Authority urges residents to comply with safety instructions as rains, strong winds are expected
Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi posted pictures showing the extent of waterlogging
DC Aviation Al-Futtaim sees spike in requests for private jets to Doha as football fever kicks in
When fully operational, the railway will be carrying over 60 million tonnes of freight and 36.5 million passengers
Today, it’s not uncommon to spot images of UAE royals on social media reaching out to common men and women and hailing them for their extraordinary acts of courage and resilience
Earlier the authority had said that the deadline was July 31
Cloud Lounge was closed due to unstable weather conditions
The picture gained over 100,000 likes and 2,500 comments in 30 minutes
Over the course of 15 years, the UAE-based education provider continue to deliver the highest standards of education whilst inspiring a love for learning among its students
Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro for creators.
From fashion, athleisure and pharmacy to beauty products, keep scrolling down to check out the tonnes of incredible deals this summer
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
Agents are unable to get appointments for clients before August 2023
Company will move its technology arm from Europe to the Emirates as part of the Ministry’s efforts to attract foreign digital companies
He was one of the masterminds of the September 11 attack
Minimum two games assured between the teams
It is our duty to be the best that we can be, says the 25-year-old athlete
98% of affected roads are now fully functional
Influencer Abdu Rozik will be seen in ‘Bhaijaan’ out next year
So far, the rains have claimed the lives of six people
A step-by-step account of what led to the terrorist leader's death
He is seen speaking to residents and comforting them, as they show him the damage to their homes
The country is on high alert after an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease in Indonesia
Mansoor Al Hammadi came up with this solution to ensure pets get the exercise they need to thrive
The entire process will be digitised for customers' convenience
According to TikTok Travel Index 2022, the Emirate is emerging as the most viewed destination, with #Dubai garnering 81.8 billion views
Thousands of expats, citizens rush to cooler climes, especially the European countries, during the summer vacations
Authorities have launched an awareness campaign on traffic safety rules
The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021
The change applies to all pupils from kindergarten to grade 12
The deformity had caused him pain all his life
Amna Salem Saleh Altaee was also awarded 1 year free membership to the Royal Society of Biology, London
There are eight dry fish stalls, four fruit and vegetable stalls, and three commercial kiosks
The opener scored 76 in 44-ball, while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 33
She was forced into a policy U-turn and came under fierce fire in Scotland
Two-day cadaveric training sessions held at Mohamed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences with speakers from MENA and South Africa on the latest orthopedic procedures
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party
How parents adapt to a sense of loss, grief and anxiety as their children fly abroad to pursue higher studies after the pandemic-induced disruption
Over two years ago, Covid ushered in a new set of life rules which we thought would be around for good. Now, with the world returning to (almost) normal, we are having to press the reset button all over again
Food from the island nation is finally getting the love it deserves in Dubai
Chefs of different nationalities speak in one voice about what it takes to work in tandem to rustle up gourmet delights peppered with multicultural hues
Over the long term, it's important to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
Rassem Zok, CEO of
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
The film is scheduled to release on September 28.
Nine prominent names will headline the event on August 20.
The song 'Heated', which was co-written with Canadian rapper Drake among several others, uses the word 'spaz'.
Two more A-list superstars are yet to be announced as part of the entertainment line-up.
22-year-old man returned from Gulf country 3 days ago and was suffering from high fever
UAE digital art market is still growing in comparison to global numbers
Disease leads to paralysis and respiratory failure
Bedridden Indian expat was completely dependent on others for all daily activities
There are several benefits for both the baby and the mother
Two-day cadaveric training sessions held at Mohamed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences with speakers from MENA and South Africa on the latest orthopedic procedures
Mansoor Al Hammadi came up with this solution to ensure pets get the exercise they need to thrive
The World Health Organisation has also sounded the highest alarm
The word art piece features the words 'Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum' written over 200,000 times
Indian actor Vivek Oberoi’s unannounced presence at the event was a pleasant surprise
Bitcoin jumps more than 17% in July, its best performance since October. Ether rises 57%, its strongest monthly gain since January 2021
Overseas workers will only be able to use half their remitted funds for the purchase, which can have a maximum value of $65,000
Plant is the Republic of Azerbaijan’s first foreign investment-based independent solar power project, and Masdar’s first project in the nation; Masdar signed implementation agreements with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy in June to develop solar and wind projects with a combined capacity of as much as 10GW
The company will also move its technology arm from Europe to the UAE as part of the Ministry’s efforts to attract foreign digital companies under its NextGenFDI programme
The impact of the initiative is reflected in the sheer size of Dubai’s SME community, which constitutes 99.2 per cent of the total companies in the emirate
Stone laying ceremony of the brand’s first manufacturing unit in Bangladesh was held in Modonpur
SUVs continue to dominate the UAE market, making up 50.5 per cent of sales for the first half of the year
When fully operational, the railway will be carrying over 60 million tonnes of freight and 36.5 million passengers
Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy snares six wickets
World champion Magnus Carlsen dominates play against Dambasuren Balsuren to ensure that Norway would scrape to a tough draw against a dangerous rival in Mongolia
Stenson was stripped of the role before he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series
Manchester City have won four of the last five titles with Liverpool’s lockdown success in 2020, the only interruption to the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s team
Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold at the NEC Hall
The tour follows Ben Sulayem completing six months at the helm of the FIA
The governing body for soccer in Asia issued a statement on Monday saying a four-round qualifying system has been designed in preparation for the eight direct spots
German driver Vettel, a four-time champion, last week announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the current season
The eight-year-old is the cynosure of all eyes at the competition
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
Surveillance video shows man prying open filing cabinet
Earlier, a video of a Chennai bridge painted like a chessboard went viral on social media
The country is on high alert after an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease in Indonesia
It has now gathered more than 2.8 million views on Instagram
She apparently sought retribution against her ex-boyfriend
Team of 28 doctors in Saudi Arabia conducted five-hour-long surgery to separate baby girls