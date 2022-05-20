It is completely prohibited for them to hold on to any other vehicle while on the move
Transport17 hours ago
All cases and claims filed after the decree comes into effect will be referred to specialised courts
Passengers were flown to the destination after a change of aircraft
Asia1 hour ago
The incubation period is from about five days to three weeks
World5 hours ago
Some suppliers have begun charging a service fee for transportation
UAE3 hours ago
Sheikha Shamma is committed to tackling climate change and driving a shift towards a circular economy
Environment1 hour ago
A minute of silence will be observed as a mark of respect for the late UAE leader
Sheikh Khalifa5 hours ago
The Tesla chief calls the accusations 'utterly untrue'
Tech1 hour ago
A virtual gatecrasher added fun to the party as Florian Ughetto and Liz Nunez tied the knot
Tech13 hours ago
She was sentenced in absentia for endangering her daughter's safety
Crime1 day ago
The Real Housewives of Dubai will be available to stream on Hayu from June 2
Entertainment23 hours ago
The late leader empowered the population and strengthened the country
Sheikh Khalifa2 days ago
No casualties were recorded
Emergencies21 hours ago
Several authorities issue advisories asking residents to be cautious
UAE19 hours ago
Last year, the police had warned that motorists caught driving with damaged or worn-out tyres face a Dh500 fine, along with four black points
Transport23 hours ago
Certain conditions have been set for the customer to benefit from these policies
UAE17 hours ago
Decision to cement emirate's status as a key city in the metaverse
UAE17 hours ago
It asks people to answer questions and have a chance to win Dh10,000
UAE20 hours ago
Turkish patient is first to be brought to Dubai to receive therapy for genetic disorder
Health18 hours ago
The facility completed expansion works in April 2021
Emergencies20 minutes ago
The pair announced they were expecting in January with a set of glamorous snow-dusted images taken in Harlem
Newsmakers42 minutes ago
She suffered permanent deformity due to the botched Botox procedure
Crime1 day ago
He had booked the meals for detainees
Crime2 days ago
Representatives of leading government and private entities on both sides to hold meetings
Economy1 week ago
The accused held a knife to the child's neck
Crime1 week ago
Officials are conducting a study to find the most sustainable alternatives
Environment1 day ago
The company sued her after she refused to return the money
Legal23 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 13,925
coronavirus1 day ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads3 weeks ago
iPod wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of Apple's founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads12 hours ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads1 week ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads1 week ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads1 week ago
The actress spoke about her 'real' and 'relatable' love story in the six-part anthology.
OTT1 hour ago
Filmmaker Robert Eggers teams up with Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman to create an authentic Viking movie
Movies1 day ago
Enjoy your days off with some of the best dining options around town
Food Listings13 hours ago
In all practical sense, a grinder here works like a malicious bot, clever enough to strike at the right, er, wrong time
Writer's Corner13 hours ago
While we are continuously looking for methods to invite good vibes into our lives and home, this practice comes handy
Lifestyle13 hours ago
Saying ‘I’m sorry’, especially when you’re not at fault, is probably an unconscious reaction for you
Wellness13 hours ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words13 hours ago
Take this chance to do your bit and shine your light
Wellness13 hours ago
Once upon a time in the old Soviet days, it was a popular holiday destination, with its fancy beaches and seaside restaurants bursting with fresh seafood
Lifestyle13 hours ago
... and their reputation on the internet
Lifestyle13 hours ago
When it comes to losing weight, one can never be right
Writer's Corner13 hours ago
Turkish patient is first to be brought to Dubai to receive therapy for genetic disorder
Health18 hours ago
Dubbed ‘Women of Web3’ (WoW3), a powerhouse delegation of disruptive female US tech entrepreneurs from the United States will join Access Granted to provide expert insights while exploring Abu Dhabi as a gateway for global expansion.
Business12 hours ago
A virtual gatecrasher added fun to the party as Florian Ughetto and Liz Nunez tied the knot
Tech13 hours ago
The AI-driven immersive experience showcased NFTs that were new speculative forms of the carpet created using 150,000 archival images of carpets.
Business13 hours ago
Social media cracking down on posts that spread potentially dangerous false stories
Tech15 hours ago
New platform seeks to expand the “gratitude” of customers beyond waiters and delivery staff
UAE15 hours ago
Bangalore, currently fourth, finished the league stage with 16 points but their playoff status await the results of other games
Sports12 hours ago
From a sentimental point of view, fans would be hoping he gets a winning farewell
Sports12 hours ago
In the women’s draw, hot favourite Iga Swiatek, looking to secure her second French Open title in three years, could face former champion Jelena Ostapenko in the last 16
Sports12 hours ago
Woods shot 74, while Spieth stumbled to a 72
Sports12 hours ago
The last time Ferrari won in Spain, where overtaking can be a challenge, was with a Spanish driver — twice world champion Fernando Alonso in 2013
Sports12 hours ago
The German club beat Rangers 5-4 on penalties to end a 42-year wait for a European title. They win also guaranteed a lucrative first Champions League spot in the club's history
Sports19 hours ago
The South African and skipper KL Rahul put on the IPL's highest ever opening stand of 210
Cricket1 day ago
Having won the English and French Guineas, the British handler is hoping to complete a clean sweep of the Classics in three different countries with three different horses — a feat that has never been achieved before
Sports1 day ago
It is the team’s ambition and intention to one day compete at the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours under a Saudi Arabian licence
Sports1 day ago
IPL update with Ayaz Memon, an analysis of the latest game: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in lead
Videos1 week ago
Allison Poerner conducts water tasting sessions for restaurants, which involves pairing and contrasting water with food. Water does have taste, which is determined by its Total Dissolved Solids, she says.
Videos1 week ago
The actress talks about playing a pilot and working with Ajay Devgn in the aviation thriller
Videos2 weeks ago
One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.
Videos2 weeks ago
We visit Al Baik’s new branch in Mall of the Emirates which is based in the food court close to Ski Dubai
Videos3 weeks ago
The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.
Videos3 weeks ago
The vehicle was headed towards traffic, with the driver unable to stop due to a medical incident
Offbeat1 week ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat1 day ago
Prosecutors say the 71-year-old author was facing financial ruin, but continued to pay into 10 separate life insurance policies
Offbeat1 day ago
The fake banknotes feature paintings depicting calamities that have hit Lebanon, from the deadly August 2020 port blast to forest fires
MENA6 days ago
A former employee sued his supervisor for using the word to insult him
Offbeat1 week ago
