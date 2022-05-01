Customers who purchase cash prize tickets in May stand a chance to win Dh500,000 in weekly electronic draw
UAE4 hours ago
Customers who purchase cash prize tickets in May stand a chance to win Dh500,000 in weekly electronic draw
UAE4 hours ago
Authorities urge people to follow rules for everyone's safety
Ramadan 20228 hours ago
Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan, also extended his greetings to the leaders of the country
Ramadan 20225 hours ago
High-precision Onyx missiles used to strike the airfield
World6 hours ago
The crescent of the Shawwal moon was sighted in Abu Dhabi
Ramadan 202248 minutes ago
Eid Al Fitr: Official announcement of sighting will be made after Maghrib prayer
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
On May Day, the travel company selected 8 employees for the 'Employee Excellence' award for their outstanding services
UAE1 hour ago
LED show will be projected at 8pm every day during the long Eid weekend
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
DSES WINNERS 2022
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Zubin Karkaria Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VFS Global Group
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Most Islamic countries to mark the festival on May 2
Ramadan 20228 hours ago
From special entertainment offers to family-focused activities, here's how to make the most out of the holidays
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Sunday, May 1, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
The new annual subscription service offers a raft of exclusive rewards to loyal readers
UAE19 hours ago
May 1 will be the last day of Ramadan
Ramadan 202222 hours ago
A legal expert clarifies the rules for Muslims and non-Muslims
Legal8 hours ago
The new leader expressed his desire to explore non-conventional bilateral cooperation with Gulf countries
UAE13 hours ago
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers
Ramadan 20222 days ago
A clinical dietitian reveals tips to ensure a healthy transition after the Holy Month
Ramadan 20228 hours ago
Over 155.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus6 hours ago
Most Islamic countries to mark the festival on May 2
Ramadan 20228 hours ago
A joint statement also welcomed a decision to extend an agreement to finance exports of oil
Asia9 hours ago
Does the money go to a family member, or is it seized by the bank?
Legal7 hours ago
The result at a raucous Goodison Park means Frank Lampard's Everton are just two points from safety with five games to play
Football14 minutes ago
The win moves the Lucknow Super Giants to second in the table with 14 points from 10 games
Cricket40 minutes ago
The crescent of the Shawwal moon was sighted in Abu Dhabi
Ramadan 202248 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Business set up consultancy Creative Zone has become something of a staple for new business owners coming to the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Food items are being distributed to refugees, displaced persons and crisis-stricken communities around the world
Ramadan 20225 days ago
Residents can call the number 901 for queries and 999 for emergencies
Ramadan 20225 days ago
The force also provided 1,000 copies of the Holy Quran to prisoners
Ramadan 20226 days ago
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirms that the UAE continues its efforts to enhance Arab cooperation
UAE6 days ago
Airline expects high number of travellers departing from Dubai from April 30
Aviation5 days ago
The milestone comes as daily infections continue to decline
coronavirus5 days ago
These will be available from April 28
Transport5 days ago
The campaign aims to ensure that the city's appearance is maintained
UAE5 days ago
The court ruled that the transfers would not have happened if the personal details of the client were not leaked
Legal5 days ago
45 patients to be enrolled in study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pioneering new technology
Health4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads1 week ago
It is 20 years since the iconic Bend It Like Beckham was released. It reflected change and continuity in an increasingly multicultural Britain, going on to inspire generations of Asian women footballers, and challenge stereotypes, while continuing to move audiences across the globe
Long Reads1 week ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads20 hours ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads1 day ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads2 days ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
*Clones are non-branded cartridges from alternative producers
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
The film deals with the controversial subject of male infertility
Entertainment2 days ago
The lead actors talk about the film ahead of its release.
Entertainment2 days ago
The South Indian superstar is cagey about his latest enigmatic offering at the cinemas
Entertainment4 days ago
Laroussi draws on her Arabic and Moroccan heritage for the song.
