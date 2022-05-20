UAE

Life-changing care for women

PARTNER CONTENT

Life-changing care for women

Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Decoding female (toxic) 'masculinity'

Long Reads

Decoding female (toxic) 'masculinity'

Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it

Long Reads2 weeks ago

How Covid propelled trillion-dollar valuations

Long Reads

How Covid propelled trillion-dollar valuations

Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also  gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion,  worth more than collective GDPs of many countries

Long Reads3 weeks ago

One-of-a-kind dining experience high in the sky

Videos

One-of-a-kind dining experience high in the sky

One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.

Videos2 weeks ago

Videos

Ramadan art exhibition “Shurooq Al Fann”

The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.

Videos3 weeks ago

