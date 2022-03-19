Television footages showed dozens of PTI workers scaling walls
Asia5 hours ago
The ship sank as a result of bad weather
Emergencies1 day ago
Two others also won Dh100,000 each in the latest raffle draw
UAE13 hours ago
Medical student was killed during the shelling in Ukraine
Europe7 hours ago
Hundreds still trapped inside, President Zelensky says
World19 hours ago
UAE Foreign Minister reiterates country's readiness to support efforts for a peaceful solution
UAE3 hours ago
Khor Fakkan will precede Abu Dhabi by about eight minutes for the start of fasting and breakfast
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
Shamseer Purakkal said 2022 has been a lucky year so far as his wife Shifana is now one-month pregnant
UAE11 hours ago
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 11 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The Indian visitor has also amassed over 300 memorabilia
Expo 20201 day ago
The futuristic patrols were named 'Ghiath' by Sheikh Hamdan.
UAE2 days ago
American superstar Life Is Good heads likely field of 11 in the $12 million show piece race on Saturday, March 26
Primer1 day ago
This will be the third socially distanced Ramadan
Ramadan 20221 day ago
It will go into effect immediately
Transport13 hours ago
'We firmly believe that women can play a critical role in responding to the climate crisis'
Environment12 hours ago
They requested the Nobel Committee to extend the nomination procedure until March 31
World14 hours ago
The emergency aid material will benefit 85,000 people
UAE1 day ago
In 1999, India and the UAE signed a bilateral extradition treaty in New Delhi
UAE11 hours ago
At least four people died and hundreds were injured
UAE13 hours ago
The tower design was inspired by modern Islamic architecture, with a spacious dome covered with gilded mosaic
UAE Attractions16 hours ago
From handpans to flutes made of axes, there was plenty to keep commuters entertained and coming back for more.
Events1 day ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince receives Syrian president, discusses ties
Government1 hour ago
Leaders review current situation and discuss topics of common interest
UAE2 hours ago
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton ends the day in ninth
Sports2 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
The maid succumbed to her injuries after being assaulted by the employer.
Crime5 days ago
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Council recommend a screening every 10 years for individuals from the age of 40
Health1 week ago
Violations were detected through smart traffic cameras installed on all roads of the Emirate
Transport1 week ago
Grade 6 students typically have great relationships with their teachers
Education1 week ago
Over 2.7 million children have visited the mega fair
Expo 20203 days ago
Haq Al Laila celebrations to feature camel parade.
Ramadan 20223 days ago
The closure is for “periodic enhancements”.
UAE Attractions4 days ago
Sheikh Hamdan: Our objective, as always, is to serve the people
Government4 days ago
The force has received 1,740 reports of financial fraud through new call centre from August 2021 until March 2022.
Crime4 days ago
'It will help reduce the suffering of countless hens'
Environment3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
Long Reads1 week ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads1 week ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Cultural dislocation is a modern-day reality, and its central themes are longing and distance from the family. It’s a cocktail of social identities that an individual seeks
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads3 hours ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads1 day ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads6 days ago
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads1 week ago
Mediclinic City Hospital earns the Joint Commission International's Gold Seal of Approval® for its Breast Cancer programme certification
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Mediclinic at Home
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
The artist spoke to City Times whilst on a recent trip to Dubai.
Music1 day ago
Make the most of your days off with our guide to the best activities and events around town
Entertainment1 day ago
The young designer is in the city to launch her latest resort collection
Local Events3 days ago
Singer speaks Boyzone, going solo and the cause he holds close to his heart
Local Events4 days ago
Camp will also offer free medicines, free vouchers for ECG, ultrasound and other facilities
Health1 day ago
Leading women of OTT talk about how streaming platforms are changing the discourse around female characters, both structurally and creatively
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The practice of mothering yourself is one way of healing your old wounds
Wellness1 day ago
Olga Belka's painting studio is underwater, where she is surrounded by colourful fish and sea turtles
Arts and Culture18 hours ago
The project also involves drawing distinctive signs on the pathways
UAE1 day ago
The book provides an action-orientated roadmap to guide any city in the transition to this critical new approach
Books1 day ago
Made to measure is probably the route to choose and Dubai has a huge selection to choose from
Fashion1 day ago
Here’s a quick run of what’s not to be missed
Arts and Culture1 day ago
A key element of blockchain technology, experts say, is the way in which it gives people control over their content, products, and offerings
Tech1 day ago
The conference gathered industry experts, CEOs and investors to discuss attractive opportunities and challenges in India and the most pressing investment trends including technology, healthcare, e-commerce and social infrastructure
Business1 day ago
Volga-Dnepr suspends flights after sanctions cut off the supply of most aircraft and parts to Russia
Aviation5 hours ago
It has been designed by architect Kobi Karp and is one of the most lavish villas in the emirate
Property13 hours ago
The Zimbabwean President launched this constructive summit by emphasising the scope of opportunities in various sectors of the country's business ecosystem
Business1 day ago
Central Bank of the UAE maintained the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from it through all standing credit facilities at 50bps above the base rate
Economy1 day ago
The firm plans more acquisitions and expansion internationally, CEO Hamad Al Ameri told Reuters in an interview. It is actively exploring opportunities, particularly in Egypt and Saudi Arabia
Business1 day ago
Company said it would welcome all MGM employees and work with the studio's leadership, indicating there would not be layoffs.
Business1 day ago
Abu Dhabi Showdown Week will be the third blockbuster event held as part of a five-year partnership and will be headlined by UFC 281 to be held at Etihad Arena
Sports8 hours ago
The ‘Punisher,’ with a brilliant professional record of 6-0 and 30-0 overall, is confident about nailing his American opponent in UFC London at the O2 Arena
Sports7 hours ago
Maratha Arabians—Brothers Gas recorded one-run win over Deccan Gladiators—MGM
Sports2 hours ago
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton ends the day in ninth
Sports2 hours ago
Liverpool were drawn to play Benfica as all three remaining English clubs were kept apart and Bayern Munich were paired with Spanish side Villarreal
Sports10 hours ago
The European champions are currently operating under a special licence and are now effectively controlled by the British government
Sports9 hours ago
In the other ties, Rangers play Portuguese club Braga and RB Leipzig will face Atalanta
Sports9 hours ago
The Court of Arbitration for Sport is still to rule on the legal basis of the ban, but a decision is not expected for several weeks at least
Sports10 hours ago
Pakistan captain Babar Azam came up with a brilliant rearguard against the Australians
Sports1 day ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos1 month ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos1 month ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
No children were injured in the incident
Offbeat2 days ago
The ancient whale was one of the largest predators of its time
Offbeat19 hours ago
First degree concoction (hence the name). Medium roast. Perfect texture and flavour. Intense aroma that fires up your brain cells
Writer's Corner1 day ago
Many party leaders, looking for a change in the Gandhi family leadership, were in attendance
Asia1 day ago
He was ordered to pay $2,290 in fines and fees and complete 200 hours of community service
Offbeat1 day ago
