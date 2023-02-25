Revealed: From Dubai's Museum of the Future to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, top UAE attractions that nearly sell out every day
Industry experts see a surge in bookings by tourists for various activities including desert safari and helicopter ride
A committee was created to review a part of the same
Authorities have made significant progress in adopting global standards for anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism
Regulator studying available options regarding new status of the institution
Ahmed El Tayeb Mosque is open from the first until the last prayer of the day while the church and synagogue are open from 7am to 9pm
The World Cancer Research Fund International 2020 report says the cancer is the twelfth most common cancer worldwide
The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the number of casualties in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night
Cabinet issues resolution underscoring country's commitment to target and dismantle networks that finance terrorism
Every creator needs their own unique mobile workstation that offers the ideal mix of power, portability, and premium features for a productive workflow.
From a struggling new expat to a powerful entrepreneur with a successful business empire, Adil Faridi, MD and co-founder at Faateh Group, Dubai, has a truly inspiring entrepreneurial journey
Survey commissioned by Metropolitan Homes also finds 90 per cent would purchase another property in the Emirate after selling their existing one
The new initiative will run every day at a stall in Deira City Center from 10am to 10pm
The RTA has also designated alternative parking spaces to accommodate the big crowd of football fans
Company in Dubai that has implemented policy explains how it is implemented without affecting productivity
Audiences can save a lot of money if they buy tickets online, says expert
‘It encourages employees to take leave when they need it, which can lead to increased productivity and job satisfaction’
The requirements are explained in this step-by-step guide to Mohap's new digital service
Paediatricians say temperature fluctuations, increased humidity and decreased immune response make kids more vulnerable
Static-fire test also completed in preparation for the first launch attempt on February 27
The Portuguese footballer joined the celebration with his Al Nassr teammates and coach Rudi José Garcia
The most siblings born on the same day is five, and there's only one-in-17.7-billion chance it can happen
He tried to lure her to the emergency exit staircase where there were no cameras, but she managed to run away
It took him nearly five years to complete the ground-floor construction
The reward was a check for $69,039 and 470 points
As the world’s leading film producer, India currently produces more than 1,500 films a year in about 20 languages
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
MyAster app aims to provide hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies services with direct access to an integrated portfolio of medical services
The parliamentarian has also applauded the alliance for promoting trade and tourism between the two nations
The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process and the awardees will be announced in January 2024
'Extreme Weekends' to take place at the racing area behind the Al Wathba Souq at the Festival grounds and will showcase some stunning freestyle stunts
Food delivery services are currently leading the online marketplace, crossing even pre-pandemic times
Authorities had earlier extended the last date of the reduction scheme to February 1, 2023
The directives of Sheikha Fatima are being implemented and are being expedited the procedures for bringing in the injured and their families
Two S Holding, a part of the UAE Ruling Family's sovereign and royal wealth network, has committed to a $2.5 billion equity investment in Nano Cures International Ltd, an Abu Dhabi based global healthcare technology company.
We interview former Director General of Civil Aviation Mohi-Din BinHendi about Dubai Airport and how it went from having several flights a day to being one of the busiest airports in the world.
Some false ideas about diet seem to linger in the mainstream like a terrible song stuck in your head
Like any other language, English has changed over time. The accent in which it is spoken is key to how someone is viewed, influenced by many factors: country or region of origin, social and educational background, working environment, friends, and your own sense of identity
It’s an unusually wide-open year for the Academy Awards. Here are the predictions of what will make the cut on Tuesday
While working from home does have numerous benefits like better work/life balance and time to pursue passion projects, studies have showed its downside too
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
On TikTok, a midsize movement is forming, but models like Jill Kortleve are rarely cast in glossy brand campaigns or on the catwalks. Why not?
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
Al Tayer delivered a speech titled 'What we offer to COP 28' at the World Government Summit 2023
The 28th edition of the leading industry event is set to be 30 per cent larger than ever before, bringing sustainability to the forefront with the launch of Gulfood Green
The residences feature a collection of 33 ultra-prime, fully furnished two- to six-bedroom residences, penthouses and villas combining outstanding design and the highest quality with seamless service, available for purchase
This marks a major milestone for the first wildlife rescue rehabilitation and release programme in the Emirate, jointly launched by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and The National Aquarium in 2020
The Hollywood awards ceremony will take place on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
From music and stand-up comedy to art and culture, we bring you the best options for this weekend
The superstar dethroned Kylie Jenner and now sits with 382 million followers on the social media platform
The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12
Anish Malpani’s 'social enterprise' makes eyewear from packets of chips
The event houses 6 murals, 9 outdoor installations, and over 100 talks, panels and workshops
When children are fussy about food, it is the energy around food and eating they are reacting to, not the food itself
Physical activity, combined with meditation, can do wonders
Getting a pink slip is not the end of the road in your professional journey
Baghdad facility aims to produce one billion packs per annum for dairy and beverage products
Partnership will strengthen Africa’s digital backbone with AI-driven solutions
It is one of a series of resolutions that the emirate's Ruler has issued to raise the city's economic competitiveness and further raise standards across sectors
Dollar at 2-month high after hot US personal consumption data
FATF is an inter-governmental organisation set up to combat money laundering and terrorism financing
The revamped properties in GCC, Africa will provide vibrant living options at affordable price points
The massive participation in this year's edition emphasises the importance of these exhibitions for the defence sector, a top official says
It was another stroll in the park for the world No1, who demolished the fifth seed American Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 28 minutes
The Czech World No30 will take on Iga Swiatek in the Dubai final on Saturday
The 22-year-old Polish star, who is looking for a first title in Dubai in her first final, has not lost to Gauff, 18, in six career meetings
Several aspiring youngsters go through a drill in their bid to be selected for the Ball Kids programme at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
World No 1 Iga Swiatek cut a special cake to commemorate the organising body of women’s professional tennis' landmark
Attending her second tournament in as many years, Amelia explained why she is back this year
The reward was a check for $69,039 and 470 points
Saturday's stage should result in a similar scenario with a flat finish and a bunch sprint expected before Sunday's finale on the Jebel Hafeet mountain
The 36-year-old defender won the World Cup in 2010 as well as two European Championships with Spain
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
At the home centre, ceramic vases and candleholders are being offered at a promo price of two pieces, one onion
Several videos dubbed "sushi terrorism" have emerged on social media, showing unhygienic pranks at restaurants
The shop's announcement went viral, garnering nearly 9,000 shares and 15,000 reactions
Both she and a Nepali resident claim to be the owners of the house in which they are currently residing
At least 900 cats take part in the show that drew more than 15,000 admirers
The most siblings born on the same day is five, and there's only one-in-17.7-billion chance it can happen
The babies were delivered by caesarean section at 29 weeks and still require respiratory support
She was born 'Rajamma' in 1903 to a Pulaya family in Nandankode, Trivandrum
60-year-old Brazilian man announced his 'death' on his Facebook page and invited friends and family to attend 'farewell service'
Another couple ordered several sacks of the prized vegetable, not for a dinner spread but as souvenirs for guests