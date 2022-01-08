Though active cases have crossed the 100,000-mark, the death rate is just around one a day
coronavirus3 hours ago
Some schools to reopen on Monday for on-site learning
Education2 hours ago
A sheet of ice covered the country's highest peak
Weather2 hours ago
Authorities do not ask for personal data related to bank accounts over the phone
Crime7 hours ago
Grades 10 and 12 questions to combine different formats, including case-based, open-ended, short answer, and long answer and situation-based ones.
Education42 minutes ago
All passengers will have to undergo home quarantine for 7 days and must undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India
Travel1 hour ago
, the largest theme park destination in the Middle East offers an incredible scale and variety of entertainment
UAE Attractions5 hours ago
From donating to charity to helping their loved ones build houses, here's how the millionaires of 2021 are doing
UAE8 hours ago
In the olden days, Anisa Ezzat Hassan Abouomar said people used to participate in the festival just to catch a glimpse of the UAE rulers
Arts and Culture2 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 28,573
coronavirus4 hours ago
The minibus and the coach collided while speeding in poor visibility due to fog around dawn
MENA4 hours ago
The UN health body said preventive measures are an 'absolute must'
coronavirus5 hours ago
The protests in the Central Asian nation were the most widespread since Kazakhstan’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991
World4 hours ago
Public Prosecution campaign aimed at raising the public's awareness about the laws and legislations in the country
Legal3 days ago
Projects include construction of health centres, schools, boreholes, water wells and mosques
UAE2 days ago
Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years
UAE4 days ago
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
UAE4 days ago
The 41-year-old nanny based in Abu Dhabi said it was the 'best-ever New Year gift'
UAE5 days ago
Priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing them with the finest services
UAE6 days ago
As part of the agreement, SEHA and the National Health Insurance Company will merge into Pure Health
UAE3 days ago
Globally, spot gold rose 0.09% to $1,815.52 at 9.22am UAE time.
Markets3 days ago
Official working hours at headquarters will be Monday-Thursday 7:30am to 3:30pm and 7:30am to 12 pm on Fridays
Property4 days ago
The dollar index was trading unchanged at 96.25.
Markets3 days ago
Choose from a range of top-selling smartwatches and electronics that are guaranteed to enhance and improve your experience
Dubai
Madan Mohan, Director - Technology Risk Advisory, MBG Corporate Services on the growing need for organisations to incorporate privacy laws and regulations within their structures
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Residents enjoyed a smooth start to the new UAE weekend
Life and Living23 hours ago
The 31-year-old entrepreneur's tweet about his name goes viral
Offbeat23 hours ago
Sunderland joins Sheikh Hamdan, Will Smith and Tom Cruise as the few who have actually been to the top of the world's tallest building
UAE Attractions9 hours ago
So far, the state has recorded 280 cases of the Omicron variant
coronavirus1 day ago
The Dubai Ruler shared an inspiring snippet from his younger years
UAE6 hours ago
The charity runs hundreds of shelters that care for some of the world’s neediest people
Asia5 hours ago
In the past seven days, 34 countries have recorded their highest number of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic
coronavirus17 hours ago
AboFlah will raise funds to bring warmth to 100,000 refugee families in Africa and the Middle East this winter
UAE9 seconds ago
New global cases have soared by 270 per cent since Omicron variant was discovered
coronavirus21 minutes ago
New cases in five states immersed in election campaigning — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — have shot up
coronavirus7 hours ago
Authorities are doing all they can to keep Emiratis and expats safe
coronavirus6 days ago
Here's how to claim overtime for additional hours of work each day
Legal6 days ago
Each Emirate is empowered to frame its own regulations for consumption, possession and dealing with and trading in alcoholic beverages
Legal6 days ago
Company's appeal on the sanction was rejected by the Central Bank
Banking in UAE1 week ago
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
For most of us, New Year resolutions used to be passing fancies. But after a pandemic-charged year, we are now seeking changes to give our lives more purpose and meaning
Long Reads1 week ago
Self-love is the power to acknowledge that you come first; it’s only then that you can truly be compassionate about others around you
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Millennials are now opting to live in the suburbs, and commute to work/study in the city. They believe being in ‘a quiet place’, away from the urban jungle, is worth their while
Long Reads19 hours ago
Recipients of honorary awards who later become British nationals can apply to convert their awards to substantive ones
Long Reads1 day ago
Britain’s honours system has evolved over more than 650 years, recognising and rewarding exceptional service and achievements, but there are growing demands for reform, not least to replace Empire with Excellence in the titles
Long Reads1 day ago
Gandhi sent a crocheted, cotton lace with the words ‘Jai Hind’ at the centre, created from yarn he had personally spun to Queen Elizabeth ll
Long Reads6 days ago
All of us dream of having a healthy body and mind but not all of us live the dream. It is because of several factors like health issues, tight work schedules, etc. that often restrict us from achieving our fitness goals.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Dubai
A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Austin Barnard, Co-Founder of Orca Capital.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
She reveals the process of shooting the video with many UAE-based talents.
