He is currently playing for Saudi club Al Nassr after an acrimonious end to his second spell at Manchester United
Some Indian curriculum students also appeared for their board exams
Bollywood actor took to Twitter to announce the new venture
He wasn't feeling anything but it turned out around 80 per cent of his arteries were already blocked; he had to undergo an open-heart surgery six months later
Several music fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment
Hundreds of residents gather to witness the annual tradition
A new mechanism has been devised to validate and justify price hikes by appointing external specialised audit bodies
The athlete is accompanied by Dubai Police cars, ensuring he can complete his route around the Burj Khalifa safely
Force warns of the dangers of speeding on road during holy month
Are you tired of sifting through unqualified fitness trainers?
With its wide range of products, Franke Home Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent systems puts the sparkle in the kitchen.
Khaleej Times interviews Saeed bin Suroor, 9 Times World Cup Winner and Godolphine's longest-serving trainer.
Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multi-cultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced new offerings and special activities to take place during the holy month of Ramadan.
Envoy also asks students to excel in both academic and extra-curricular activities on occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day
The first game of the three-match T20 series will take place on Friday
If the target is reached, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department will donate Dh1 million to Al Jalila Foundation
Watch this video to learn how to greet your Emirati friends and colleagues during Ramadan
The Congress MP was present in court when the judge delivered the verdict
Bus, truck and taxi drivers, labour camps, delivery bike riders and low-income families to benefit from charity initiative
The endowment fund campaign is an expansion of the UAE’s previous Ramadan initiatives
As per sources, a massive set will be constructed over 45 days to shoot the Salman-SRK action scene in the action thriller
Here are some of the worst quakes to hit the country in modern times
Traffic patrols and ambulances rushed to the crash site immediately, but were unable to save her
Let’s take a closer look at the holy month, its significance and special practices
Dawn to dusk fasting will begin from Thursday, March 23
Let's take a look at the Ramadan prayers around the world
This will make way for the installation of expansion joints for a bridge, according to the authorities
Dr Jeramie Umali, who is Christian, started out of reverence for her Muslim colleagues in Saudi Arabia, and continued even as she moved to UAE
Aspiring doctor goes viral after flaunting her extravagant lifestyle on TikTok
Entry is free and some 'mystery prizes' will be given away to random visitors upon registration at the site
The two largest banks in the wealthy Alpine nation famed for its banking prominence have been in negotiations throughout the weekend
According to experts, it could be the way to bridge the gap in employability and skills for students in the UAE
The recyclable material has better overall ecological balance than glass and single-use aluminium cans
The large language model can be used to create chatbots, virtual assistants, and for language translation, content generation, and sentiment analysis
Authority urged residents to report begging activities to help police combat such illegal practices
The official stresses the importance of teaching safe online practices to children
Through varied initiatives, schools try to cultivate the values of discipline, empathy and sacrifice among children, especially during this holy month
Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
It will be part of the massive expansion planned for the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy
The countries are 'preparing to reopen embassies after Eid Al Fitr'
It remains to be seen how the son of Dubawi can cope with the extra two furlongs of the Gold Cup
They may share the same bright look but don't let that fool you: these new Big Bang models are in fact very different. To stay up-to-date, follow:
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
Discover a world of banking convenience with the only account you need to perfectly manage your daily financial transactions.
Discover the beauty of UAE with Octane Luxury Car Rental Dubai
It offers a complete range of medical and aesthetic/cosmetic treatments and next-generation innovations, including AI, sleep, robotic and sports dentistry
While technology advancements are changing every industry, the field of healthcare is experiencing rapid developments.
The actress is seeking solace and success in culturally rich and safe environment
Snook married actor-comedian Dave Lawson in 2021
The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi
Rick Allen was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel
Emergency units at major government hospitals to operate 24 hours a day
First edition of week-long series of events will be held between March 25-31
They can be customised to meet the needs of the patient through software and can be manufactured at an much faster rate
'It is easy to eat for Iftar and heats up quite well for Suhoor,' says Indian expat, for whom this dish is a staple during the holy month
In the same category, Indian and Pakistani nationals lost 34.5 and 33.9kg and won Dh7,000 and Dh3,400
Born in their 29th week, the five babies weighed an average of only around 1kg but they were able to breathe on their own
A new report says the mobile payments firm 'widely overstated' its user base
First annual general meeting of the Fund discusses new opportunities
Investors run for safe havens after the banking crisis
The travellers were infuriated after being told they couldn't drink alcohol on the flight; further investigations are now under way
As part of a cost-cutting effort, it will lay off 2.5 per cent of its workforce over the next 18 months
Aircraft makes safe landing and takes off for destination with fresh crew
The former PepsiCo executive has spent the last 6 months immersing himself, earning his barista certification, visiting stores, farms, and manufacturing centres
|1 AED
|22.36 INR
|1 AED
|76.99 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,262.93 AED
|24K
|239.50 AED
The legendary Italian jockey is looking to win his fifth Dubai World Cup race
Real World also demonstrated his liking for the Meydan turf track when comfortably beating Alfareeq in the Zabeel Mile last year
The ace handler believes that Rebel's Romance, which contests the $6m Dubai Sheema Classic, would be the horse of the night
The wide draw will be a very hard challenge for him from barrier 15, says trainer Yoshito Yahagi
There are a plethora of Group 1 winners in the race, including Jugurtha De Monlau, winner of the G1 Maktoum Challenge R3 over course and distance last time out, Rajeh and Mujeeb, winner of the valuable President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
The 22-time Grand Slam winner also praised the emirate's 'incredible and rapid growth'
The first game of the three-match T20 series will take place on Friday
He has nine runners — two in Dubai World Cup, three each in Dubai Golden Shaheen and Godolphin Mile and one in Al Quoz Sprint
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
Researchers sort through cache of undelivered mail that brings the past to life
There are other Filipinos named Rice, Lord Voldemort, Mary Chris Mas, Macaroni, Parmesan Cheese, Abcde, and Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the incident
Sofi Mauri posted a picture wearing a white dress and a veil on the day she married herself
He saved up Rs1, Rs2, Rs5 and Rs10 coins for the last 5-6 years in order to buy his dream bike
Some tips on how to withstand the annoyance of high-pressure salespeople
The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
The CEO of the company called Sheikh Mohammed's visit 'an honour'
Weighing just 330 grams and 420 grams, respectively, the twins were given 'zero percent chance of survival' by doctors