricket16 hours ago
The Virat Kohli-led India take on South Africa in the first Test at Centurion from Dec. 26
Cricket18 hours ago
Rohit Gupta emerged the most valuable player in the individual stakes with an impressive 21 points
Golf11 hours ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE2 months ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus2 months ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays2 months ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports2 months ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 month ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