Music3 days ago
Celeb couple in Dubai to enjoy DSF
Local Events1 day ago
Celebrated Blues legends will perform at the new outdoor venue at Sports City.
Local Events2 days ago
Are you ready for a dose of caffeinated beauty? We speak to skincare experts and explore what makes coffee a miracle ingredient
Beauty1 day ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 day ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 day ago
He died at a Manila hospital one day before he was to undergo an angioplasty
Asia1 day ago
The book will be released on January 12
Books1 day ago
They were loose promises wrapped in the festive-season-optimism
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The brunch day(s) may have already shifted with the new weekend, but lots is still being planned in the F&B sector
Food1 day ago
...it’s because he’s a decent man. Author, journalist and screenplay writer on the bigger picture of heightened ‘sensibilities’ which emerged from the clutter of conversations around the (currently trending in the UAE) hit series
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The Chief Fashion Officer at Papa Don’t Preach reimagines what you think you know about fashion
Fashion1 day ago
Industry behemoths like Amazon and Google stayed away over the virus risk, but the more than 2,200 firms big and small in attendance still pitched their hopes for the next big thing
Tech3 hours ago
Yields on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury are on track for their biggest weekly gain since September, 2019, while technology and growth stocks have tumbled and investors snapped up shares of banks, energy firms and other economically sensitive companies
Markets4 hours ago
Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of UAE inaugurates the all-inclusive e-sports festival
Business35 minutes ago
VAT is imposed on taxable supplies made in the UAE by a taxable person.
Business50 minutes ago
Oil prices are likely to sustain upward trend as Brent and WTI registered gains of more than five per cent in the first week of the year
Markets2 hours ago
Century Financial chief Bal Krishen signs MoU to build 3 hotels in newly-formed Union Territory
Business3 hours ago
Friday session was the first in the history of the markets after the entry into force of the new trading dates as of January 3, to become from Monday to Friday for a period of five hours a day
Markets4 hours ago
Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and Fakhr Alam are in Pakistan to launch Galaxy Racer Pakistan through the country’s biggest e-sports tournament Gamers Galaxy
Business4 hours ago
The US bank announced its plan to impose new vaccination rules in October and now becomes the first major Wall Street institution to follow through with a strict vaccine mandate
Business5 hours ago
It was just the third time that twin centuries have been made at the Sydney Cricket Ground with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting the last man to score two centuries in an SCG Test — 2006 vs South Africa
Sports55 minutes ago
The Pride of Abu Dhabi get the better of record five-time winners Shabab Al Ahli to add the only piece of silverware missing from their trophy cabinet
Sports19 hours ago
Four for jockey Antonio Fresu, while Charlie Appleby and Richard Mullen win featured Zabeel Trophy with Pat Of Thunder
Sports34 minutes ago
Djokovic received calls from his native Serbia, including from his parents and the president, who hoped to boost his spirits on the holiday
Tennis21 hours ago
The awards ceremony will be held virtually from Fifa's headquarters in Zurich on January 17
Sports21 hours ago
She had played in Melbourne earlier this week but has been asked to leave Australia after being detained by Border Force officials
Sports1 day ago
About 50 protesters — a mix of tennis fans, anti-vaccine demonstrators and immigrant rights activists — congregated on Orthodox Christmas Day outside a detention facility in Melbourne
Sports1 day ago
The 34-year-old is currently housed in a government detention hotel in the suburb of Carlton, 5 km north of Melbourne Park
Sports1 day ago
Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella were seen out in Durham before a one-day international against England, violating a Covid-19 biosecure bubble
Sports23 hours ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos1 week ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos1 week ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos1 month ago
We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.
Videos1 month ago
Plant-based chef Maya Badran gives us all the insights
Food1 month ago
The fair is an annual week-long festival
UAE1 month ago
Lee Jae-myung has said he thinks hair regrowth treatments should be covered by the national health insurance program
Asia1 day ago
Filippo Bernardini accused of impersonating literary agents and publishers over email to steal unpublished works
Offbeat20 hours ago
The 31-year-old entrepreneur's tweet about his name goes viral
Offbeat23 hours ago
The car's colour can be changed using an app
Auto1 day ago
Scientists say they made the decision to honour the actor's long-time advocacy for environmental issues
Offbeat1 day ago