Music1 day ago
The first and oldest purpose-built museum in the UAE has been a pivotal pillar of the art scene in the country and region
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Prime Assessment Center to move to Mushrif Wedding Hall from April 30
Health2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Top health official recommended people stay active and do regular exercise through a routine
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
A consistent decline in caseloads has led to further relaxation of Covid-19 protocols
coronavirus1 day ago
Themed ‘Create Creativity’, the May 11 – 22 event in Expo Centre Sharjah will see creatives, authors and actors descend on the festival
Books1 day ago
With the long break around the corner, these multi-cuisine delicacies will spice up your festive mood
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Spoilt for choice? Here's the home-shop edition
Lifestyle2 days ago
The chef talks about his move to the city and how losing his London job in the pandemic helped him carve a fresh niche for himself
Lifestyle2 days ago
Highest growth rate since 2011
Economy4 hours ago
About 10% of global trade, including 7% of the world’s oil, flows through the route, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas
Business5 hours ago
If the entities are carrying business only in the UAE, or entities whose income is being taxed in other countries are not subject to ESR in the UAE. ESR is not applicable to natural persons, sole proprietorships, trusts and foundations
Finance1 hour ago
'Otherdeeds' can only be bought using the project's associated cryptocurrency, called ApeCoin
Tech2 hours ago
New regulations will attract global talent, skilled professionals and entrepreneurs
Business2 hours ago
Opec+ may sticks to output deal when it meets on May 5; China lockdowns weigh on oil demand outlook
Business3 hours ago
Mohamed bin Zayed, Shehbaz Sharif discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations on various fronts
UAE18 hours ago
The company provides innovative solutions, built entirely in-house, that optimise digital capabilities
Start-ups20 hours ago
Dr Alzarooni is focusing on the launch of Citizens School, a visionary K-12 school located next to City Walk in Dubai, which will open its doors this September.
Business20 hours ago
The win moves the Lucknow Super Giants to second in the table with 14 points from 10 games
Cricket40 minutes ago
The result at a raucous Goodison Park means Frank Lampard's Everton are just two points from safety with five games to play
Football14 minutes ago
Chasing 159 to win, Mumbai relied on an 81-run third-wicket stand between Suryakumar (51) and Tilak Varma (35) to achieve their target
Cricket19 hours ago
City maintained a one-point Premier League lead over Liverpool with four games to go
Football19 hours ago
All eyes will be on Dhoni and Jadeja and the body language of the entire CSK team when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad today, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket18 hours ago
Ancelotti believes the celebrations can help lift the players' spirits to fight back against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City next week
Football19 hours ago
Trainer Appleby was delighted after recording his first 2,000 Guineas win
Horse Racing19 hours ago
Gujarat consolidated their position at the top of the 10-team table with eight wins off nine matches
Cricket1 day ago
MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game, Chennai tweeted
Cricket1 day ago
In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.
Videos3 weeks ago
It is the KKR’s fourth game of the season while the third for Mumbai Indians.
Sport3 weeks ago
The Art Maze, a first-of-its-kind art gallery experience by Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri, was officially unveiled on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad on March 23.
Videos3 weeks ago
The Ravindra Jadeja-led team lost their third match of the season against Punjab Kings on Monday
Sport3 weeks ago
After a delay of two and half years, golf returned to Mauritius with the season-finale of EU Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship. With play suspended due to heavy rain on Day 1, Roger Chapman managed to top the board after a few hours of play
Videos1 month ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos1 month ago
Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lung
Offbeat1 week ago
The tweets come after the billionaire's buyout of microblogging site Twitter
Offbeat3 days ago
Walter Orthmann has a piece of advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life: Do what you love
Offbeat1 week ago
The man 'kept trying to talk' to the former heavyweight boxing champion, according to reports
Americas1 week ago
Extra products are repurposed into baskets and distributed to the needy in the country
Ramadan 20221 week ago
|1 AED
|20.64 INR
|1 AED
|49.54 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,965.66 AED
|24K
|229.75 AED