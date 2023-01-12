Another winner is relocating to the Philippines soon and hopes to use the prize money to help educate the country's less fortunate children
Previously, only certain people were allowed to apply for an interview waiver; this change has been implemented to more efficiently process visas
The video conferencing will eventually be expanded to a 24-hour service, with the aim of cutting down physical visits to service centres
Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, currently the country's special envoy for climate change, will be heading the team for the summit, and two other top officials will be joining him
He is set to meet senior government officials and hold talks with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries
Experts say the labour market is now facing the situation of an increasing number of vacancies and a shortage of suitable candidates
Global Village and Bloom World Academy offer life-changing full school scholarships worth over Dh1 million
Launched in response to Dubai's growing affinity for the streetwear and sneaker scene, Mad Kicks takes consignment stores to the next level
Partnership will incentivise the country's residents for walking, with amazing rewards like staycations, experiences, electronics and a lot more
The Webster family, team behind Seventy Ninth Group and Seventy Ninth Resources has launched a new private equity offering for partners focused on the natural resources sector
The woman said the bank handed her the card, but she did not receive the account statement for a long time since she started using it
This method has numerous advantages such as low environment footprint and cost-effectiveness
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children has launched the initiative, which focuses on the social, psychological, and legal repercussions of the problem
They have been sentenced to one year in prison followed by deportation from the country
The authority says that the station will be rebranded for 10 years
The latter was bestowed with the ceremonial Mohammed bin Rashid's scarf in recognition of his exceptional work
What to do if document expired 10 years ago; and four other questions answered
Applications are now open to the public for those aged 21 and above
Top official explains if exempted categories like freezone employees or domestic workers can sign up for unemployment protection scheme
The Kazakh national has already been selected to be part of the UAE National Ice-Skating Team
This prize will be available exclusively for the coming week
These devices enable customers to monitor their water and electricity consumption independently
The assigned committee in the emirate has transferred grants to 635 new cases, in addition to the previous 1,000 retirees
Principals have indicated a smooth beginning as children return to classrooms, with teachers supporting the transition by allowing them to rest and recharge when needed
All laboratory technicians working inside the lab and handling high-threat level pathogens have undergone intense training
The vessel the men were travelling in sank when it hit turbulent waters, leaving them adrift until they were able to use the phone to establish contact with their families
He wished them success in their missions to boost cooperation and friendly relations between the Emirates and their respective countries
One of the fastest-growing retail outlets for contemporary and affordable furniture and décor, offers enticing discounts and offers on a variety of items
The emirate now boasts some 13,000 establishments — more per capita than New York City — and some are nabbing global laurels
It’s been a while since Tony Blair led Labour to that landslide election win in 1997. The party lost power in 2010 and has since remained on the opposition benches. Now after 12 years of bumpy Tory rule marked by rows and referendums, the mood music around Labour is growing upbeat
The kind of critically praised dramas that often dominate the awards season are falling flat at the box office, failing to justify the money it takes to make them
A surprising collaboration between an entertainment giant (Disney) and an avant-garde artist (Julie Taymor) birthed the most successful musical in history
There are plenty of interesting, distracting and possibly even thrilling style developments lined-up for the year
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
Say hello to new-and-improved AI assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla
Every New Year comes with the promise of new beginnings and hope of better days. So it was when 2022 dawned, but a war in Europe altered the global mood, adding to existing challenges. Leading individuals passed on, but the year also saw some joys and silver linings
The Scots voted against independence in a referendum in 2014. The issue was revived when Scotland voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, but as part of the United Kingdom it followed the country out of the EU. As the next general election nears, a crisis is clearly brewing
A South Korean internet firm is trying to introduce robots into the world of cubicles and conference rooms without making employees uncomfortable
Beyond making tough moments a little easier, cultivating levity is good for your health
Saeed Al Shamsi, an Emirati motorhead, is making headlines for his three victories in a row at various motorsport competitions in 2022
Mediclinic Welcare Hospital has become the first hospital in the MENA region to offer iTind - an advanced and minimally invasive procedure for the enlarged prostate.
With more than 50 years of track record in building the nation, MIDA works hand-in-hand with investors to unlock investment opportunities and facilitate a seamless investment journey in Malaysia
C835 is an important addition to TCL’s continuous commitment to bringing exceptional viewing and entertainment experience to all it's users.
Beck who influenced generations of shredders has died at 78
The star delved into the magic of pan-Indian cinema and director SS Rajamouli's vision in a chat.
From outdoor activities to concerts and culinary experiences, there is plenty to do in the country this weekend
Fans can avail of the league’s enticing ‘Friends and Family’ ticket package, which allows the purchase of two adult tickets and two children’s tickets for as little as Dh60
This renowned orthopaedic surgeon has treated thousands of children and adults with genetic, birth defect problems, and limb deformities
Redzepi, says the high cost of fine-dining, is forcing him to rethink the industry
Law also stipulates closure of the facility where the person is illegally carrying out healthcare services
Bookstore managers, who have been preparing for the whirlwind release, say that they have not seen such interest in a book since the final Harry Potter volume
Surgical team flew from Saudi Arabia to UAE to obtain an organ from deceased donor
This facility in the middle of the Sharjah desert has been harvesting the red gold using innovative farming practices
Medical expert explains some services that help new parents navigate the critical first weeks of life with a baby
Positive performance in final three months of 2022 sees M&A deals outperform non-acquirers for second consecutive quarter
The development lender said it now expected global GDP growth of 1.7 per cent in 2023 — the slowest pace outside the 2009 and 2020 recessions in nearly three decades
The UAE’s national carrier has listed three US destinations on its website including Chicago, New York, and Washington, and Toronto in Canada
Investors brushed off warnings that US interest rates would continue to rise, as well as the World Bank's downgrade to its global growth forecast
The Tesla chief has lost most money than any billionaire in 2022
Airlines facing issues trying to get planes in and out of crowded gates, which is causing further delays
The 30 year-old left-arm quick was part of England's ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad
Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan will attend the spectacular opening ceremony at Dubai International Stadium on Friday
He had been absent for the team's first three matches following the Fifa tournament break, but returned to training in Paris a week ago
Khaldoon Al Mubarak recognises the season had been disappointing in terms of not winning a trophy
Pakistan won the first match by six wickets while the third and final match is on Friday
The pass includes a chance to meet Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé as well as entry to both locker rooms
Babar Azam makes 66 off 82 balls as Mohammad Rizwan scores an unbeaten 77 off 86 balls
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
Gary McKee raised £1,093,000 for cancer charity and worn out 22 pairs of running shoes
Antiquities are being sent back to their countries of origin, but at what cost?
Festival in India attracts more than 300,000 people to celebrate Urdu poetry
The Serbian is part of Falcons along with Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Experience provides a glimpse of how socialising might look in our increasingly technologically mediated future
As we think about this new year and what we want our professional lives to look like, we should all take some time to reflect on who we are and what gives us meaning beyond what we do. We should think about how to nurture who we are beyond what we do
Be careful what you purge. Today’s decluttering victim is tomorrow’s lost object, and lost objects are forever
Yohan Wadia is humanising much-loved DC and Marvel characters as everyday people
Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh from Iran is aged 21 and measures at a height of 65.24 cm